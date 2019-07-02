Bandwidth: One Of The Biggest Winners To Date, But Some Room To Go

Valuation remains in the middle of the pack compared to communications peers, though there could be some room for the revenue multiple to expand.

The CPaaS market remains very competitive with Twilio (TWLO) continuing on their leading path. However, Bandwidth (BAND) is arguably the second leader in this market. Despite headline revenue growth of only ~0.5%, this was above consensus expectations and was due to a tough comparison from last year. In addition, BAND's CPaaS revenue grew nearly 16% as the company added a record 121 new customers this quarter.

Initially, post-earnings, the stock was done close to 5%, however, the stock has traded flat since then. Although management only slightly raised 2019 guidance, the company appears to be ready to significantly ramp its revenue growth in the second half of the year, which could lead to impressive revenue growth rates. With the CPaaS market continuing to grow and use cases becoming more prominent in larger enterprises with international expansion opportunities, BAND is a great way to play this market.

Data by YCharts

Excluding the Verizon (NYSE:VZ) settlement in the year-ago period, BAND's revenue was ~14%. Despite TWLO remaining the market leader and growing at a faster pace, the CPaaS market is large enough and expanding fast enough for both competitors to win new deals and take market share away from legacy communications providers. Both TWLO and BAND will be long-term winners, and with BAND's guidance implying a strong second half of the year, I believe the stock could trade up out of their flattish trend over recent weeks.

CPaaS Overview

Communication Platform as a Service, better known as CPaaS, helps provide the software necessary to enable communication between businesses and consumers. The old, classic example of this was TWLO's relationship with Uber (UBER). TWLO helped provide the software platform to enable UBER to send their users a text message that their ride arrived.

CPaaS providers such as BAND and TWLO are becoming the backbone of communication between tech-savvy consumers and the increasingly tech-friendly businesses. The use cases for CPaaS go much further beyond companies sending notifications through text messages. CPaaS also includes in-app calling features, hiding unwanted telephone numbers and more. BAND specifically focuses on domestic voice communications but also focuses on different messaging APIs. As these technologies continue to grow rapidly within the US, BAND has a great opportunity to become the market leader in voice communications (think of communication with Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa).

With the communication features being delivered via cloud, there is no on-premise hardware necessary and the software functionality provides for easier updates and improvements, building on an enterprise's global communication. The continued shift towards moving resources and applications to the cloud in addition to replacing legacy communications companies provide a significant industry tailwind for BAND.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

BAND reported Q1 earnings in early-May, with revenue growing only 0.5% to $53.3 million, which beat consensus expectations for ~$51.5 million and was ahead of management's previously guided range of $51-51.5 million. However, the year-ago period included a $6.3 million settlement with Verizon, and excluding this revenue, BAND's revenue grew ~14% this quarter.

Of the $53.3 million in revenue, CPaaS revenue grew ~16% to $45.0 million, now representing nearly 85% of total revenue. The dollar-based net retention rate dipped to 111%, which was lower than the 115% in the year-ago period, although the number of new customers reached 121 during the quarter, the highest amount in the company's recent history. This also brings the total number of active CPaaS customers to 1,351 which was up 31% yoy. Although the net revenue retention was down, this was due to a difficult year-ago comparison, and this will likely return to 115%+ over the coming quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

Excluding the settlement related to Verizon, BAND's gross profit for Q1-2018 would have been $22.5 million or 48%. Using these adjusted base figures, BAND's gross profit increased ~15% with gross margin expanding ~100bps compared to the year-ago period. The improvement in gross margin is a big positive as the company continues to expand and better manage their expenses. CPaaS companies typically have lower margins compared to typical SaaS companies because of the telecom connectivity expenses related to operating the business.

CPaaS gross profit, which now consists of ~81% of total gross profit, increased nearly 17% yoy with gross margin improving ~100bps to 47%. Despite CPaaS revenue representing ~85% of revenue, gross profit is only ~81% of total gross profit. Legacy communication technologies continue to decrease in size and impact, which will naturally help BAND's gross margins over time as the company's software strategy will generate higher margins due to the lower hardware expenses associated with revenue.

Source: Company Presentation

In the company's presentation release, management provided guidance for Q2 and 2019. For Q2, management is expecting CPaaS revenue of $46.8-47.3 million with total revenue of $54.8-55.3 million. They are also seeing an EPS loss of $0.17-0.19.

For the full year, management slightly raised their CPaaS revenue guidance to $201.5-203 million (from $201-203 million), which compares to 2018 CPaaS revenue of $164.4 million, representing a growth rate of ~23% for the full year. Given the CPaaS growth rate of ~16% for Q1, this implies CPaaS revenue will accelerate throughout the year to reach the full-year guidance range. Total revenue is expected to be $233.5-235.0 million, a slight raise from the previous guidance of $231.5-233.5 million (compared to 2018 total revenue of $204.1 million), implying a growth rate of ~14%.

Management has also previously discussed their opportunity to expand internationally, signing an agreement with an existing large communications client last quarter. This client will deploy BAND's software across Europe, though mainly in the UK. As this client ramps the services, there could be potential for either additional services or expansion into other clients.

BAND's opportunity internationally remains largely untapped and with CPaaS revenue guidance of ~23% growth for 2019, this revenue stream could end up remaining above 20% for another year or two as BAND expands. Given the revenue acceleration through this year and potential for 2020 revenue to remain at current growth rates, I believe investors will start to appreciate the longer-term story a bit more in the upcoming quarters.

Valuation

The peer group used for this analysis were the main CPaaS players, including BAND, TWLO, and Vonage (VG), and UCaaS players RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT). Each of these companies is in a great position to take advantage of the changing market and have revenue growth rates well above the market average.

Data by YCharts

Using management's 2019 CPaaS revenue guidance of $201.5-203 million and the implied "other" revenue of ~$30 million, we get to total revenue guidance of $231.5-233.5 million (compared to 2018 total revenue of $204.1 million), implying a growth rate of ~14%.

The CPaaS market is rapidly growing and with BAND being in one of the leadership positions, there is still room for revenue to grow double digits for many years to come. Assuming total revenue grows ~12% in 2020, which would be a slight deceleration, we could see CPaaS revenue of ~$225 million and "other" revenue of ~$34 million, for total 2020 revenue of ~$260 million.

The above chart has forward revenue multiples ranging from 3x to 15x, so if we were to put an 8x multiple on BAND's CPaaS revenue and a more conservative 2x multiple on other revenue, we reach a target enterprise value of $1.8 billion (for CPaaS) and $70 million (for other) and a combined ~$1.9 billion enterprise. This would imply a 2020 revenue multiple of only ~7x, still below the leaders of the communications group.

BAND continues to trade at a lower multiple compared to fears for a few reasons. TWLO has been the clear leader in the market for many years and consistently grows at a faster pace than BAND, signifying they are taking more market share. Also, when BAND gets compared to other SaaS companies, BAND's margins are lower, although this is due to legacy telecom expenses the company must bear.

The stock continues to be one of the biggest winners this year, up nearly 90% so far. However, I believe if BAND continues to be competitive and expand internationally, they could continue to grow double digits for years to come. This would likely come with a slightly higher revenue multiple, closer to TWLO and RNG. I believe over the longer term, BAND will be a winner and investors should look to pick up shares on any dips.

Risks to BAND include a more competitive market with players such as TWLO and VG. Other new entrants into the market would cause increased competition and possibly lower revenue growth. Also, the transition to a CPaaS infrastructure may take longer than expected and would result in lower revenue growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.