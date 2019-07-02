Dollarama's (DLMAF) CEO Neil Rossy on Acquire Interest in Dollarcity Conference Call (Transcript)

Dollarama Inc. (OTC:DLMAF) Acquire Interest in Dollarcity Conference Call July 2, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Neil Rossy – President and Chief Executive Officer

Marco Baldocchi – Chief Executive Officer-Dollarcity

Michael Ross – Chief Financial Officer

Nicolas Hien – Senior Vice President, Project Management and Systems-Dollarama

Conference Call Participants

Irene Nattel – RBC Capital Markets

Mark Petrie – CIBC

Derek Dley – Canaccord Genuity

Vishal Shreedhar – National Bank Financial

Jim Durran – Barclays

Keith Howlett – Desjardins Securities

Brian Morrison – TD Securities

Patricia Baker – Scotiabank

Anthony Bonadio – Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Dollarama Conference Call on the acquisition of a 50.1% interest in Latin American value retailer Dollarcity announced earlier this morning.

On the call today are Neil Rossy, President and CEO for Dollarama; Michael Ross, CFO of Dollarama; Marco Baldocchi, CEO of Dollarcity; and Nicolas Hien, Senior Vice President, Project Management and Systems of Dollarama, who will also act as Executive Vice President of Dollarcity after closing of their transactions.

Management will make a short presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer period open exclusively to financial analysts. The press release and conference call presentation are available for download at dollarama.com in the Investor Relations section.

Before we start, I have been asked by Dollarama to read the following message regarding forward-looking statements. Dollarama's remarks today may contain forward-looking statements about its current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements of Dollarama and Dollarcity or any other future events or developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made based on factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. As a result, Dollarama cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For additional information, please consult the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information contained in this morning's press release and on slides 2 and 3 of the accompanying conference call presentation as well as the description of risk factors contained in Dollarama's annual information form for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2019, available on SEDAR and on dollarama.com.

Forward-looking statements represent management expectations as of July 2, 2019, and except as may be required by law, Dollarama has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I would now like to turn the call over to Neil Rossy.

Neil Rossy

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Let’s start with a brief overview on Slide 4. This morning, we announced the signing of a definitive stock purchase agreement to acquire a 50.1% interest in rapidly growing Latin American value retailer, Dollarcity, our commercial partner since 2013. The purchase price estimated at between US$85 million and US$95 million is based on a five times multiple of Dollarcity's EBITDA for the 12 months ending June 30, 2020. We will make an upfront payment of US$40 million upon closing, which is expected to occur in August 2019. We will pay in the third quarter of Dollarama's fiscal year 2021.

The formula reflects our agreement with Dollarcity entered into in 2013 and amended in 2016. In 2016, we postponed the opening of our call option window from February 2019 to February 2020 as well as the relevant reference financial period for the purposes of the purchase price calculation. This was to provide us with more time to test our concept in Colombia and to take into account the additional investment required by Dollarcity to enter this market.

Given Dollarcity's strong performance shortly after that, which we will get into in just a moment, we have accelerated the call option, resulting in today's announcement while maintaining the reference financial period for the calculation of the purchase price. The transaction will be funded by available free cash flows, and this investment will be reported based on the equity method. This acquisition, which is expected to be immediately accretive to our earnings, will also formally establish the second growth platform for Dollarama in complement to our existing Canadian growth strategy.

We have been working with Dollarcity since 2013, providing them with sourcing services and business expertise while they owned and operated the chain. After six years of due diligence review and on the ground experience in Latin America, we believe that Dollarcity is the right vehicle to capture the growth potential we see in this market. We have full confidence in our strong local partners and in Marco, who is with us on the call this morning, who will continue to lead the Dollarcity business. Marco and his team have done an incredible job demonstrating the appetite for and the growth potential of our concept in Latin America.

