Preferred Equity Redemption: A Winning Story With Tsakos

I am hopeful that tougher equity markets will lead to a return of super attractive provisions like the FTR. Savvy income investors take note!

This is the second recent 'success story' for these types of instruments with Safe Bulkers Preferred Series-B another recent winner.

These shares were redeemed due to an incredibly shareholder-friendly 'failure to redeem' (FTR) provision, which would have otherwise led to escalating dividend rates.

Tsakos Overview & Capitalization

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) is a Greek shipping company focused on crude oil and product tankers with a smaller allocation to shuttles and LNG carriers. TNP currently has a full-delivered fleet of 36 crude tankers, 27 product tankers, 3 shuttle tankers, and 2 LNG carriers. They have four vessels in their current newbuilding initiative including two Aframaxes due late 2019 and two Suezmaxes due to 2020. All of these new vessels come with fixed charters.

Although TNP has a fairly small equity market capitalization of around $290M, they had five total sets of previously outstanding preferred shares totaling up to $450M:

$50M of par value in 8.00% Series-B, $50M of 8.875% Series-C, $85M of 8.75% Series-D, $115M of 9.25% Series-E, and $150M of 9.5% Series-F.

With their latest announcement, TNP will redeem all $50M of its Series-B shares on 30 July 2019.

Failure to Redeem Provisions

Why did TNP redeem their cheapest preferreds? They didn't really have a choice. According to their prospectus:

If we fail to comply with certain covenants (a "Covenant Default"), we experience certain defaults under any of our credit facilities (a "Cross Default"), four quarterly dividends payable on the Series B Preferred Shares are in arrears (a "Dividend Payment Default") or the Series B Preferred Shares are not redeemed in whole by July 30, 2019 (a "Failure to Redeem"), the dividend rate payable on the Series B Preferred Shares shall increase, subject to an aggregate maximum rate per annum of 25% prior to July 30, 2018 and 30% thereafter, to a rate that is 1.25 times the dividend rate payable on the Series B Preferred Shares as of the close of business on the day immediately preceding the Covenant Default, Cross Default, Divided Payment Default or Failure to Redeem, as applicable, and on each subsequent Dividend Payment Date, the dividend rate payable shall increase to a rate that is 1.25 times the dividend rate payable on the Series B Preferred Shares as in effect as of the close of business on the day immediately preceding such Dividend Payment Date, until the Covenant Default, Cross Default or Dividend Payment Default is cured or the Series B Preferred Shares are no longer outstanding.

This means that the effective yield after 30 July would have been 10% for the first payment, 12.5% by late-2019, 15.625% in early-2020, and so on. This provision is very beneficial for income investors who want to pursue higher yields but also wish to have a time limit on their investment. For a contrast, the 8.75% Series-D might be outstanding indefinitely. TNP is doing okay now, but they are very highly leveraged and we don't know what the future markets will bring. Hopefully, it's good, but does anybody have a clue what 2023, 2024, 2025, etc. will look like? It's hard enough to estimate the forward years!

Super Beneficial: Quasi-Debentures w/ Tax Advantages

Adding these FTR provisions turns an equity instrument into a quasi-debenture (unsecured junior bond). Why? Because the escalating yield provision ensures that unless the company is in absolute dire straits, they will do everything they can to timely repay the instrument.

Meanwhile, these instruments usually qualify for improved taxation as qualified dividends versus the income taxation reserved for bonds. In the United States, the highest combined rate on qualified dividends is 23.8% versus 37% for income taxes. States and certain cities have varying income tax levels as well.

A Rare Set with Excellent Risk-Adj Returns

Unfortunately, for investors, the FTR phase primarily occurred just in 2012-2013 when most buyers (under-girded by institutional funds) were more skeptical of shipping issuers and the market wasn't quite as loose as the few years to follow. There was only a small set of these:

With TNP-B's redemption, the scorecard is as follows:

3 Successful Redemptions at Par (SSW-C, SB-B, TNP-B).

1 Outstanding Issuance (TNP-C, Oct 2020 FTR)

1 Bankrupt Company (Box Ships)

We should note the Box Ships equity raise was just about $9M public ($5M supported by insiders), so by cash raised, the return of capital scorecard is batting over 95% whilst returning average annualized weighted yields of nearly 9% over more than five years on average. This was a tremendous positive coup for income investors, who wildly outperformed most other high-yield segments like MLPs and energy plays.

