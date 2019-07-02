Walmart's China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea

Walmart’s operation in China, though, was not as satisfactory compared to the US and other international markets, despite its continuous investment.

Walmart is planning a $1.2 billion investment in China, marking one more step of its journey in the largest retailing market.

Walmart’s Journey in China

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) was reported to be planning an investment of 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in China over the next 10 years to upgrade logistics.

This is not the first time Walmart has made an investment into China’s online retailing business. We have summarized the following major investment activities from Walmart prior to this announcement:

In 2011, Walmart made its first entry into China’s online retailing business by acquiring a majority of stakes of Yihaodian, an online retailer founded in 2008.

After 5 years of not-so-successful operation with Yihaodian, Walmart sold Yihaodian to JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) in 2016. Back then, the two major players (Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and JD) already dominated the Chinese online retailing market. As part of the deal, Walmart purchased 5% of JD’s shares valued around $1.5 billion at that time, and brought its Sam’s Club membership service to JD.com, while Walmart’s physical stores will be listed on JD.com’s O2O JV Dada delivery platform.

From 2016-2018, Walmart gradually increased its stake in JD to over 12% from the starting 5%. In 2018, Walmart and JD.com jointly invested $500 million in Dada-JD Daojia, which was formed from the merger of JD Daojia (JD.com’s online-to-offline business) and Dada Nexus (a large crowd-sourcing delivery platform) in China.

Unsatisfactory Results from China, So Far…

Walmart’s long-term relationship with JD also helped its growth in China. According to the 2020 Q1 ER, Walmart continued to expand offering through partnership with JD.com. Flagship business on JD.com grew over 400% on a YoY basis. They also expanded the one-hour delivery service to 20 additional JD Daojia stores this quarter, with 177 JD Daojia stores providing this service.

The results, though, were not as satisfactory when it comes to financials. The following tables summarizes the operating results from Walmart on the US market and Chinese market, respectively. As we can see, the results from Chinese almost never beat the results from the US in the past 4 quarters:

Source: WMT’s ER Results

This is understandable. Although Walmart is facing great competition from online giants like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), things are a lot more brutal in China.

China is poised to become the world’s top retail market in 2019, surpassing the US by more than $100 billion, according to eMarketer’s latest worldwide retail and e-commerce forecast. E-commerce exceeds 35% of China’s retail sales — the highest in the world. The big e-commerce players in China (Alibaba, JD, Suning.com, etc.) are basically squeezing out the market share of traditional retailers. We summarized the following traditional retailers (many of them are global brands) whose Chinese business were taken over by the e-commerce giants:

In November 2017, Alibaba invested $2.87 billion for a major stake in China’s top hypermart operator Sun Art Retail Group (6808.HK), marking part of the e-commerce giant’s push into the offline retail market.

Shortly after BABA’s move, another Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK: OTCPK:TCEHY) invested 4.2 billion yuan ($636 million) in a 5 percent stake in Yonghui Superstores Co. Ltd. This was seen as TCEHY’s latest push into brick-and-mortar retail to further compete with its rival Alibaba.

In June 2019, Suning.com paid 4.8 billion yuan (US$695.7 million) in cash for an 80 percent stake in Carrefour China, which has over 24 years of operating history as one of the first global retailers that entered this country. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, and Carrefour Group will retain a 20 percent stake in its China business and two seats out of seven on Carrefour China’s Supervisory Board.

This is definitely not a complete list here, but you should get the idea. This partially explained why Walmart’s number in China is not even catching up with its domestic results.

Is It Worth the Investment?

The real question is, is China still worth the investment? Walmart’s stake holding in JD aside, we don’t think its R.O.I. in China is worth the risk, and here is why:

Walmart operates a number of formats in China, including hypermarket, Sam’s Club and Walmart supermarket, with 400 retail units covering more than 180 cities nationwide. This might be a better number compared to Carrefour China (which entered China 1 year before Walmart), which operated 210 hypermarkets and 24 convenience stores before being sold to Suning.com. The operation, though, was considered to be quite different compared to the US and Walmart could have never found the “correct” way of succeeding in China.

Walmart’s Chinese journey depends heavily on JD now. Admit it or not, Walmart is not able to operate its own e-commerce business successfully in China, and is betting heavily on its cooperation with JD. Walmart’s investment, though, has been focusing on expanding the infrastructures and improving the delivery platforms, which may not be able to generate any return in the short term. More importantly, betting on a single company in China would pose great counterparty risk, just think about Richard Liu’s negative news earlier this year.

Conclusion

Overall, we think the return from Walmart’s increasing investment in China is not worth the risk associated. Carrefour leaving China recently is a good example of how brutal the competition is on the market now. Plus, betting on one single partner (JD) poses great counterparty risk for Walmart as well.

