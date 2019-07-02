Beating The Market With Dividend Champions

I am a dedicated dividend growth investor. I believe that anybody who follows the basic ideas of dividend growth investing can be successful, no matter what investing training, experience or education they have. I also strongly believe in keeping things simple. The simpler your investment plan (as long as it is well thought out and based on sounds investment ideas), the easier it is for you to follow it and stay on track. Dividend growth investing is based on the idea that companies that have shown a commitment to growing their dividends, by increasing the dividend year after year without interruption, are the companies we should be investing in. And studies have shown that these types of stocks have not only produced excellent results in the past but have also done so with less volatility.

The Dividend Champions is a list of stocks which have raised their dividend for at least the last 25 years in a row. It was started in late 2007 by David Fish, and up until last year was maintained by him. Unfortunately, David passed away last year, but since May 2018 the list has been ably maintained by Justin Law. When a stock raises its dividend for the 25th year in a row Justin adds the stock to the Dividend Champions List ("DCL"). When one of the stocks cuts its dividend it gets removed. It can also be removed due to mergers or buyouts.

There are many ways to decide if a company is a quality company or not. In line with keeping things simple, I believe that if a company is a dividend champion then it must be a quality company, and that you need look at nothing else to decide which universe of stocks you should consider investing in. Being a Dividend Champion can tell you all you need to know about the quality of the company.

To lend support to this contention I decided to look at the whole history of the Champions and see how successful someone would have been if they had invested in ALL the dividend champions starting in 2007, with no other consideration except that they were dividend champions. No thoughts about valuation. No consideration of debt level or earnings growth. No thoughts about moving averages or support levels. I wondered what would have happened if someone bought each and every stock that was on the first Dividend Champions list, and then bought each stock that was added to the list, and sold any stock that was removed, with no other consideration except that it was added or removed from the list. Here I present that study.

Method

Starting with the first Dividend Champions List (DCL) posted in December 2007 I started a back test in which I assumed I bought $10,000 of each and every stock on the list using the closing price on 12/25/2007, which is the official date of the first list. The return for each stock was then calculated using the closing price on the official date of the last month in which the stock appeared on the list. For example, if the stock is on the March 2010 list, but not on the April 2010 list then the closing price on March 31, 2010 was used to calculate the return. If the stock was never removed from the list, i.e. if it remained a Champion up through present day, the return was calculated using the closing price on May 31, 2019. As new stocks were added to the list over time $10,000 worth of that stock was bought and added to the portfolio. Result for the news stocks were calculated in the same way as for the original stocks.

If I stock was removed from the DCL then it was sold. The proceeds from the sale were held in the account and were then used to purchase new stocks whenever a new stock appeared on the list. If there was not enough money in the account to purchase the new stocks then more money was added to the portfolio to fund the new purchases. In this way it was assured that all stocks would start with a value of $10,000.

To make calculations easier for myself I assumed that partial shares could be bought so that exactly $10,000 of each stock could be purchased.

To have an S&P 500 benchmark to compare the results to I used SPY. For every stock that was bought, whether at the start of the study period, or as time went on, I also bought a $10,000 position of SPY. There were 136 stocks on the original list (actually 139 but 3 stocks were left off. See below for explanation) so $1,360,000 was the starting value of the stock portfolio. Therefore $1,360,000 of SPY was also bought (in 136 separate "positions")

Then my back test hit a fork in the road in terms of how to manage the SPY positions. If I bought stock "AAA" as one of my Champions, and I bought a corresponding position in SPY, what would I do in real life if "AAA" cut its dividend and was removed from the list? Should I sell SPY as well since it is my benchmark for that stock? Or should I continue to hold it since SPY itself did not necessarily cut its dividend? In the end I decided to go down both paths since I wasn't sure which would make the more realistic/reliable comparison. In one case if I bought $10,000 of Stock "AAA" I also bought $10,000 of SPY. And then, if "AAA" got removed from the list, and therefore sold, I also sold that corresponding SPY position. In the other scenario once I bought that $10,000 SPY position to match the "AAA" purchase I kept it until the end of the study period regardless if the "AAA" stock was sold or not. The results for both scenarios are reported below.

Just for fun (I would never manage a portfolio like this) I also followed one portfolio in which all the Original Champions were bought at the beginning and held until the end, regardless of whether or not they were removed from the list. There were no new buys of stocks added to the DCL, and no sales if a stock was removed. I compare this portfolio to the same amount of SPY bought at beginning and held until the end with no new purchases or sales.

So, to summarize, here are the back tests I ran.

The original Champions were bought. Each one was sold if it was removed from the list. New stocks were bought as they were added to the DCL. Compare this portfolio to equal number of positions of SPY bought at beginning and a corresponding position of SPY sold if one of the DCL stocks gets sold. A new position of SPY was bought if new stock was bought and the corresponding SPY position was sold if that stock got sold. New money would be added, if needed, to buy new stocks or new SPY. The original Champions were bought. Each one was sold if it was removed from the DCLt. New stocks were bought as they were added to the DCL. Compare this portfolio to an equal number of positions of SPY bought at beginning. A new position of SPY was bought if a new stock was bought. However, in this scenario All SPY positions were held until the end. New money would be added, if needed, to buy new stocks or new SPY. Buy all the stocks on the DCL on 12/25/07 and hold until 5/31/19. No new purchases or sales. An equivalent amount of SPY was bought on 12/25/07 and held until 5/31/19. No new purchases or sales.