The nature of our partnership over the last six years should also contribute to the success of this transaction. Keep in mind that as part of the agreement, we have not only been providing sourcing services but also business expertise. This includes accompanying them in the building out of their operational infrastructure and IT platforms. As such, we expect Dollarcity's strong momentum to continue uninterrupted and with no integration required.

Turning to Slide 7. Let's take a look at Dollarcity's performance since its inception in 2009. Dollarcity has grown rapidly but methodically. Just six years ago, it started with the conversion of the first 10 stores to our concept in the Salvadoran market. The initial test was a success and within two years' time, they grew their presence in El Salvador and brought the new concept to the Guatemalan market. By the end of 2015, they had over 40 new concept stores in two markets.

2016 was a pivotal year for Dollarcity with it's first foray into Colombia. By the end of 2017, Dollarcity had opened its 100th store and had gained critical mass in this third market. Along the way, Dollarcity has also been steadily building up its operating platform guided by our expertise and experience to ensure that it has a strong foundation to support its long-term growth plan. To give you an idea, from a systems implementation standpoint, they have accomplished in the last five years what we accomplished over a 10-year period and their work in this regard continues.

As at March 31, 2019, Dollarcity had 180 stores, 44 in El Salvador, 54 in Guatemala and 82 in Colombia. The group head office has been established in Panama City, a recognized strategic hub for serving Latin American markets, especially in terms of logistics and corporate services. Dollarcity remains administer – maintains administrative offices in El Salvador, where the international warehouse is currently located. And each country of operation is also serviced by a local warehouse.

Turning to Slide 9. You can see that new store growth has been rapid, but it was very well executed with sustained sales growth year-after-year. At the last fiscal year-end, Dollarcity had 169 stores and sales of US$236 million. Their stores tend to be on the smaller size than ours, approximately 6,500 square feet. But looking at the metric that matters, net sales per square foot, their performance is excellent and compares favorably with Dollarama.

In our presentation, we included a few pictures of Dollarcity stores to give you a feel for some of the similarities to our Dollarama stores here in Canada. From San Salvador to Bogota, like here, stores are located in metropolitan areas in urban centers, in high traffic, prime locations, whether at street level, in outdoor mall pads or indoor shopping malls. We call it a localized Dollarama and the similarities carry through once you enter the store. The shopping experience, the store layout is similar but adapted. Same story when looking at merchandising mix and price points.

In terms of the multi-price point strategy, which has been adopted by Dollarcity and well received by customers in El Salvador, Guatemala and Columbia, note that they are up to our equivalent $3 price point. While there are no plans to introduce higher price points at this time, it's definitely a potential growth avenue available to Dollarcity in the future. In terms of sourcing, the mix is also similar with over half of products being imported.

That 61% includes goods sourced through Dollarama. The balance is sourced domestically from the countries in which Dollarcity operates stores. They are able to ensure that the mix, while similar to ours, is really adapted to the local markets across all merchandising categories. Lastly, looking at another key metric. Earlier, we mentioned sales performance and Dollarcity got top grades. The same can be said for new store payback. Required investments for new stores are in line with a typical Dollarama store and the payback period is rapid, again, very similar to Dollarama.

As you can see, Dollarcity has done a great job adopting and adapting our model in three Latin American countries. As a result, we have a lot of confidence in the team's ability to continue executing on their growth plan and we see a lot of potential in this region. Over the last six years, we wanted to do our due diligence on several fronts.

We wanted to get to know our partner, we wanted to test our concept in new markets and we wanted to validate the growth opportunity and get comfortable with Latin America. After six years of on the ground experience, we have been able to build up our capabilities and market knowledge and we continue to really like what we see. The market as a whole presents very compelling dynamics. And as an emerging market, Latin America has demonstrated its resilience and ability to bounce back through economic lows. Importantly, there is a long history and strong presence of global retailers and brands in the region. We have been able to learn from the experiences of those who have succeeded and from those who have not fared as well.

