Apple Inc.: Conjectures, Counterfactuals And More

Although Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gets revenue from less than 1% of Spotify’s (NYSE:SPOT) customers, it doesn’t stand on merit because the situation resulted from Spotify stopping new subscriptions through the IAP system, not from Apple lowering its fee structure. A better argument would be that Apple charges half in the second year of what it charges in the first year for subscriptions, which is 15%, and yes, still a large number. Besides the EU investigation, Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) agreed to give the Justice Department the jurisdiction to undertake potential antitrust probes of Apple and Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

A US Supreme court ruling can further complicate Apple’s legal situation declared earlier in May which allows developers to sue Apple for antitrust issues; this was not previously allowed under the doctrine of Illinois Brick. This can have a ripple effect where dissatisfied developers sue Apple at large, and even if not ruled against the firm, the ongoing cases could depress the stock price. But, this is an extreme situation and very unlikely. As the giants in tech space are stirred by a myriad of litigation and the courts take a critical view of these mega players, investors are feeling worried as to where the future lies for these firms with monopolistic powers. But I’d rather take the whole situation with a grain of salt than viewing it with the eyes of a pessimist who thinks that Apple has reached its peak and is now destined to doom. I’d like to have a more complete overview.

A Speculative model for assessing a range of fines

The European Commission’s fining policy is aimed at punishment and deterrence and the fines reflect the “gravity and duration” of the infringement. EC establishes a fine using a set of guidelines that were last updated in 2006. EC says that the starting point for the fine is the percentage of a company's annual sales of the product concerned in the infringement (up to 30%) which is then multiplied by the number of years and months the infringement lasted. A worst-case scenario with reasonable accuracy could have been performed if Apple provided a detailed breakdown of its revenues with units and pricing data from service segment along with other important details. So, the inferences must be made with a broad stroke, and yes, to be taken not with a grain of salt but with a bucket.

I have constructed a simple but highly speculative model to guess a range of fines. I have used three variables, percentage of service revenue exposed to the lawsuit (R), percentage fine (F) and total service revenue (N). R ranges from 5% to 50% (in increments of 5%), percentage fine starts from 3% and goes up to 30% (in increments of 3%) and N refers to total service revenue corresponding to the total number of years subject to the lawsuit. The value of R is limited to 50% to reflect the idea that EC’s regulatory jurisdiction of EU, the value of F is limited to 30% to reflect EC’s directive and the value of N is limited to 10 years of service revenue because it simply looks long enough.

For example, if only one year of revenue is exposed, then the scenario one (1 year of exposed revenue, in this case, last year’s service revenue, which is $37,190,000,000 or $37.19b) would result in a fine of $2,147,722,500 or approximately $2.15 billion. This is calculated as:

[(5%×3%×$37.19b)+(10%*6%*$37.19b)+…….+(50%*30%*$37.19b) divided by 10.

The numerator is divided by 10 because there are 10 sets of values for R and F. As you can see, the simplistic model relies heavily on the law of average and is subject to a myriad of limitations.

Antitrust lawsuits take some time to reach a verdict and can involve a complex process, making it very difficult to guess the range of fines, even more difficult is to project the impact of these fines on the stock price. In the case of Apple/Shazam, the EC studied more than 2,000 different product markets and reviewed around 2.7 million internal documents. Back in July, Google was fined $5.04 billion (4.24 billion Euros) which represents 3.7% of the firm’s 2019 total revenue. Apple doesn’t provide details on the breakdown of its service revenue, so I have made a simplistic model.

Now, Apple Music’s 60m customer base is far from Spotify, but we should avoid mental accounting here. Apple Music is a part of Apple and it has the benefit of harnessing the power of its ecosystem. Spotify is good and will probably continue to grow, but does it have an ecosystem as rich as Apple? When people compare Apple against Spotify with a pessimist view of the former, they tend to forget that Apple Music is not all that Apple has, Apple is an innovation giant. Yes, it is feeding a major portion of growth, but that’s not all to Apple. In its digital content stores, the number of transactions reached another new all-time high during the quarter with the number of paid accounts and all subscription categories growing strong double digits. Now, that is an ecosystem. I feel that the expansion opportunity for Apple is huge; it has a strong financial health, a loyal customer base, brings integration benefits to most of its products because of a coherent ecosystem and holds a talented management team.

Financial Analysis

I don’t think Apple has reached its peak, financial health speaks highly of the firm. In the last five years, the firm’s top line grew at a CAGR of more than 9% while maintaining an average profit margin of 21.8%, dispersion in profit margin was less than 60 bps. Its latest quarterly revenue decreased because of a 17% decline in iPhone sales and foreign currency impact. Sure, there was some issue with iPhone sales, but the good news is that the active installed base of iPhone reached a new all-time high at the end of March and their surveys showed high customer satisfaction. On the other hand, iPad revenue was up 22% from a year ago (highest iPad growth in 6 years), wearables grew by near 50% and service delivered its highest growth ever (16% from last year).

In the meantime, the dividend has followed a consecutive, linear growth pattern supported by a strong cash flow base. Dividend coverage was strong while the firm continued to deliver excellent returns on assets. These are some indicators of robust growth.

In order to make comparisons, I have included a number of tech giants. These peers include Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet, Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC), Dell (DELL) and Salesforce (CRM). The following chart clearly shows Apple’s consistent high returns and rank among peers in terms of performance.

Implied price to earnings constructed from growth (1/ r) and non-growth component closely resembles market P/E, in case of CRM there is a slight deviation from implied P/E. Market P/E was absent for DELL due to negative earnings. Although a majority of the peers demonstrated a higher non-growth component in the implied P/E (5 out of 9), growth component was higher in the implied price to earnings for AAPL, IBM and Intel. In light of these stats, Apple looks correctly priced in the market.

Risk stats suggest that Apple has slightly less total risk compared to the peer average. All the peers including Apple featured higher systematic risk. CVaR stat indicates that there’s a 5% probability of losing 3.8% in Apple’s stock in a day, this was slightly low than the peer average. CRM and Amazon had the highest CVaR at 4.4%.

Other Factors

People seem to be concerned about Apple’s Chief Designer Jony Ive leaving. I don’t think it has any material impact on the firm. Apple’s design has evolved over the years and will continue to do so. I’d rather take this as a positive note because upcoming people in the position will help foster new ideas and will continue to drive Apple aesthetics forward.

Conclusion

Although there are headwinds for Apple, it is not the end of its peak. Apple has a strong ecosystem and boasts a loyal customer base. The firm has multiple expansion opportunities that can be built on top of its existing ecosystem and further strengthen its market position. Combining all the factors, Apple is a hold.