In all cases results were calculated with the assumption that the dividends were reinvested back into the stocks which paid them.

I trusted David Fish, and now Justin Law to maintain the DCL. If they put a stock on the list, or remove one, I trust them to do it appropriately. I did not question if their information was correct.

Note: All stock returns were determined using the DRIP Returns Calculator (DRIP Returns Calculator | Dividend Channel)

Results

6 stocks which appeared on the DCL throughout the course of the study could not be used for the back test. Budweiser (BUD), Clarcor (CLC) and Wesco Financial (WSC), three of the original stocks, were all bought out, and therefore I did not have access to any historical price or dividend data. Expeditors Intl (EXPD), SLM Corp (SLM) and Southside Bancshares (SBSI) all appeared on the DCL for only one month. The purchase date and the sale date I would have used for the study would have been the same, and therefore, for the purposes of this study, they had no meaningful returns. This leaves 136 stocks from the original list. Over the course of the study, from 12/25/2007 through 5/31/2019 another 72 were bought as new stocks were added, for a total of 208 stocks.

Chubb (CB) was an original member of the list, was removed for a time, and then re-appeared. I could not figure out why this happened. The CB site shows that it has continuously raised its dividend since at least 1993. So for the purposes of this study I considered it to have been on the DCL the entire time.

Out of the original 139 stocks 73 stock remained on the list the entire time. The average total return for these "Full Time Champion" stocks was 205.05%, or annual return of 10.37%. The corresponding positions of SPY over the same time period had a total return of 131.26%, or 7.73% annually.

Back test #1

Buying all the original stocks and the 72 stocks new which appeared on later lists, and selling them when they were removed from the list or holding them until the end of the study period, gave a total return of 202.98%. This equates to an annual return of 10.18%.

For the SPY portfolio #1, buying SPY to match the DCL stock purchases, and selling SPY positions if a stock gets sold, the total return would have been 148.57%, or an annual return of 8.29%.

Back test #2

The returns for the DCL stocks was the same as in Back Test #1, 202.98% total return and 10.18% annual return.

For the SPY portfolio #2, buying SPY to match all the DCL purchases, but never selling any of the SPY, the total return would have been 104.41%, or an annual return of 4.71%. Although this SPY portfolio ended up with a similar value to the other SPY portfolios, an extra $720,000 had to be added to the portfolio in order to make the new purchases. This is why the returns are lower.

In all other portfolio enough money was retained from previous sales to fund new purchases. So the SPY portfolio in back test #2 is the only one in which new funds had to be added.

Back test #3

Had someone bought all 136 of the original stocks and held them throughout the entire study period, even after they were taken off the list, they would have had a total return of 155.04%, or an annual return of 8.49%.

This comparable amount of SPY bought at the beginning of the study and held throughout, with no new purchases or sales, had total return of 132.97%, or 7.64% annually.

Discussion

The Dividend Aristocrats are a group of stocks in the S&P 500 which have raised their dividend for at least the last 25 years in a row. Many studies have shown that over time this group of stocks has outperformed the market, as defined by the S&P 500. The Dividend Challengers list has the same standard as the Aristocrats, in that a stock needs to have raised its dividend for at least the past 25 years, but it doesn't limit the list to only stocks on the S&P 500. Many small cap stocks appear on it, and even some stocks that trade over the counter. And with these differences I wanted to see if this group of stocks, like the Aristocrats, also outperforms the market. And, since keeping things simple is very important to me, I wanted to see if the simple system of buying any stock on the "DCL", and selling it when it is removed, would give good results.

I believe my back test study has done this. In all scenarios presented above the stocks on the "DCL", as a whole, outperformed the S&P 500 as represented by SPY, just like the Dividend Aristocrats do.

Scenario #3 in particular (in my humble opinion) demonstrates the power of "DGR". Simply buying the 136 stocks which up to that time had raised their dividend for at least the last 25 years, and never making any changes to the portfolio, never making any new purchases or sales, even as many stocks cut their dividend, would have still outperformed the market by almost 1% annually. This is with no consideration to the valuation, earnings, debt levels, etc., of any of these stocks. Only consideration of a commitment to raising the dividend year after year for 25+ years. To me that is AMAZING!

HOWEVER having said this I still would not suggest that buying the entire "DCL" list is the wisest way to invest. Just being on the "DCL" doesn't mean the stock should be bought, or that all the "DCL" stocks should be bought. Valuation still matters. A LOT! And I think that people should always use some system for determining valuation before buying a stock. And that only stocks that are undervalued, or fairly valued should be bought. Even the best stocks can give weak performances if they are overpriced. But my results show that the "DCL" or the Aristocrats is a great place to start your search, and that a strong history of dividend growth is an essential criteria for picking stocks to invest in.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.