Latin America has a young increasingly urban population with similar spending habits to North Americans and they have responded very well to Dollarcity’s value proposition in three different markets. Much like in Canada when we got started in the ‘90s, there is no major national dollar store chain, so we want to capture this opportunity.

So let’s talk about the plan to 2029 on Slide 16. As mentioned earlier, Dollarcity has an established presence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Colombia. Of these three countries, Colombia presents the most compelling growth opportunity, which is why much of the growth has been focused there since 2017 and that will continue to be the case in the years to come. Dollarcity’s target is to have up to 600 stores in Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia by 2029 with the majority of store growth to come from Colombia. Growth in El Salvador and Guatemala is expected to be mainly opportunistic.

Before I turn it over to Michael to talk about governance and operating structure, I’ll hand it over to Marco to say a few words.

Marco Baldocchi

Thank you, Neil, and good morning to everyone. I would like to take this opportunity to say that I am very pleased to be here with Neil, Michael, Nicolas and the team, and to mark what is a very important milestone in Dollarcity’s 10-year history. The Dollarcity founding group is very excited to bring this relationship with Dollarama to the next level and to strive to achieve the growth objectives to 2029 as presented by Neil.

Over the last six years, we have worked together as commercial partners. During that time, Dollarcity successfully leveraged Dollarama’s expertise to establish a viable and locally adapted value retail model in El Salvador, Guatemala and Colombia. We have built a strong partnership and we look forward to continuing to grow our business in the years ahead together as co-owners of the business.

Dollarcity has come a very long way in just 10 years, and we believe that there is so much more potential ahead. We have strong values that are well aligned with Dollarama’s. We are focused on teamwork, keeping things simple and on the disciplined execution of our business plan. The founding group and myself remain very invested in the business and in this new chapter for Dollarcity. We are excited by what the future holds and in working even more closely with the Dollarama team. Michael, over to you.

Michael Ross

All right. Thank you, Marco, and good morning, everyone. So let’s turn now to Slide 18 to look at our governance and our operational structure. Dollarcity’s stockholders will be comprised of Dollarama with 50.1% ownership and the Dollarcity founding group with 49.9% ownership. The Dollarcity Board of Directors will be composed of five Directors, three Dollarama-appointed representatives and two representatives appointed by Dollarcity founding group. While the Dollarcity Board will have governance oversight of Dollarcity, we will have a dual oversight structure in place due to the stockholder ownership governed by the terms of the stockholders agreement to be executed at closing.

Dollarama as a majority interest is not a controlling interest. And as a result, certain strategic and operational decisions will be subject to 100% stockholder approval. These include, but are not limited to, decisions related to capital structure, nature of business, mergers and acquisitions, executive officer appointments, approval of annual budget and business plan and entry into new countries. This will ensure complete alignment between Dollarama and the Dollarcity founding group when it comes to strategic direction of the company and we feel that this is very important from the get-go.

Turning now to stockholder options on Slide 19. The Dollarcity founding group will hold ordinary course put rights, exercisable commencing in 2022. These are subject to transaction size thresholds, required ownership thresholds and freeze periods among other conditions and restrictions. Event-driven put rights are also in place for a sale transaction, a Dollarama change of control or designated person event. The exercise of any put right would trigger a fair market valuation to establish the applicable share price. While Dollarama has no remaining call options, it does have the ability to postpone the exercise of Dollarcity founding group put rights in certain situations.

As the founding group exercises its put rights over time, our equity interest in Dollarcity will increase and this will lower the threshold for decisions that are subject to 100% stockholder approval. From a management perspective, Neil has expressed a few times our confidence in our partner. Marco and his management team brought a lot of experience to the table across many industries. And in the last six years, they have demonstrated they’re retail savvy. They know the market. They know the ropes from logistics, procurement, merchandising to real estate. And they have executed very well. Importantly, for us, they continue to have skin in the game and are in it for the long term.

