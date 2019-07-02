Micron: Comparing Inventory, Shipments And ASPs With Competitors

Average selling prices (ASPs) for DRAMs and NAND continue to drop, and the rate of decrease among memory suppliers are indistinguishable.

Micron Technology (MU) reported its FY Q3 results on June 25. Most of the comments by CEO Sanjay Mehrotra were not a surprise, but since the company was muted for the past several months, comments were reassuring for the company and the memory industry as a whole. For example, investors already had a high degree of confidence that MU would beat on earnings and revenue because over the last two years, MU had beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Investors also knew that there was an inventory overhang, ASPs (Average Selling Prices) were dropping through the quarter, a production cut was imminent, and capex spend would be lower. We just didn’t know the specific metrics.

I discussed the latter in a June 25, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron: Capex Guidance Will Be Critical To Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers.” Indeed, “meaningfully lower” capex cuts guided by MU portend bad news for equipment suppliers, particularly Applied materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX).

What was unclear was the impact of the U.S.-China technology/trade war and which memory company could or could not sell memory chips to China’s Huawei. I discussed this issue in a June 19, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron: End Of The Oligopoly And The Start Of The Server Uptick.”

Because specific metrics during the earnings call were vague, I wanted to provide investors with a greater amount of granularity and color, particularly on inventory in this article. But I also wanted to present DRAM and NAND shipment and ASP data for MU and how they compare to main memory suppliers Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL).

Inventory Comparisons

The number of inventory days for finished product memory makers is approximately 5 to 6 weeks for DRAM and 6 to 8 weeks for NAND. At the end of FYQ3, the number of days of inventory (DOI) reached 143 days.

I’ve plotted DOI data for Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Western Digital (WDC) in Chart 1 since 2016, based on our database in our report entitled “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips.” MU has a higher DOI than competitors – about 20 days – but its inventory is more consistent on a QoQ basis.

Chart 1

From Chart 1 we can see that DOI started increasing in Q1 2018, which occurs at the time of NAND oversupply and ASP drops. Since excess inventory is likely to weigh considerably on the recovery of the memory market, in Chart 2 I’ve plotted DOI for only the past five quarters starting in CY Q1 2018 when inventory began increasing markedly.

In Chart 2 I’ve also eliminated MU’s Q3 of 143 days, although my analysis suggests that for CYQ2, Samsung will report a DOI of 190 days for its semiconductor division and SK Hynix will report 124 days. Data in this chart show that the trendline rates of increase for Micron, SK, and WDC are nearly identical, indicating that the inventory overhang equally affected these companies. Through this period, Samsung’s rate of increase was lower, due to a rapid ramp in NAND shipments, which I address later in this article.

Chart 2

DRAM Comparisons

DRAM Shipments

DRAM bit shipments are compared for MU, SSNLF, and HXSCL since 1Q 2016, as plotted in Chart 3. The amplitude of shipments for each company is correlated with market share. More important is that Chart 3 pinpoints the downturn in the DRAM market beginning in 4Q 2018. It also shows no further deterioration in MU’s 3Q DRAM QoQ shipments, and we will see if Samsung and SK Hynix shipments follow suit in earnings calls later this month.

Chart 3

DRAM ASPs

Chart 4 corroborates the data in Chart 3 – the downturn in the DRAM market started in 4Q 2018, particularly since not only did shipments drop, but ASPs dropped at the same time.

Chart 4

Charts 5 and 6 breaks up data in Chart 4 into two periods – the ramp-up in ASP prices and the ramp down. The trendlines in Chart 5 show that SK Hynix’s ASP rate of increase was the greatest among the three DRAM companies between 1Q 2016 and 3Q 2018. MU fared the worse.

Chart 5

Trendlines in Chart 6 show that all three companies exhibited a rate of decrease in ASPs at a similar rate between 3Q 2018 and 1Q 2019. While only three datapoints, SK Hynix’s rate of decrease was greater than its two competitors.

Chart 6

NAND Comparisons

NAND Shipments

Chart 7 shows NAND bit shipments for the three companies. As with DRAM, the amplitude of the shipments for each company is correlated with market share.

Chart 7

Chart 8 shows NAND ASPs for the same period. Here we can see ASPs dropping for MU starting in 4Q 2017 but not until 2Q 2018 for Samsung and SK. More interestingly, the drop in shipments did not coincide with the drop in ASPs for NAND as they did for DRAM.

Chart 8

Charts 9 and 10 break up Chart 8 for NAND ASPs as above for DRAM ASPs. The trendlines in Chart 9 show that, as with DRAM, SK Hynix’s ASP rate of increase again was the greatest among the three NAND companies between 1Q 2016 and 3Q 2018. MU fared the worse.

Chart 9

Trendlines in Chart 10 show that all three companies exhibited a rate of decrease in ASPs at a similar rate between 3Q 2018 and 1Q 2019, as with DRAMs. While only three datapoints, SK Hynix’s rate of decrease was greater than its two competitors.

Chart 10

Investor Takeaway

I presented empirical data for the three major memory companies on the basis of several metrics, which I summarize below:

Days of Inventory – MU’s Q3 reached 143 days, although my analysis suggests that for CYQ2, Samsung will report a DOI of 190 days for its semiconductor division and SK Hynix will report 124 days. Otherwise, inventory trends are virtually indistinguishable among the three companies (plus WDC). Inventory continues to rise.

DRAM Shipments – While the amplitude of the charts varies by company, based on market share, DRAM shipment variability between 2016 and 2019 are virtually indistinguishable among the three companies. DRAM shipments for MU did not drop in the recent quarter.

DRAM ASP – ASPs peaked at the same time (3Q 2018) for all three companies and then dropped the following month. There was some variability among the companies, but that was minimal. ASPs continue to drop.

NAND Shipments – While the amplitude of the charts varies by company, based on market share, DRAM shipment variability between 2016 and 2019 are virtually indistinguishable among the three companies. NAND shipment drops may have leveled off.

NAND ASP – Unlike DRAM, the peak in NAND ASPs varied by memory company over a three-quarter period. There was great variability in ASP trendlines during the ramp of ASPs, but indistinguishable rates during the drop. ASPs continue to drop.

In my opinion, the near-term future of memory devices, including inventory, shipments, and ASPs, is clouded. We need to rely on earnings reports from Samsung and SK Hynix to get a better focus on the industry, which will add an additional month of data beyond Micron’s fiscal quarter.

Key takeaway from the Micron call that we do know in the near term are:

Shipments to Huawei, although this may have been preempted by the removal of Huawei from the "blacklist" to the "entity list" having serious export and license controls.

Capex will drop at a “meaningfully lower level” from $9 billion in FY 2019 to $6-6.5 billion in FY 2020. This will result in meaningfully lower sales for AMAT and LRCX.

Micron will reduce DRAM production 5% and NAND by 10%, bringing supply-demand into closer synergy and perhaps mitigate the problem with a continuing drop in ASPs.

