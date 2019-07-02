Walmart: Business Performance And Share Price Going In Opposite Directions

There are key variables that need to align in order for an investment in a given stock to be successful over the long term. While different stocks can command and exhibit different traits, at the most basic level, we look to match a stock's level of performance with an appropriate valuation. A stock can still be a good investment at 25X earnings if the company is growing earnings at a 15%-20% clip. Likewise, a stock trading at 12X earnings can be a terrible investment if the business is losing money or loaded with debt on its balance sheet. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is one of the most successful American companies of all time, and a dividend champion with annual dividend raises going back 46 years. Despite a storied history, however, a combination of Walmart's scale and business model is resulting in a company that is pushing up against a glass ceiling - evidenced by its low EPS growth rate. At the same time, the valuation is running away from historical norms in this market environment. Investors should exercise caution, as we expect Walmart to produce stagnant returns moving forward.

Walmart's Scale Is Working Against It

One of Walmart's largest competitive advantages is its massive scale. The company boasts an approximate tally of 5,000 locations in the United States. The company exceeds $514 billion in annual revenue. This gives the company immense leverage with its supply chain. Even for established suppliers such as large cap food producers, Walmart can represent a double-digit portion of sales for those companies. This often leads to aggressive demands for price concessions from suppliers.

While this has helped Walmart grow and sustain a leading market position over the years, there has been an unintended side effect of this. Walmart's massive scale has led to a low rate of growth. With more than a half trillion in annual revenues from selling primarily grocery items and low cost goods, it becomes increasingly difficult to grow that number. The math begins to work against you.

Look at the below map. Virtually every population center in the United States is plastered with Walmart stores. So much so, that approximately 90% of the US population resides within 15 miles of a Walmart location. What's even crazier is that this factoid was calculated in 2010 when the company's store count was much lower!

Source: Lusper Perez-Montesa

Walmart has saturated the market to the point that it has actually begun to close some stores because they are cannibalizing each other. Total revenues for Walmart have only grown at a CAGR of 1.45% from 2015 ($485.6 billion) to 2019 ($514.4 billion). This is despite a handful of acquisitions and partnerships to keep Walmart at the forefront of a changing retail landscape - e-commerce being a headliner.

Source: Walmart Inc. 2019 Annual Report

Performance Has Trended Lower

While it should be noted that the company's performance has rebounded over the past few quarters (and future positive momentum could alter our outlook), Walmart has been under duress for much of the past five years. As wage rates increase and continued roll out into digital channels includes its own increased costs, the company's overall margins have taken a hit. Earnings per share have also contracted, as revenue growth hasn't been enough to negate headwinds.

Source: Ycharts

If organic growth is challenging, a company has financial options to spur growth such as stock buybacks and acquisitions. Walmart has been active on these fronts. The company has made numerous acquisitions in recent years, including its $16 billion blockbuster deal for Flipkart. Management has also been spending on buybacks, including $9 billion over the past year.

Source: Ycharts

Free cash flow remains stagnant over the past few years, imposing a financial ceiling on Walmart. With dividends paid and buybacks adding up to virtually the company's current FCF stream of $15 billion-$16 billion, management will need to turn to the balance sheet to increase buybacks or make notable deals. Fortunately, Walmart boasts a sturdy balance sheet with $9.2 billion in cash and operates at just 1.9X EBITDA.

While Walmart has seen robust results in growing its e-commerce business (quarter by quarter growth has consistently hit 30%-40%), the bottom line is that revenue growth across the business has remained in the low single digits. This is completely normal given Walmart's scale, but the company's low margins will damper earnings growth without higher revenue movement. Analyst consensus is forecasting Walmart to grow earnings at just under 4% over the next five years as a result. With continued tariff pressures as China and the US continue to spar over trade (although they at least agreed to hold off on escalation while they come back to the bargaining table), Walmart's heavy exposure to China on the supply chain side could cause grief for the retailer in the near term.

Valuation Running Rampant

All of this isn't meant to establish an overly bearish stance on Walmart as a business. We are simply outlining that the performance of the business (now a mature and slow growing entity) has outrun the stock's valuation metrics. The company's projected earnings per share for 2020 (based on analyst estimates) of $4.83 place the stock at an earnings multiple of 22.9X. This is a sharp 50.4% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 15.22X.

Source: Ycharts

The stock's price ascension combined with declining FCF streams have dragged the free cash flow yield down to near decade lows. From a free cash flow basis, the stock's value proposition is poor. This helps us put the earnings multiple in perspective. There are various factors that can impact a PE ratio. When you consider that free cash flow has trended negatively for a multi-year stretch (and hasn't yet reversed this trend), it underlines our conclusion that Walmart is a bad value at current price levels.

Wrapping Up

It can be hazardous to your portfolio when valuation and a company's performance trend in opposite directions. Walmart is a retail behemoth and a blue chip company, but the valuation has well outrun the company's core performance in recent years. Until we see a sustained trend reversal that includes higher FCF and margins, it's difficult to see how investors can expect strong returns buying Walmart at current share prices.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.