Marco has been instrumental in Dollarcity’s success in the last six years, and he is the right person to continue to lead the business as a strong leader, as an owner operator. He has been working very closely with Nicolas Hien from Dollarama since 2013. Nicolas is a member of the Dollarama management team and has been responsible for overseeing this partnership over the last six years. As a result, it is only natural that at this stage, Nicolas takes on an executive and operational role at Dollarcity as Executive Vice President. He will continue to work closely with Marco on the execution of the Dollarcity growth plan, while maintaining his role with Dollarama. We are very pleased that he has accepted to take on these additional responsibilities.

So to wrap up and echo what Neil has already touched on a bit, at Dollarama, as you know, we like to study things carefully to test, adjust and test again if needed before we pull the trigger. Dollarcity was no exception. We feel very good about the due diligence process we conducted and the last six years of experience under our belt. We have learned a lot in this time. We have confidence in our team, in our partner and in the growth potential of this new venture. We are familiar with the market and the potential risks, all of which have been taken into account and carefully analyzed. This process and experience have given Dollarama’s management and Board of Directors the comfort needed to call this option. Like Marco, we are very excited about what the future holds for Dollarcity.

In conclusion, looking at our priorities, for Dollarama priority number one continues to be the execution of our Canadian growth plan. As reiterated during our Q1 earnings call last month, we opened 11 net new stores in Q1 and we are on track to open 60, 70 net new stores by the end of fiscal 2020. With 1,236 stores to date, we remain very confident in our objective to reach 1700 Dollarama stores across Canada by 2027. For Dollarcity, the objective is to open 40 to 50 net new stores by end of calendar 2019, primarily in Colombia, and to continue with the implementation of various operational initiatives to buildup that strong foundation and build in efficiency to support long-term growth.

With 11 net new stores opened in Q1, Dollarcity is also right on track to achieve its annual target on the road to 600 by 2029. We are confident that having two long-term growth platforms, Canada and Latin America, we will support Dollarama’s continued growth and will create long-term sustainable value to the benefit of all our stakeholders.

With that, I will now turn it over to the operator to take questions from financial analysts.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Irene Nattel from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Irene Nattel

Thanks and good morning, everyone. First, thank you for all the color in the deck, really answered the one – questions we’ve all been asking. But I guess, part of my question is around, i guess, the maturation cycle of the Dollarcity stores because we’re all looking at these numbers and they’re very, very impressive, but you’ve cutted a lot of stores in the last, let’s say, 18 months, almost 40% of the store count. So wondering how long does it take to reach maturity? Have the earlier stores reached maturity? And what do you think the margin profile looks like on a go-forward basis?

Michael Ross

Okay. So Irene, it’s Michael. So as we mentioned, just to give you a bit of color, and by the way, just as a general comment, unlike with Dollarama, Dollarcity – we are disclosing some more information for the purpose obviously of this announcement. But going forward, we will be limiting the amount of disclosure for obvious reasons, competitive reasons. And being that, we’re growing in these new countries, we want to limit the amount of information we give out. But right now, as we told you, first of all, you see the margins, the EBITDA margins disclosed for the last year and estimated for this year. So I think that is quite compelling.

The payback, as Neil mentioned, is very similar to Dollarama, the cash-on-cash payback. And so there are a lot of common features here between Dollarcity stores and our stores. I don’t want to take it – disclose more detail. But all to say that, we’re – here too, we’re looking for quick payback stores, very disciplined on the quality of the locations we look at and – so in that sense, very similar to Dollarama.

Irene Nattel

Thank you. Just another question, which is in the release you say 600 stores in those three markets, but I believe that the joint venture contract extends beyond those three markets. So do you see expanding into other markets potentially above and beyond with three that you’re in right now?