Shipping Opportunities: Preferred Equity Darlings

Shipping is a tough market to invest in. We've done quite well throughout the cycles at Value Investor's Edge, but there have been huge challenges. Q4-2018 was remarkably brutal and is still painful even after strong YTD gains. Despite this tough market, our income investments have done remarkably well, with preferred equities as the backbone along with baby bonds and premium LPs like KNOT Offshore (KNOP) and Hoegh LNG (HMLP).

I am a strong advocate for shareholder-friendly provisions and almost nothing beats the FTR. Unfortunately, it has been a relic and hasn't returned... yet.

Why FTRs Vanished: Retail Doesn't Value It, Companies Hate It

We have seen dozens of shipping preferred equities over the past few years, but, unfortunately, none of them have had FTRs. More recently, in response to the fear of rising yields (which ironically are now in full retreat), we saw the emergence of floating rate provisions, which are also shareholder-friendly, but pale to the benefits of FTR. We've seen 9 of these issuances over the past 3 years, the most recent of which was Seaspan (SSW) Series-I, which we covered in September 2018.

Companies hate the FTR because it creates a capital call in the future, similar to bonds. The advantage of preferred equity is that it is typically a perpetual 'issue and forget' type of instrument. FTR turns that advantage into a liability.

Unfortunately, most investors simply don't understand the benefits of it. Including flippant views such as "if things worsen, I'll just sell." Sure. You'll sell at $19-20 or worse while FTR stocks are likely to stick much closer to par.

Just look at TNP-B performance over time versus TNP-D, which the exception of a very short-lived dip in early-2016, TNP-B almost always stayed near or above-par.

Source: Google Finance, TNP-B, 5y Quote

Compare this to TNP-D, which despite the higher 8.75% yield had a far rockier trading pattern and even now trades at a decent discount.

Source: Google Finance, TNP-D, 5y Quote

When TNP-B temporarily blipped to $22, TNP-D ran to $18. When TNP-D later crashed back under $18, TNP-B barely fell to $24 for a split. Why? Because it was much safer due to the pending FTR. The markets proved efficient as all TNP-B holders will now receive $25.00 along with their final dividend payment in less than 30 days. TNP-D holders are stuck at $21 and are unlikely to ever be redeemed at par.

The point of this write-up isn't to 'bash' TNP-D (or TNP-E or TNP-F), nor any other securities, but rather to illustrate the benefits of a strong provision.

Will FTR Provisions Return?

I'm hopeful that the more difficult equity markets and discerning income investors will lead to the return of FTRs; however, I'm not holding my breath. We offer exclusive quarterly coverage of the sector at Value Investor's Edge, and there are still several attractive income instruments out there.

Could it be better? Yes.

Conclusion: Focus on Provisions, Pick Quality Income

This overall report should serve as a celebration of the successful lifecycle of a superior income instrument. The TNP Series-B was a case study of a positive relationship between discerning income investors and a trustworthy management team. This is a happy story amidst the stormy seas in the shipping sector.

I hope that investors in the future are able to discern between attractive income investments and yield traps. Over the past 5 years, I am very proud of our record across private Value Investor's Edge and in the public realm of Seeking Alpha which included avoiding and warning investors ahead of over a dozen busted income stories. However, our 'perfect' income record was tarnished recently with my error of buying Dynagas (DLNG) in mid-2018, the first income cut out of more than 25 successful income holdings.

We can all make mistakes and shipping is a difficult sector. I'm certainly not infallible, and I rely on strong provisions and deep research to stack the deck in our favor. For the collective good, let us hope that shareholder-friendly provisions become more common and that we can continue to celebrate many more 'good news stories' like the recent winning development between Tsakos and its Series-B stakeholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP, HMLP, DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.