Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Slow And Steady

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

New Home Sales

New homes sales slid again in May, falling to an annualized 626,000 rate, which was below expectations and the lowest rate since last December. Sales are down 3.7% over the past year. Prices also declined, with the median falling 8.1% for the month and 2.7% year-over-year.

The only explanation for this decline might be the swoon in the stock market that took place during the month as trade-war rhetoric escalated. The decline in mortgage rates and median prices should have been a tailwind to sales. This is not a sign of a robust economy.

Durable Goods Orders

The headline number is now declining year-over-year, as can be seen in the chart below, but that is largely due to the decline in aircraft orders related to the Boeing 737 Max. Under the hood, things don't look as dire, but there is nothing to get too excited about.

We saw a 1.3% decline in orders for May, which follows a downwardly revised 2.8% decline in April. Yet, when we exclude transportation, orders rose 0.3% last month, but just 0.2% year-over-year. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft (business spending) increased 0.4% in May.

The shipment of capital goods rose 0.7%. If shipments are flat in June, then they will be up 1.9% in the second quarter when compared to the first quarter. That will lift the rate of economic growth in Q2. Still, orders excluding aircraft are down 1.3% annualized over the past three months, which does not bode well for the manufacturing sector moving forward. This is clearly due to the trade dispute with China and tariffs.

Personal Income and Outlays

Personal income rose 0.5% in May, but the wages and salaries component only rose 0.2%. Personal spending rose 0.4% in May and 0.3% increase in April was revised up to 0.6%. These are strong spending numbers for the second quarter, proving that the consumer is the primary driver of growth.

The Fed's preferred rate of inflation rose modestly but still fell slightly below target. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) rose 0.2% in May, while the core rate (excludes food and energy) was up 0.1%. The PCE core is up 1.6% year-over-year, which is no change from the prior month. This is not the backdrop for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Over the past three months, the PCE is running at a 2.8% annualized rate and the core PCE is up 2% annualized. This acceleration suggests that the Fed should be raising rates if not maintaining its neutral stance.

Conclusion

Consumer spending continues to be the engine of growth in our economy. While the manufacturing sector is a drag, corporate and government spending are very modest tailwinds for now. So long as income growth outpaces the rate of inflation and job creation is sustainable at 100,000 per month, the rate of economic growth can continue at a 1-2% pace. There is no clear rationale for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its July meeting.