Michael Ross

Yes. I would say for the time being, the focus – most of the growth is Colombia. So yes, there’s still potential in El Salvador and Guatemala, but the majority of the growth is in Colombia. And I think we’ve got some good runway there before needing to go to other countries. But other countries – in the past, I mentioned that Peru also is definitely an area. But for the time being, we’re focused in mostly in Colombia.

Irene Nattel

Lastly – and just one final one, if I may. Certainly, the – I don’t think anyone should be surprised that you’re exercising the call option, the timing is surprising. What made you decide to exercise before next February 1?

Michael Ross

Well, simply we were ready. So if you recall in 2016, we extended the period. We just wanted to make sure we had enough time to understand the Colombian market and actually results came in better than anticipated, so there was no sense in waiting any longer. Both partners were ready to go and so we went ahead.

Irene Nattel

That’s great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Mark Petrie with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Mark Petrie

Hey, good morning. Just a question with regards to the sales mix at Dollarcity. And appreciating that today it looks a lot like Dollarama. It looks like last year, the sales mix shifted pretty materially from gross – from general merchandise to seasonal. Was that just a change in categorization? Or what changed there? Or then more broadly, how has sort of the sales mix evolved over time? And how do you think it will evolve?

Neil Rossy

The sales mix is very similar to Dollarama. I think what you’re seeing is just our ability to take advantage of the holiday seasons in a better way and understand the market as we mature through the marketing and merchandising process, but the mix as a whole remains very similar to Dollarama.

Mark Petrie

And when we think about sort of EBITDA margins, I mean sort of the guidance you gave for this coming year implies some margin compression. I don’t know if that’s just rounding or conservatism, but curious how we should sort of think about that? And then as we think sort of longer term, how do you think about the EBITDA margin sort of sealing or potential for this business relative to Dollarama limited, I guess, by store size potentially, but how do you think about that?

Michael Ross

Yes. I think there’s potential to continue improving it. Definitely, that’s what we’re looking to do. However, Colombia is a new market. Typically, when you come into a new market, your margins are a bit lower. The other countries are more mature and have grown – improved their EBITDA over time. And so I would say that in a shorter period of time, you’ve got a bit of margin pressures. But over the longer term, the aim is to improve those – that margin.

Mark Petrie

But the business beyond that sort of ramp-up period. I guess, the business looks fairly similar between those three markets in terms of sales mix and performance and that sort of thing?

Michael Ross

Yes.

Mark Petrie

Okay. And what information will you be disclosing sort of quarterly on Dollarcity? In terms of performance, same-store sales or what?

Michael Ross

Okay. So let me just tell you, when we mentioned we're using the equity method to disclose the information, what this means actually is we will be adding 50.1% of Dollarcity's net income to our EBITDA. So there's no consolidation of revenues and operating expenses and other GL accounts. It's simply adding the 50.1% of the net earnings of Dollarcity to our EBITDA.

Now the – moving forward, in our AIF, we will be disclosing like we did last time we disclosed in our AIF is top line in terms of total revenues. We will be disclosing the number of stores and also the net income because we will be accounting – incorporating 50.1% of that net income into the P&L. So we will limit the disclosure of information, as I mentioned earlier, for competitive reasons. And – but you will see, obviously, the impact on a quarterly basis, and we'll disclose that separately the impact of 50.1% of Dollarcity's net income.

Mark Petrie

And you'll give us number of stores as well, quarterly?

Michael Ross

Yes.

Mark Petrie

Yes. Okay. And then just last, have you determined or can you share who will be the Dollarama reps for the Board? And how that will look?

Michael Ross

Yes. Well, we're not disclosing it right now, may be at a future time. And – but for now, we're not disclosing that.

Mark Petrie

Okay. Appreciate the commentary. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Derek Dley with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Derek Dley

Can you just talk about some of the CapEx involved with Dollarcity? I appreciate the disclosure on the CapEx involved in rolling out new stores very similar to what we see here in Canada. But is there anything incremental in terms of CapEx? Will there be distribution centers or things that you may need to do over the next 10 years?

