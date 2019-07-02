Gold: Next Fractal Up

If the market closes below $1,389, which is the monthly average price, it would activate the extreme levels below the mean of $1,335 to $1,257 as targets.

I want to congratulate everyone who relied on the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to go short recently. On Sunday night, we issued a recommendation in the Equity Management Academy’s elite trading room to cover your short positions with a low of $1,384.70. That is a gain of more than $28 per ounce. This was an opportunity to cover your short positions from Friday on a swing position trade.

Daily Signals

The market came down today July 1, 2019, and made a low of $1,384.70. We are currently trading last at $1,394.50/$1,395. The market ran up to the resistance buy 2 (B2) level of the daily signals of $1,398.

“After we covered the short positions early this morning,” Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said, “we are waiting for the artificial intelligence to tell us when to enter into a long position after covering our short position over the weekend.”

The process that we follow using the VC PMI is methodical. The artificial intelligence validates the trigger points, which are automatically produced via Trade Station. We teach our subscribers and members how to apply the artificial intelligence and use it ahead of time to manage your portfolio for futures, physicals, ETFs or whatever you are trading. On Seeking Alpha, we provide a basic structure based on Fibonacci sequences, Gann principles, Vortex mathematics, and wave patterns to provide supply and demand levels in color, as well as specific entry and exit trigger points when the market activates them. The trigger points are designed to achieve 90% to 95% probabilities for reversions to the mean. We also offer three levels of stops for our subscribers to use, depending on their risk tolerance.

As we come into this Monday with a low of $1,384.70, it completed our target of $1,389, which is the monthly average price now identified by the VC PMI. The daily B2 level is $1,397 and the weekly buy 1 (B1) level is $1,396. If the market closes above $1,397, it would activate a major buy trigger point and confirm the completion of this correction.

VC PMI Weekly

Below the Mean

In addition to the prices being identified above the mean, if the market closes below $1,389, which is the monthly average price, it would activate the extreme levels below the mean of $1,335 to $1,257. If activated at $1,389 or below, the stop will be $1,389 above, negating this bearish trend momentum. The VC PMI Weekly identifies the B2 level at $1,378 as the next potential target.

Summary

As the market came down to $1,384.70, we covered our short positions and are waiting for an activation of a daily buy signal above $1,398. A close above $1,398 not only activates a daily buy signal but also a weekly signal, and would be a confirmation that the market tested the monthly average price of $1,389 by making a low of $1,384.70. If gold closes above $1,398, it would activate and complete the correction on all three trends, the test of this previous low, and set the stage for the next higher fractal in price from those levels.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor - Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.