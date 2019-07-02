Facebook: The Risk Per User Exceeds The Average Revenue Per User

The risk/benefit ratio is very unbalanced. Investors must take this risk/benefit ratio into account when they are euphoric about the possibilities of Libra.

If Facebook wallets were affected by a hacking attacks similar to those of previous years, Facebook would on average have to return the entire turnover it generates with an user.

It is to be expected that cryptocurrency-related criminal activity will continue to evolve and accelerate.

Regardless of Libra, Facebook has already a problem with managing so much personal information in terms of costumer protection and data protection.

Last week, Facebook released its plan for its "Libra" cryptocurrency. Facebook has a huge competitive advantage over other possible wallet providers with its subsidiary Calibra.

(Source: Data protection as the Achilles verse of Facebook Libra plans)

Last week, Facebook (FB) released its plan for "Libra crypto". Facebook has a huge competitive advantage over other possible wallet providers with its subsidiary Calibra. The Facebook platform has 2.38 billion users. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users. Hence, more than half the world’s online population is using the Facebook platform. Accordingly, the incentive for customers to also open a wallet on Facebook is much greater than to open a wallet on possible other wallet providers. Given that, the potential is enormous for Facebook.

But there is also a great danger that investors must take into account and that's Facebook's problem with user data.

Facebook's existing problem with user data

The importance of consumer protection and data protection is growing all the time. Regardless of Libra, Facebook has already a problem with managing so much personal information in terms of costumer protection and data protection.

In early 2018, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica had harvested the personal data of millions of people's Facebook profiles without their consent and used it for political advertising purposes. More than 70 million American people were affected:

(Source: Business Insider)

This was devastating for people's confidence and trust in the social media service.

But that wasn't Facebook's only problem with data. In 2018, a hacker or a group of hackers exploited several software bugs at once to obtain login access to nearly 30 million accounts. Right now, the federal appeals court in San Francisco rejected Facebook's request to block a lawsuit. The judge said that claims against Facebook can proceed for negligence and for failing to secure users’ data as promised. Therefore, mistakes like the data breach can have severe consequences.

In addition, regulatory consequences are also threatening:

Last year, the Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was implemented. It is forcing big changes at tech’s firms because it applies to all companies that process personal data or personal information of people in the European Union. In February 2019, the German Federal Cartel Office (FCO)has imposed on Facebook far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. The FCO's decision was defined as the company's internal break up at the data level. While the FCO did not force the tech giant to separate or sell businesses, the decision was a clear statement that demonstrated the power of competition authorities. The Facebook decision of the FCO was very carefully followed by other competition authorities because the FCO stated that Facebook as a dominant company is subject to stricter obligations than companies that are active in a competitive environment. These obligations also include data protection and consumer protection.

Growing threat through Libra

Data management

As Facebook plans to monetize the cryptocurrency, this problem is now worsening. Facebook is launching a subsidiary called Calibra, which is building a digital wallet (among other wallets) for storing and exchanging Libra. A “wallet” in the digital sense is a medium, which stores the public and or private keys and can be used to track ownership, receive or spend cryptocurrencies. The user stores his or her personal data with the wallet provider in a digital account - the wallet. Given that, for payments with cryptocurrencies, it is impossible to reverse payments from outside. In the event of a heist or mis-sending, there is no way to get stolen or mis-sent money back. In this respect, cryptocurrencies are very popular with hackers and thieves:

(Source: Statista)

Furthermore, it is to be expected that cryptocurrency-related criminal activity will likely continue to evolve and accelerate. In 2018, more than $950 million was stolen, representing 3.6 times more than in 2017.

(Source: Stolen crypto)

There are also several reasons to doubt that Facebook will succeed in protecting the data continuously.

Facebook has no experience with the separation of wallets and social media profiles.

Facebook has repeatedly failed to protect the data of its users (see above).

People could be more irresponsible with their Calibra data if the usage of data is linked to a social network account.

For hackers, Facebook is a room full of people with money in their pockets.

Since it's about real money, the incentive to hack Facebook has become even greater.

Therefore, Facebook could be a paradise for hackers and crypto thieves. However, Facebook has already announced that it will address this problem with a customer-friendly service. Calibra is supposed to replace money lost by customers. Such confidence-building measures are necessary, but also expensive. Facebook therefore has a high self-interest in maintaining security, especially against hackers.

Impact on Facebook financial metrics

Lets go deeper to evaluate to threat for Facebook earnings and revenue. Just imagine that instead of 50 million Facebook profiles, hackers hacked 50 million wallets. The financial damage would be really bad for Facebook. The company would have had to pay for the damage according to its own terms and conditions. In 2018, Facebook's average revenue per user was $24.96:

(Source: Statista.com)

The number of Blockchain wallets has been growing since the creation of the Bitcoin virtual currency in 2009, reaching nearly 35 million Blockchain wallet users at the end of March 2019:

(Source: Statista.com)

Given that, almost $1 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen in 2018, this means that each wallet has lost an average of $27.1 dollars. If Facebook wallets were affected by such attacks, Facebook would on average have to return the entire turnover it generates with a user as compensation for stolen money.

Besides, Facebook won't make any money with Calibra at the beginning. So while making money remains a dream, the risk is quite real. Accordingly, the risk/benefit ratio is very unbalanced.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the problems with the protection of user data remain the same. But besides that, the potential of possible damages is much bigger now. In addition, Facebook is facing much worse consequences of mistakes than before, because now the company will not only deal with profiles of social media accounts, but also with wallets and therefore with real money of real people. If Facebook wallets were affected by a hacking attacks similar to those of previous years, Facebook would on average have to return the entire turnover it generates with a user as compensation for stolen money.

Conversely, Calibra won't make any money initially. Investors must take this risk/benefit ratio into account when they are euphoric about the possibilities of Libra.

I look forward to discussing this data issue with you in more depth in the commentary section.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.