Sun Communities: Positive Growth Should Continue, But Its Shares Are Not Cheap

The REIT is able to increase its rent by about 2-4% annually in the past and is more resilient in an economic recession than other residential REITs.

Investment Thesis

Sun Communities (SUI) delivered solid Q1 2019 earnings with 7.2% same community net operating income growth. Looking forward, the REIT should continue to do well thanks to high moveout cost. Sun Communities has a robust development pipeline that should gradually grow its portfolio. These projects should contribute to its top and bottom lines favorably in the next few years. The company also has a healthy balance sheet to support its development projects. Sun Communities pays a 2.3%-yielding dividend, but its shares are expensive relative to its peers. Therefore, investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Sun Communities delivered a solid Q1 2019 with top and bottom lines growth. The company saw its same community NOI grew by 7.2% year over year thanks to 6% growth in revenue and 3.1% growth in operating expenses. Its occupancy ratio increased to 96.4% in Q1 2019 from 95.8% in Q1 2018 thanks to healthy demand. In the past quarter, the company also acquired 6 communities.

What we like about Sun Communities and its business

A geographically diversified portfolio

Sun Communities has a diversified portfolio of 371 manufacturing housing and RV communities in 31 states in the U.S. and 1 province in Canada. There are over 132 thousand sites in its portfolio. As can be seen from the pie chart below, about 72% of its portfolio are properties dedicated for MH rentals. These are properties that require low maintenance as the company rent out lands to owners of MH and RVs. We like its geographic diversification as it reduces the risk of any regional issues (e.g. natural disaster, weakness in economy in one specific region).

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Low move-out rates thanks to high switching cost

It is generally difficult for residents to move out of Sun Communities' properties as it is a big hassle to move these MHs to other locations unless there is a good reason to do so. Therefore, its average tenure of 14 years for its residents in its MH communities is much longer than other types of residential REITs. Its yearly home move-outs in MH communities is less than 1%.

Because the switching cost for its tenants is high, the company can gradually increase its rent every year. In fact, Sun Communities has increased its rent by about 2-4% in the past. We see this trend to continue in the future. This also makes Sun Communities to outperform other residential REITs in an economic recession. As can be seen from the bottom left chart, Sun Communities was able to maintain positive same community net operating income growth even during economic recessions. On the other hand, other apartment REITs experienced negative same property NOI growth in the past two economic recessions.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Growth by acquisition and developments

Besides rental rate increases, Sun Communities also seeks to grow its business through developments and acquisitions. The company has constructed 67 expansion sites in Q1 2019 and is expected to construct about 1,200-1,400 vacant expansion sites in 2019. Its existing communities also allow expansion of about 6,600 sites in 2020 and beyond. Besides these expansion projects, there are also 3 greenfield development projects that are underway in South Carolina, Colorado, and North Carolina.

Acquisition is another way management has done to grow its portfolio. In 2019, Sun Communities acquired 8 communities in 7 states with about 3,900 sites for a total cost of $348 million. Sun Communities' expansion projects, greenfield developments, and acquisitions should continue to drive its top and bottom lines growth.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Sound balance sheet

Sun Communities has a healthy balance sheet with no significant debts maturing prior to 2021.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Its net debt to EBITDA ratio has declined significantly from 7.5x in 2016 to 6.0x in Q1 2019. Sun Communities' weighted average interest rate of 4.24% is also reasonable. Sun Communities' balance sheet should support its development projects and future acquisitions.

Source: June 2019 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Sun Communities expects to generate core funds from operations of $4.80-4.88 per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, we have a price to 2019 FFO ratio of 26.5x. This ratio is significantly higher than Equity Residential's (EQR) 22.5x and AvalonBay's (AVB) 21.2x. Hence, we think Sun Communities is expensive at this price.

A slow growing dividend with a yield of 2.3%

Sun Communities has increased its dividend four times in the past 10 years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.3%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.3% is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Sun Communities faces several risks. First, rental rates can be impacted negatively if there are more supplies that come to the market. Second, rising interest rates may result in higher interest expenses when the company renews its debts.

Investor Takeaway

We like Sun Communities' growth outlook and its diversified portfolio of MH and RV sites. However, its shares are expensive at this price. We think a pullback will provide a better investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.