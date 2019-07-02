Norwegian Cruise Line: Attractively Valued, But We Are In The Late Stage Of The Economic Cycle

Investment Thesis

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) had a solid Q1 2019 with high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit EPS growth. The company should continue to benefit from a favorable industry trend with more passengers coming on board. These passengers are generally loyal customers that will make frequent travel trips in the future. Norwegian Cruise Line also plans to add an additional 11 ships to its fleet. This should help it meet the strong demand. Its shares appear to be undervalued. However, we are already in the late stage of the current economic cycle. Therefore, we think conservative investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Recent Developments: Solid Q1 2019

Norwegian Cruise Line reported a solid Q1 2019 with strong top and bottom line growth. Its revenue grew 8.5% year over year to $1.4 billion, primarily driven by its added capacity (Norwegian Joy ship joined its fleet), strong ticket sales and higher onboard revenue. Its adjusted EPS also increased significantly to $0.83 per share. This was much higher than Q1 2018’s $0.60 per share and higher than management’s guidance of $0.70. The strong growth in Q1 has prompted management to raise its annual guidance. It now expects 2019 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.40-$5.50 per share.

What we like about Norwegian Cruise Line and its business

Favorable industry trend

The cruise line industry has been growing rapidly in the past few decades. According to Cruise Market Watch, worldwide passengers carried has grown from 3.8 million passengers in 1990 to 26 million passengers in 2018. This represented a growth rate of 589% in 28 years. Looking forward, Cruise Market Watch expects healthy passenger growth rates of 3.3% and 2.8% in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet of 27 ships should benefit from this trend and grow its top and bottom lines.

Cruisers are loyal customers

What we like about the cruise line industry is that its customers are generally loyal customers. From CLIA’s 2017 Cruise Travel Report, about 92% of cruisers said they will probably or definitely book a cruise again, and 65 percent of cruisers rated cruises as the best type of vacation. Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet of 27 ships and a network of 450 destinations worldwide enables it to offer different routes for its customers to travel again in future years. In addition, a significant portion of its customers are baby boomers. This group of people have retired or are approaching retirement. They have a very strong purchasing power than younger generations and many have the money to travel frequently.

Significant capacity growth expected

Norwegian expects to add about 2.7% of capacity in 2019 and 8.2% in 2020. This should allow it to grow its top and bottom lines. The company is also planning to add 11 additional ships (currently has 27 ships) through 2027. We think Norwegian Cruise Line’s capacity expansion should help it to capture more market share and grow its top and bottom lines in the next few years.

Risks and Challenges

Balance sheet

The cruise line industry is capital intensive as cruise line operators need to expand their capacity to meet the growing number of tourists. Norwegian Cruise Line’s balance sheet is okay with a debt to capital ratio of about 50%. Its debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0x is higher than Carnival Corp.’s (CCL) 2.7x and Royal Caribbean’s (RCL) 3.1x. Given its higher debt to EBITDA ratio, we do not foresee Norwegian Cruise Line to start paying any dividend anytime soon. For reader’s information, the company plans to also expand its fleet by adding 11 ships through 2027.

Fuel Expense

Rising fuel expense can be a concern for Norwegian Cruise Line. The company expects that its F2019 earnings to be impacted by $0.09 per share for every 10% change in fuel prices. For reader’s information, management expects its 2019 EPS to be in the range of $5.40-$5.50 per share.

Foreign exchange risk

Norwegian Cruise Line also faces the risk of foreign exchange as it operates its business worldwide. As can be seen from the table above, for every 1% change in foreign exchange basket, its annual EPS will be impacted by about $0.02 per share.

An economic recession

We believe the biggest challenge in the travel industry is facing an economic recession. In an economic recession, travel expenses is often one category consumers will reduce to meet their budget requirement. Cruise operators such as Norwegian Cruise Line will have to sell their tickets at a deep discount in order to keep their bookings. This will inevitably hurt their margins.

Valuation

Norwegian Cruise Line currently trades at an attractive valuation. Its forward P/E ratio of 9.9x is below its 5-year average of 12.4x. Its P/E ratio is also below Royal Caribbean’s 12.1x and Carnival’s 10.7x. Considering Norwegian Cruise Line's plan to increase its capacity by 8.2% in 2020, we think its valuation is cheap.

Investor Takeaway

Norwegian Cruise Line should be able to deliver good growth in the next decade thanks to a favorable industry trend and its strategy to expand its capacity. Its valuation is also attractive. We think this stock is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, we are likely already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle and a recession may not be far away. Hence, conservative investors may want to wait on the sideline.