Michael Ross

Yes. Derek, so right now we're – what we can say is we're mostly working because of the scale with third-party logistics groups. And so in the future, there will likely be some investment in the distribution or logistics systems, distribution center, warehouses. And once we're there, we'll give you a bit more color on that.

Derek Dley

Okay. And then how about in terms of some of the initiatives that you guys have implemented in the stores within Canada, whether it'd be labor management systems, rollout of point-of-sale scanners, credit cards? Do you have those initiatives in place already within Dollarcity?

Michael Ross

Yes. So we have a number of initiatives. We won't go into the detail of that are in place, others that aren't. So as I mentioned earlier, we're looking to improve – continue to improve operations and those are opportunities that we haven't yet addressed.

Derek Dley

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Vishal Shreedhar with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Vishal Shreedhar

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the announcement. I just want to validate. So on the quarters, you won't be giving us same-store sales growth for the Dollarcity?

Michael Ross

No. Exactly. Yes. No. I was just going to say at this point in time because of the quick ramp-up, it can be distorted a lot also, but we're not disclosing it.

Vishal Shreedhar

Can you describe more about the put option? Is that price predetermined or rather the multiple predetermined? And is Dollarama's interest at one point in acquiring the entirety of the business or to perceive being a majority holder for a long period of time?

Michael Ross

Okay. So first of all, it's not a predetermined multiple. It's going to be at market value, one. Two, it's – the put option only begins the third anniversary after the closing, which is forecasted for beginning of August. So that's the first date. And as we mentioned earlier, there are situations where – because this is a long-term relationship we're looking for and so there are some restrictions in terms of the amount and numbers that can be put to exercise. And so that's basically how it's setup.

Vishal Shreedhar

Regarding the purchase price, could you give us the net debt associated with that as well?

Michael Ross

No. We're not disclosing that detail for now. It's based on estimated debt numbers by – so it's going to be the five times the EBITDA beginning of this June up until June 2020 minus the debt levels at that time plus other adjustments to working cap plus or minus adjustments. And so we don't have that – those exact numbers, obviously. So, we're not disclosing that.

Vishal Shreedhar

should investors think about the cash flows from Dollarcity coming back to Dollarama? Do you anticipate those will stay in Dollarcity for a period of time to fund growth? Or should investors expect some dividends coming back?

Michael Ross

No, I think initially, obviously, this is a growth story and the strategy is to focus on that. So short term, for sure, the aim is to reinvest that cash and grow Dollarcity.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. And I think the answer hopefully is obvious, but the EBITDA that you provided in your deck that – that's not IFRS 16, right?

Michael Ross

No. But it’s the EBITDA, not IFRS 16, you’re right.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jim Durran with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jim Durran

Good morning. Just wanted to focus on two things. First of all, real estate. So my understanding over the course of time is this has been one of the things that's been the most difficult to wrap your head around is the certainty of being able to build that at a predictable pace. The numbers you've provided would imply sort of 40 net new stores a year between now and reaching 600. So can you sort of talk to us about is 40 to 50, which is the current calendar year objective, kind of what you think directionally is run rate for this organization? And then number two, just to the degree which you can, help us understand how the real estate market works in – I guess, Colombia is the most important part. And why you're confident that sort of run rate of that magnitude is reliably achievable?

Michael Ross

Right. So, last year, like we told you, we opened up 62. I think initially, it's – when you move in, you got the lower hanging fruits. And it's still a very disciplined approach. This is part of the DNA of the – and culture of the enterprise. But moving forward, again, we want to keep that discipline, make sure we meet our quality criterias, but also economic ones. And we feel that 40 stores a year for the next 10 years is something that's definitely attainable.

Jim Durran

And how far would you have at least a handshake agreement with those landlords for those locations?

Michael Ross

Go ahead, Marco. Yes.

