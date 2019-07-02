TJX Companies: Long-Term Buy Even Near Its High

Since the December lows, it seems like virtually every equity I follow has been bid up substantially. Undoubtedly, this can be a nice ego boost, but I prefer my stocks cheap when selling is not on my agenda. That being said, market timing is tough, and I am not sure when the next sell-off is coming. In a market like we have at the moment, I try to simply add to companies that I am comfortable holding for the next 5-10 years.

TJX Companies (TJX) is the model of consistency that I look for in a long-term position, and even with the stock trading near an all-time high, I think investors with a long-term time horizon would do well to add to their positions at current prices. Let's take a look at TJX's recent performance as well as its continued savvy capital allocation. I believe shares are currently worth $55-60.

Recent Performance: The Envy of the Industry

Comps in the retail sector have been dreadful, particularly for companies with limited online exposure. TJX bucked the trend in FY19 and again in Q1'20. It's worth looking at both the long-term trends and shorter results to underscore the strong performance of the TJX business model.

Net sales increased from $33.2 billion in FY17 to just shy of $39 billion in FY19. Over the same time period, TJX demonstrated consistent comp growth across its portfolio of businesses.

Comparable Sales Trends FY19 FY18 FY17 3-Year Stack Q1'20 Marmaxx US 7% 1% 5% 13% 6% HomeGoods 4% 4% 6% 14% 1% TJX Canada 4% 5% 8% 17% 0% TJX International 3% 2% 2% 14% 8%

Source: TJX 2019 10-K

Each of TJX's businesses experienced strong store productivity growth even as the company increased its base of stores.

Store Count FY19 FY18 FY17 % Change Marmaxx US 2,378 2,312 2,233 6.5% HomeGoods 765 671 579 32.1% TJX Canada 271 264 255 6.3% TJX International 679 633 582 16.7%

Source: TJX 2019 10-K

In short, sales results have yet to suggest that the TJX model is approaching peak penetration in any of its markets. I'm sure there is some cannibalization in sales from time-to-time from new stores, but it seems in general, opening a new store leads to significantly more business.

During Q1'20, comps were mostly positive across the board, with consolidated comp sales up 5% y/y on top of the prior year's 3% gain, suggesting positive momentum. Total sales were up 7% y/y during Q1 and operating margin remained solid at 10.1% of sales, even though the company continues to face headwinds from higher labor costs and elevated shipping. Shipping will likely be a transient issue, and the increase in wages has largely been offset from the decline in tax rate, thus total cash available to shareholders over time can grow even if there is some near-term operating margin compression.

Margin compression is the primary bear argument, in my view, but I think it ignores the reality of the 2017 Tax Cut. As simple as the concept is, it bears repeating. Labor will receive a higher share of economics, while total cash for the owners of capital remains steady or may even increase. The likely loser is the US Treasury, thus a decline in operating margin of 2-3 percentage points does not change my view of the company over the long term.

The other underrated benefit is the tailwind from the decline of other retailers. With other retailers closing shop, TJX experiences both natural market share expansion from an easier competitive environment as well as a more favorable lease cost environment. Particularly, in the United States, TJX banners are among the few desirable long-term anchor tenants, and I believe the company is well positioned to select excellent locations at even better lease rates going forward. TJX provides a halo effect for other retailers given its frequent physical traffic, and larger real estate investors see TJX as a long-term occupant capable of drawing other tenants.

Capital Allocation: Second to None

Buybacks may receive vilification from politicians, but in reality, buybacks remain one of the most capital efficient ways to return cash to shareholders. TJX is a firm committed to share repurchases and not only as a way to offset stock-based compensation dilution.

Stock-based compensation has run between $101 million and 104 million over TJX over the past three years. Buybacks, meanwhile, have ranged from $1.64 billion to $2.41 billion. TJX's average share count fell 5% between FY17 and FY19 and repurchased another $350 million of stock in Q1'20. Management initially guided to $1.75 to $2.25 billion in repurchases in FY20, so we should see material buybacks for the rest of the year.

Additionally, TJX quietly raises its dividend every year. TJX's annual dividend sits at $0.92 per share, up from $0.52 per share at the end of FY17. I am not a dividend investor, but I appreciate a management team that continues to return excess capital to shareholders without jeopardizing liquidity or financial stability.

A Buy Near All-Time Highs

Shares of TJX are within a few dollars of their all-time high, trading at roughly 20-21x forward earnings, which admittedly is slightly above the 17-18x forward multiple shares typically transact at. I see no reason to be worried about the slightly elevated multiple given the expectation for long-term interest rates is probably much lower now than it was in 2015-2017. With rates looking lower for the long term, stock valuations should be elevated versus historical standards.

Although EPS is growing only 4-7% y/y, I believe TJX deserves a premium valuation given the proven durability of its business model against e-commerce headwinds as well as management's enviable track record of capital deployment. I believe shares are worth $55-60, and though I would prefer to buy the stock below $50 per share, I am happy to add to my position at current levels.

