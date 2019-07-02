Activision Blizzard Is An Undervalued Transformation Opportunity

ATVI is undervalued in comparison with peers such as Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive. EBITDA multiple upgrade presents a 25-42% upside for the stock.

Management's renewed focus on popular titles such as Candy Crush and Call of Duty is showing positive initial results.

Introduction:

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is a large cap video game company with an entertainment network of nearly 500 million monthly active users in 196 countries. With FY2019 revenue being $7.5 Billion and Net Income of $1.8 Billion (Source: FY2018 Form 10K), ATVI is the 3rd largest online gaming company.

Source: Q1 2019 presentation

The stock dropped 43% in October 2018 due to reduced MAU for their popular titles. Since then, management has shifted focus to renew and refresh the in-demand titles. I believe with positive early results from the renewed focus, ATVI presents a good transformation opportunity for investors.

Performance:

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has been a high performing growth stock and a 4 bagger in the past 5 years.

Source: Stock Return Calculator

However, since September 2018, the stock has dropped 43% percent and there has been no recovery yet.

The primary reason for the intensified sell-off has been the reported decrease in the Monthly Active Users (MAU) from FY2017. While the sell-off is justified to reduce the premium valuation given to the stock for its high growth potential, at current prices, the stock appears undervalued compared to its peers.

Source: Activision Blizzard Annual Report FY2018

Valuation:

Comparing Activision Blizzard with Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), we can see that ATVI is undervalued. Among the three, only TTWO has had a healthy FY2018. Electronic Arts has been going through significant issues as highlighted by WY Capital’s article - Bulls Are Dead Wrong About Electronic Arts. Yet, EA trades at a premium compared to ATVI.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

A valuation upgrade to 16-18x EBITDA indicates a 25 - 42% upside in the stock from current prices. I believe the change in focus highlighted in the below section warrants this valuation adjustment for Activision Blizzard.

Change in Strategy

ATVI business leaders have developed a clear plan to reinforce their foundation for growth by increasing focus on their biggest franchises.

Call of Duty

The popular Call of Duty franchise has often been called a dying series with newer titles failing to beat the sales numbers of the past. During the measured period, the Modern Warfare 3 edition of CoD was the highest-seller in the franchise, with 30.71 million units sold worldwide since its release in 2011. Newer titles like CoD WWII (2017) and CoD Black Ops IV have shown lackluster results.

Source: Statista

However, if we look at the top selling game during each year in the past 23 years, we can see that except for the time Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Rockstar Games launched a Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series, CoD has been the top selling game of the year.

This October, we are expecting the release of CoD Modern Warfare and reports from GameStop reveal that it is the most pre-ordered game in 2019. This is one of the most anticipated games of 2019 and has some notable differences when compared with previous games of the series:

CoD Modern Warfare will be cross-compatible among gaming platforms, including console to PC. This is a major step forward to bring together gamers of different platforms i.e PlayStation, XBOX and Steam (PC) All downloadable content will be free. This is a huge step forward for the Call of Duty series, which has been criticized for years for its overpriced map packs that fragment the player base.

Unified player base and cross-platform collaboration is likely to boost the MAU for this game. This strategy is likely to attract large number of players and sets the game to beat sales records and perform well in FY2019. We already have a sneak peak of the sales figures through the pre-order report from GameStop (GME).

Source: GameStop

Candy Crush

The series began with 2012’s Candy Crush Saga. The free-to-play game remains the franchise’s most popular, accounting for 63 percent (about $945 million) of player spending.

ATVI strategy to prioritize popular titles resulted in the release of Candy Crush Friends Saga in late 2018 causing a rise in the MAU for the series.

Source: Statista

At the end of Q1 2019, ATVI reported Candy Crush MAU to be 272 million demonstrating two quarters of increased MAU. It is also noteworthy to mention that players are spending more time in the franchise’s games than ever before, with a company record of 38 minutes per day (Source: Q1 conference call)

Insider Buying

When there is an undervalued situation along with a change in business strategy and a highly anticipated launch (catalyst), the pot is sweetened when I see insider buying. In the months May and June we have seen some insiders purchase the company stock and this is confidence building action.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Risks

DLCs have led to sharp growth in revenues of the gaming industry. These have been valuable for game makers to continue selling value added products and services to customers who have already purchased the game. This source of revenue without having to make and release a new game has been instrumental over the years for Activision Blizzard who obtained 57% of their FY2017 revenue from in-game purchases. The game-as-a-service model does not have the best reputation among gamers but an increasing number has bought into the model resulting in growth of the gaming industry.

With ATVI announcing that the upcoming CoD game will eliminate the traditional pass concept, there are questions on how the company will fund ongoing development of their map packs.

1. If ongoing development involves larger CapEx / OpEx, then we should be concerned about the bottom line getting affected.

2. If ongoing development will be minimal, then the long-term survival of this particular game in the online world is unlikely. It could be likely for CoD to release the subsequent versions more frequently with minimal free add-ons. However, this would prevent a good game from becoming an online sensation.

The strategy around in-game purchases remains unclear at this time and investors must be aware of this as a risk factor in ATVI's transformation.

Conclusion

Activision Blizzard dropped 43% in October 2018 due to reduced MAU for their most popular segments. Towards end of 2018, management has shifted focus to obtain new and retain existing players in their popular series namely Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The focus has seen early signs of success with the latest CoD game having the highest number of pre-orders post E3 and with Candy Crush MAU’s rising in the past two quarters. Insider buying is another positive factor in the ATVI transformation story. I believe ATVI deserves a slight uplift in its valuation. In my opinion, there is 25-42% upside in the stock with this slight uplift in valuation and I recommend this stock to investors who seek undervalued growth opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.