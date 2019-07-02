Technically Speaking For July 2

The P&F charts of the TLT, SPY, and IWM show the overall strength of the Treasury market and weakness of small-caps.

Cleveland Fed President Mester noted that the recent slowdown could be similar to that which occurred in 2016.

Loretta Mester of the Cleveland Fed gave a speech today that contained a very interesting observation:

The current period shares some similarities with the period from 2014 to 2016, when the slowdown in global demand, the decline in oil prices, and the appreciation in the dollar caused a drop-off in investment and manufacturing activity at the same time inflation was well below target. The Fed was patient during this period, with one rate increase in December 2015 and another in December 2016, allowing inflation to gradually move up. So long as the sustainable-growth scenario of continued expansion and strong labor markets remains the baseline outlook, I would favor taking a similar opportunistic approach to the recent softness in the inflation readings instead of trying to proactively move inflation up with rate cuts

To refresh your memory, the 2014-2016 slowdown was caused by a drop in oil prices that negatively impacted the energy sector. However, the damage was contained to that sector. Currently, there's a broad amount of economic softness but all the data is still positive and could just as easily point to a slowdown as a recession. Mester's wait and see approach could be a prudent course of action for the Fed, especially as they have less downside room to cut rates.

Bank of England Head Carney also gave a speech which concisely summarized the weakness we're now seeing in the global data (please click on the link for accompanying charts; emphasis added).

Reflecting the more febrile atmosphere, a trade war has shot to the top of the risks most worrying investors (Chart3) and measures of global economic policy uncertainty have reached record highs (Chart4). Such concerns are contributing to sharp reductions in corporate earnings expectations (Chart5), though for the time being the falls in expected policy rates have cushioned the impact on equity prices. The markets’ faith in the power of monetary policy is notable. Business confidence has fallen across the G7 to its lowest level in five years (Chart 6a) with sentiment among manufacturers particularly weak. Households have also become gloomier about the general economic outlook, though they remain relatively upbeat about their own financial situation (Chart6b), likely reflecting robust labour markets. This is a similar pattern to that which emerged in the UK following the referendum.

The sum of all those data points leads to one economic conclusion: recession.

The latest Fed View from the San Francisco Fed is largely positive. Consider these key points (emphasis added):

The labor market is beyond full employment, and inflation has been running below the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. The rebound from the Great Recession of 2007–2009 will likely become the longest period of continual economic growth recorded in U.S. history. Although nonfarm employment increased by only 75,000 jobs in May, this followed an increase of 224,000 jobs in April. Unemployment in May remained at its April rate, 3.6%, the lowest reading over a roughly five-decade period. The current rate is below the natural rate of unemployment, reflects the sustained robust pace of job creation, and supports the notion that the labor market is beyond full employment.

Today, instead of looking at tables, I want to take a longer-term view of the market and focus on a few P&F charts. These help to strip out the daily noise of the market and focus more on absolute price movement.

(Note: numbers indicate months while the letters A through C indicate October through December)

On the TLT chart, notice that all of the recent price action has occurred since January 1 of this year. There have been no major selloffs. This indicates the Treasury market rally has been very strong. Going back to 2018, the SPY has hit a series of four consecutive highs, which followed a very strong rally going back to 2017. This tells us that traders have been large-cap positive for a few years.

And then we have small-caps: Going back to 2018, the IWM has printed a series of decreasing highs.

Something that I haven't made as clear as I should have regarding the IWM's (small-caps) underperformance is that this trend is occurring while the economy is softening. That means that traders are betting growth will slow, which is large-cap positive and small-cap negative.

This data confirms the end-of-the-cycle nature of the current market situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.