HighPoint Resources Corporation: The Stock Price Crashes Into The Recovery Potential

HighPoint Resources (HPR) made a well advised merger at the beginning of 2018. The former Bill Barrett Corporation merged with Fifth Creek Energy Company to form the current corporation. So far, the market has not appreciated the benefits of this merger because the stock price has been declining ever since. Now things have gone far enough that there may be a speculative bargain available to investors.

Bill Barrett was an entrepreneur who built and sold oil and gas companies. His last attempt is now named HighPoint Resources. He has left the company some time ago but had quite a legacy of successful ventures until the predecessor of HighPoint Resources (Bill Barrett Corporation) was caught by the oil price downdraft a few years back and left with a lot of financial leverage. The company struggled mightily with the debt and lower oil pricing. This merger injected some equity and grew production to give the company a chance to recover.

Finances

The company sold more than 23 million shares to net about $110 million in December 2017. At the same time, the company management engineered a debt swap of about 50 million for 10 million more shares of stock. Back in December 2016, the company sold another 15 million shares of stock to net another $109 million. In June 2016, there was another $85 million debt exchange for 10 million shares. Then came the merger:

Source: HighPoint Resources 2018 Annual Report

The result of all this stock issuance is a viable company. While many in the industry were hesitant to issue stock at low pricing, this company issued stock for whatever compensation they could receive. Shareholders were diluted, but the competitor results when stock was not issued were far worse.

Clearly, the company needed time to turn results around after the big oil price crash of late 2015 into 2016. However, the issuance of stock for Fifth Creek may have been the "final straw" for the market. Since then, Mr. Market has been in a show me attitude that has sent the stock price spiraling downward.

But the issuance of all that stock has maintained a reasonable debt level that now appears to be reasonably serviceable in the near future. Long-term debt has climbed to near $700 million in the first quarter of 2019. But production and cash flow have climbed even faster. Therefore, the goal of management to have a long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2 by year-end looks reasonable even with the latest oil pricing weakness.

Source: HighPoint Resources First Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 9% over the December 2018 amount. Far more importantly for any financially leveraged company was the 43% cash flow increase over the previous fiscal year first quarter.

The first-quarter cash flow annualized would be approximately $300 million. Banks like to see a minimum cash flow of one-third of debt. This cash flow approaches more comfortable levels for the debt load. This is the first time the company has had a comfortable debt ratio in about 3 years.

Stock Price

The stock price action would lead one to believe that conditions have deteriorated severely. In this case, the stock price appears to be following rather than looking forward to lead. Oftentimes, dilution leaves a bad taste in Mr. Market's mouth. Accordingly, Mr. Market then consigns the stock to the doghouse.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website June 8, 2019

Mr. Market has not been very impressed with the cash flow progress made. The market cap combined with the debt load gives an enterprise value in the $1 billion range. This company has an enterprise value-to-cash flow of roughly 3. That is one of the cheaper values in the oil and gas universe. Clearly, the market is expecting trouble.

The market often expects "more of the same". But there is no longer a reason to expect dilution to prop up operations and get a grip on the debt load.

Operations

This is clearly a case of the market seeing ghosts.

Source: HighPoint Resources May 2019, Corporate Presentation

This company has some of the best margins of any basin in the country. The DJ Basin is a low cost basin not getting a whole lot of attention. But if the profits keep rolling in, that could change. The basin has been suffering from inadequate takeaway capacity for some time. But additional midstream infrastructure is coming online.

This company will benefit from the new Summit Midstream (SMLP) gas processing plant that will come online in the second quarter of 2019. It will maximize revenue by providing some extraction capabilities as well as providing needed gas processing capability.

Source: HighPoint Resources May 2019, Corporate Presentation

This company operates primarily in the DJ Basin. Unfortunately, Colorado made the headlines as the state updated some antique regulatory rules. Those updates were blown way out of proportion.

Operators that need to worry are the ones operating in populous counties. This operator primarily operates in rural Weld County with some acreage in neighboring Wyoming. Therefore, HighPoint Resources has little to fear from the latest regulatory developments. There will be fits and starts as the new bureaucracy gets up and running. The press has blown that out of proportion also. Colorado simply is too dependent upon the money and taxes generated by the industry to destroy it. Limiting activities near populous areas is not a big deal because Colorado is a big state with few populated areas compared to some larger population states.

Well Improvements

This is yet another basin where wells routinely produce 100 KBOE in the first year. That kind of number implies a relatively fast payback with plenty of years left to gather profits.

Source: HighPoint Resources May 2019, Corporate Presentation

This company continues to lower costs while increasing production. That is exactly what you want to see for any commodity producer. Even if oil pricing declines, this company could maintain superior profitability through the continued improvements shown above.

Those improvements can cease at any time. However, the risk of that happening at the current time appears slim. Most CEOs followed by the author report seeing no end to well design and operational improvements at the current time. Instead, many report a very full plate of potential cost cutting and well improvement possibilities for the foreseeable future.

The Future

The sale of stock enabled the company to survive a period of losses with reasonable debt ratios. Now this company can take advantage of the latest oil price rally to roar ahead of the competition.

Source: HighPoint Resources May 2019, Corporate Presentation

As shown above, this company has considerable flexibility to make an acquisition. In the meantime, the DJ Basin offers considerable low cost opportunities that will keep this low cost producer busy for some time.

Even though there has been considerable press coverage about the new regulations, this management sees no ill effects from those new regulations. If anything, this company expects to grow rapidly for the foreseeable future. Bill Barrett may no longer be around. But his company has adopted some of his more astute operating strategies. The result is a quickly growing cash flow that makes this stock a bargain.

Source: HighPoint Resources May 2019, Corporate Presentation

The sale of stock at the end of 2017 enabled the company to rapidly grow production during 2018. That sale bolstered an already strong cash position. The equity gained by the acquisition enabled debt ratios to remain within established norms. This company took whatever cash it could for the equity sale to re-establish reasonable debt ratios and profitability given the new lower pricing environment. So many competitors tried to tough it out unsuccessfully. Shareholders now have a piece of a viable company as a result of those stock sales and the merger. That is a major accomplishment by this management.

This year, cash flow from decent oil pricing should maintain the growth spurt begun last year. Growth may slow some from the torrid pace set in fiscal year 2018. But growth within cash flow will still be significant.

More importantly, the acreage cost acquired for stock does not have to be repaid. That lowers cash costs significantly and has kept key ratios conservative. This formerly struggling company has a good chance to reach investment grade ratios before the end of the year.

The market has clearly ignored the progress while focusing on the scary headlines out of Colorado and past stock issuances. But the market should learn those headlines were way overstating what should reasonably happen in the future. Once that realization happens for Mr. Market, this stock should be appropriately revalued.

From current prices, the stock could easily double this year. At 3 times cash flow, the enterprise value is unlikely to decrease more unless oil prices sustain a significant decline.

