Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech

With the deal, Visa gains improved dispute management solutions as it seeks to automate the chargeback process.

Verifi has developed merchant customer dispute resolution software that improves the process and provides analytics.

Visa said it has agreed to acquire Verifi for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Visa (V) announced it has agreed to acquire Verifi for an undisclosed amount.

Verifi provides solutions that reduce the risk of fraud and chargebacks.

Visa will integrate Verifi’s technologies to provide improved dispute resolution tools and analytics for merchants and consumers.

Target Company

Los Angeles, California-based Verifi was founded in 2005 and has developed a solution that saves time and resources by connecting all participants of the dispute management process in real-time to resolve customer disputes before they turn into a chargeback.

Management is headed by Founder, Chairman and CEO Matthew Katz, who is also the CEO of Central Account Management System.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Verifi

Verifi’s primary offerings include:

CDNR for Merchants

Order Insight for Merchants

Chargeback Representment

Self-Service Representment

Decline Salvage

Company partners include Bank of America (BAC), BlueSnap, Chase Paymentech (JPM), CNP Solutions, CardinalCommerce, Data Support Systems (DLX)

Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to data from market research reports by eMarketer and LexisNexis, the e-commerce industry lost $6.7 billion to fraud in 2016.

US retail market sales in 2016 were anticipated to reach $4.95 trillion, of which ecommerce accounted for 11.6%.

The anticipated revenue lost to fraud in 2016 with a 71% chance of fund recovery, was about $4.8 billion of the $6.7 billion lost to fraud.

According to another market research report by Shopify, the global e-commerce market was valued at $1.3 trillion in 2014 and is projected to reach $4.9 trillion by 2021, as shown in the graphic below:

This represents a CAGR of 20.9% between 2014 and 2021.

Major competitive vendors that provide chargeback prevention solutions include:

Chargeback App [Xomi]

Instabill

Chargeback Gurus

RisePay

Signifyd

BankCard USA

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Visa didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, Visa had $7.6 billion in cash and equivalents and $36 billion in total liabilities, of which $16.6 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended March 31, 2019, was $5.0 billion.

In the past 12 months, Visa’s stock price has risen 30% vs. Mastercard’s (MA) rise of 34.7%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been positive in all twelve of the last twelve quarters, leading me to assume management is actively managing its externally communicated estimates to be slightly lower than its internal results:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Visa is acquiring Verifi to bolster its chargeback resolution technology and streamline its operation.

As Visa head of seller solutions Mary Kay Bowman stated in the deal announcement,

As the way people pay and get paid continues to evolve, the way buyers and sellers communicate to resolve transaction disputes must also keep up with this rapid pace of commerce. The addition of Verifi’s technology to Visa’s risk management solutions will introduce greater collaboration and insights to help resolve disputes quickly. Facilitating trust and transparency across the buying experience is core to Visa’s brand promise and Verifi’s technology and expertise will extend these capabilities to more partners across the payments ecosystem.

The deal for Verifi expands Visa’s partnership ecosystem and gives it Verifi’s well-regarded dispute resolution tools.

Visa intends to integrate Verifi’s technologies into its risk management services to improve automation and add analytics for continuous iteration and improvement.

While the acquisition won’t move the needle for Visa’s stock, it’s part of an aggressive acquisition and partnership effort that is well underway for Visa as the global payments space is becoming more competitive.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.