Marco Baldocchi

Usually, we have a pipeline of stores and it takes maybe, it varies from case to case, but those that would come into the pipeline would be about maybe, two months.

Michael Ross

Two months in advance.

Marco Baldocchi

In advance, two months in advance.

Michael Ross

Where you have a signed commitment.

Marco Baldocchi

Two to three months signed commitment, redo the stores, get them ready, then open up.

Jim Durran

And within the pipeline visual, like if you're targeting 40 to 50 net new this year, are those stores all contractually lined up for this year? Or how does that work?

Marco Baldocchi

A good number of them are, but there are others that are in the works. But we feel very comfortable that 40 stores is a good achievable number over the long-term.

Jim Durran

And do you have fairly detailed real estate plans where you kind of know where you'd like to be and – from a location standpoint beyond one-year window?

Marco Baldocchi

Yes, yes. We do.

Jim Durran

Okay, okay. Thank you. So, just switching gears to the hedging side of the equation. So if the biggest market is going to be Colombia, this is the pace that was kind of the key focus for us all. Is it your intention to hedge out just as you do at the Canadian business against U.S. dollar for purchasing in that market? And secondly, I’ll admit not a lot of detailed knowledge of the Colombian market, but do you have the ability to price to adjust for inflation, if necessary, at retail? Or how do you intend to approach that?

Michael Ross

Right. So, we do have – as we told you, this was a factor that we looked in very closely. And – so we do have a hedging plan or strategy, some natural hedges and others contractual. And we’re in that process right now. And the idea is to take the volatility away from – as much as possible from the currency fluctuations. And we’re at this stage very comfortable with the approach that’s been taken. So it’s definitely something that’s monitored and has been part of our due diligence.

Jim Durran

Okay. Last question just, you mentioned in the slide deck that Dollarcity has SAP as a base. Is it as evolved now in terms of the add-ons to SAP as your system is? And how common is the system, not just SAP-based, but all of the extraordinary tack-ons that help the merchants in terms of buying and flow decisions?

Michael Ross

I’ll let Nicolas answer that. He is the mastermind behind this implementation.

Nicolas Hien

We implemented that recently. It’s a newer version of SAP than we ran compared to Dollarama. And there is add-on as replenishment, for example.

Jim Durran

And are those similar to what Dollarama has currently? Like – I know there has been some recent add-ons in terms of the kind of information capture and analysis capability that Dollarama has? Does Dollarcity have that same level of expertise now?

Nicolas Hien

Yes. From a progress perspective, it’s very similar. But from the technological standpoint, it’s even more advanced since it’s a newer version.

Jim Durran

And do you have POS terminals comparable in Dollarcity to Dollarama in terms of data capture?

Nicolas Hien

Currently, they have a different version of the POS than Dollarama, so we have the same capability as far as the business intelligence is concerned.

Jim Durran

And so I guess, the broader question would be from an SG&A standpoint, is Dollarcity more advanced today in its life cycle than Dollarama was at the same period of time from a labor management, et cetera, standpoint, so that SG&A doesn't have a lot of cost reduction opportunities in it versus what Dollarama has been able to achieve over the last five-plus years?

Michael Ross

Yes. Well, it's different – it's a different environment. And in terms of – so yes, obviously, with Dollarcity, we benefited from our experience over time. But the dynamics over there that are different than ours. And yes, there' are still opportunities to improve G&A. And as we scale up, we hope to benefit even more of that, but there's definitely room for some improvements over time even with – at Dollarcity.

Jim Durran

So would SG&A as a percent of sales today be lower than it is for Dollarama, given labor costs, et cetera?

Michael Ross

Yes. So we're not going to give you color on that as I mentioned earlier. But in terms of the future improving operations generally, the comment is, yes, there's room to improve.

Jim Durran

Great. Thanks everybody.

Michael Ross

Okay. Thanks Jim.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Keith Howlett with Desjardins Securities. Please go ahead.

