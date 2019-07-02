Key U.S. Inflation Indicator Remains Anemic

Source: New York Times

The U.S. economic expansion has lasted a decade. The economy cannot grow forever, and it appears to be getting long in the tooth. Policymakers would have you believe the economy can continue to improve. Sans more stimulus, the economy could falter. Growth in core personal consumption expenditures ("PCE"), a key U.S. inflation indicator, appears anemic:

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation held steady in May, with the still soft reading giving the central bank ample room for interest rate cuts this year as it deliberates on how best to respond to slowing growth momentum. The core personal consumption expenditures index rose 1.6 per cent last month from a year earlier, according to the US Department of Commerce. That is unchanged from the pace recorded in April and a shade higher than the 1.5 per cent forecast. The month-on-month increase in core PCE of 0.2 per cent was also unchanged from the previous month and in line with expectations. The Fed has made the 2 per cent target for core PCE - which excludes the volatile food and energy components - a key factor when weighing interest-rate moves since the financial crisis.

PCE growth has consistently fallen below the Fed's target since the Financial Crisis. PCE growth for March, April, and May of 2019 was 1.5%, 1.6%, and 1.6%, respectively. The Fed's last rate hike in December 2018 was preemptive in order to beat back inflation before it appeared. President Trump has chastised the Fed over rate hikes and called for rate cuts in order to spur growth:

Last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell intimated the Fed could cut rates if the trade war with China intensified:

Referring to tariffs, which in the past month have been raised on imports from China and threatened on imports from Mexico, he said that the Fed would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labour market and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective".

Cutting rates just six months after raising could undermine the Fed's credibility. However, Powell has maintained a lot of things have happened since December. Whether he will succumb to pressure from the president remains to be seen.

In my opinion, President Trump does not want a trade war. The trade war spat could be a tactic to get China to stop pirating our software. The trade war has negatively impacted the economy, which could prompt Powell to act. A new round of rate cuts could goose growth in the short term and spike financial markets enough to give the president momentum heading into the 2020 elections.

Is The Fed Pushing On A String?

The Fed has provided the economy with extremely low interest rates since the Financial Crisis. The Fed also vowed to spike asset prices to help put assets on consumers' balance sheets. Real estate and financial markets have melt up; in my opinion, the gains have gone to the small segment of society that owns the lion's share of the assets. Helping the investor class has led to a large concentration of wealth and in the hands of the few. By the Fed's own admission, inequality is not good for the economy. In my opinion, such inequality has been exacerbated by the Fed's policy of spiking asset prices.

That said, the 10-year treasury is around 2.0%. Such a low yield likely reflects investors that economic growth will slow further. A side benefit is that several other assets like mortgage rates are driven by 10-year treasuries. A low 10-year treasury rate should drive mortgage rates lower and potentially drive housing starts and new home sales. In effect, low rates are already reverberating through the economy. What additional benefit would a Fed rate cut achieve other than to spike the stock market even higher and potentially exacerbate inequality.

If extremely low rates, trillions in bailouts and stimulus to the investor class, and tax cuts are not enough to spur PCE growth, then maybe policymakers should try something else. At this point, the Fed could be pushing on a string. I believe we need fiscal policy to put money into the hands of lower-income and middle-income individuals who would spend it immediately. Fighting inflation via Fed rate cuts will likely lead to more anemic growth and higher inequality.

Conclusion

PCE growth was anemic again in May. Another Fed rate cut will likely not help spur inflation long term. It could spike financial markets and help President Trump build goodwill heading into the 2020 presidential election. Investors should continue to avoid cyclical names whose earnings could decline amid a deteriorating economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.