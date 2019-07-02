Apple - An Update On Trade War And China's 618 Shopping Festival

Presidential talks between the U.S. and China during the G20 summit has released concerns on AAPL’s tariff and supplier issues.

Trade War: An Update from the G20 meeting

During the last weekend of June, President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping met during the G20 summit in Osaka. President Donald Trump said he would refrain from imposing additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. Trump also reversed a blacklisting of China’s Huawei, allowing U.S. companies to continue selling to the telecommunications giant so long as they do not involve parts that could threaten national security.

As a sign of trade ceasefire from the two sides, U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, kicking off the second half of 2019 with a boost. Shareholders of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were among the technology investors rewarded on Monday when shares jumped 3% to the highest level in nearly two months. The following concerns will certainly be eased temporarily based on the trade war truce:

There won’t be major retaliation by Beijing on US tech giants like AAPL, triggered by the ban on Huawei;

The concerns on price hike to AAPL’s products due to tariff are now eased. Previously, it was reported that AAPL's iPhone XS, the company's current flagship, which starts at $1,000, could see a price hike of $160 because of the 25% tariff rate;

No need to worry about a potential shock to AAPL’s supply chain for now. AAPL's biggest iPhone supplier, Foxconn, is located mainly in China. In case the trade war continues, AAPL might have to start rebuilding its supply chain, which is definitely a pain.

The G20 talks between Trump and Xi definitely poses a positive sign for tech giants such as AAPL as their pressure in the Chinese market will be temporarily eased.

iPhone Sales: An Update from 618 Shopping Craze Festival

According to the data compiled by Counterpoint Research, Huawei has surpassed AAPL to become the top player in the premium smartphone market in China. In Q1 2019, Huawei surpassed AAPL’s market share in the premium market for the first time, with strong traction from the newly released Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro 128GB. These two models outsell the iPhone XR and iPhone 8 series in the same price segment.

Source: Counterpoint Research

Although AAPL has remained top on the global premium smartphone market (premium defined as >$400), it has been struggling in China starting from 2018. It was reported to cut prices of iPhone 8 series and iPhone XR in China earlier 2019, through major retail channels, as the overall sales were going down.

But the price cut didn’t save AAPL from losing its position to Huawei in China, which took 48% of the total premium smartphone market share in 2019 Q1, whereas AAPL’s share dropped to 37%.

China is now the second largest market for premium smartphones, taking 26% of the market share, following North America’s 30%. The fact that AAPL is losing its ground in China is a big warning sign for its overall smartphone business, which has already been showing concerns:

Source: AAPL’s ER

In June, there was a remarkable festival for China’s E-commerce players called Mid-year Shopping Festival in China (also called “6.18 Shopping Craze”). Initiated by JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), this has become one of the most important online sale events in China (similar to the November 11th shopping festival initiated by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)). The 618 shopping festival also gives the smartphone brands a good opportunity to test their products, pricing, as well as marketing strategies.

AAPL, given the unsatisfactory performance in 2019 so far, has put significant amount of effort into the shopping event to compete with other major brands. Really attractive deals were offered through major online retailers during the event period (June 1st to June 18th). For example, AAPL featured a series of “hot deals” to drive excitement among more price-conscious shoppers, such as iPhone XR smartphones priced at only RMB 618 (less than $100), much lower than its RMB 6,199 market price, through Suning.com, an authorized reseller.

Source: Suning’s iPhone Deal during 618

On JD, the 64GB version of iPhone XR was offered at RMB 4,499, a RMB 1,500 discount compared to its regular retail price:

Source: JD’s iPhone Deal during 618

In the following table, we have summarized the smartphone sales number according to major online retailers:

From JD.com: Although AAPL only ranked No.4 based on the units sold, it ranked No.1 based on sales amount, beating Huawei and HONOR (another domestic smartphone brand owned by Huawei). This is mainly because Huawei and HONOR have focused on mid to low end smartphones with a price target of $100-$200. From Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD): iPhone XS Max and XR were the most popular models during the festival period, ranking No.1 and No.2 across all the smartphone models. Price was the key factor again, where PDD was reported to offer subsidies to customers so that the customers can get the best price for iPhones through PDD. Over 15,000 iPhone XS Max and 33,000 iPhone XR were sold during the festival. Another major online retailer, suning.com, also reported iPhone as the No.1 in online sales during the 618 festival period, beating Huawei and HONOR and the other brands. For the offline sales, iPhone ranked #3, right after Huawei and HONOR.

Source: Netease News

Based on all these results, we concluded that:

iPhone sales from the 618 shopping festival were quite good across major online retailers.

Although the price-cutting/promotion strategy may boost the sales number, it may also hurt the revenue margin of the company.

We expect to see a better than expected iPhone sales number for Q2 in AAPL’s earnings release (mainly due to China’s shopping festival), but the margin may not be as good.

Note to Investors

Overall, we are optimistic about AAPL’s future in China. The trade war truce is releasing concerns on tariff and suppliers, and we are impressed by AAPL’s achievement during the 618 shopping festival in China. We expect to see a better than expected iPhone sales number for Q2 in AAPL’s earnings release. On the other hand, the competition in the smartphone market in China is still fierce, the price-cutting strategy that AAPL applied during the 618 festival may be a double-edged sword that hurts its margin as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.