Keith Howlett

Will you be filing a business acquisition report on Dollarcity or no?

Michael Ross

No. A business acquisition report, no.

Keith Howlett

No. Okay. And what would the tax rate be at Dollarcity?

Michael Ross

We don't disclose the details of that.

Keith Howlett

Okay. The head office is in Panama, is that for a tax reason?

Michael Ross

No. We – the Panama is part of the nine countries that are covered by this agreement. And Panama is central to the operation. So by its location as we said in the presentation and so in terms of corporate office and logistic potential that the reason Panama is there.

Keith Howlett

And what would the current net debt at Dollarcity be?

Michael Ross

We don’t disclose that Keith.

Keith Howlett

And in terms of leasing your own, is it the intention that all the Dollarcity stores be leased?

Michael Ross

For the time being, yes.

Keith Howlett

Great. Thank you.

Michael Ross

All right.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Brian Morrison with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Brian Morrison

Yes, good morning. Michael I'm wondering if you can just drill down a little bit in contrast to the variance in EBITDA margin. The merchandise mix is pretty similar, but I think one is the mid-teen EBITDA margin, the other is pre-IFRS 16, call it 25 to high 20s. Maybe just is there a structural difference or can you just contrast the difference there?

Michael Ross

No. Brian, I want to stay away from giving more color, as I mentioned earlier for competitive reasons. And so I think already a 16% EBITDA with the scale of that company is extremely strong. And hopefully, over time, long term, we can continue improving that, but that's as far as I’ll go.

Brian Morrison

Is there any reason structurally they can't converge? Can’t converge. Be the same.

Michael Ross

No. I don't think so. But in the short term, it would be unrealistic to think.

Brian Morrison

Right.

Michael Ross

Missing scale that we can do that.

Brian Morrison

Okay. And then just last question. I know people have asked about leverage, but is it fair to say that the leverage profile of Dollarcity will be run similar to that of Dollarama?

Michael Ross

The structure – we'll see, it’s a very reasonable structure, given, the debt levels are levels are very reasonable and it's – that’s as much as I'll say.

Brian Morrison

That’s all. Thanks guys.

Michael Ross

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Patricia Baker with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Patricia Baker

Thank you. Most of my questions have been answered. But I do have one. You provided some demographic information in the slide deck, but I'm just curious if you can talk a little bit about what the workforce is like particularly in Colombia? And whether there is already workforce for working in the stores, et cetera? And what the turnover experience is? Is it similar to that of Dollarama?

Michael Ross

Yes. My understanding is it’s very stable labor force, Marco, for the stores, so there…

Marco Baldocchi

Yes. We have a very stable labor force. We like to keep our people long time. It helps a lot in the customer service and start training and the execution of our operations over stores, so we do like to keep our people for as long as we can. There are opportunities to - for promotions internally. We have carrier path plans that take peoples from associates to however their potential may allow them to grow. So I think, in general, we are a very good employer. People are happy working at Dollarcity.

Neil Rossy

And our HR – our ops people have tried to implement the same HR initiatives as we have in Canada. And I'll probably answer your question by saying our COO is jealous.

Patricia Baker

Okay. I got it. Thank you very much Neil.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Edward Kelly with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Anthony Bonadio

Hey guys, Anthony Bonadio on for Ed. Thanks for taking our question. Just quickly on the financing. Can we just assume this entire deal can be financed by cash on hand and the revolver? And is there anything else we should be thinking about in terms of additional debt required to fund growth and implications on your plan to continue with the strategy though?

Michael Ross

Yes, no. So absolutely, it's going to be paid with cash on hand, well, the down payment obviously. And the balance next year just reducing a few days of share buyback will pay for the transaction. It's definitely not an issue, yes.

Anthony Bonadio

All right. Thanks guys.

Michael Ross

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. This concludes today's conference. Please disconnect your lines at this time, and we thank you for your participation.