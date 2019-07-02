Nemetschek: I Am Buying More Now

Thesis

I still view Nemetschek (OTC:NEMTF) as a high-quality, undervalued company, as I wrote in my last article a few days ago. Now I will average my position as I think that the stock will benefit significantly from its recently announced 1:3 stock split.

Introduction

A few days ago, I wrote an article about Nemetschek explaining why I see Nemetschek as a Buy. At the same time, I also told readers that I plan to open up a small position at around EUR 138 (which I did) and add some more when the price reaches EUR 100.

As of 1 July 2019, this is no longer an option as the company successfully completed a 1:3 stock split as of Friday, 28 June 2019. Post the split, each investor that had bought shares of Nemetschek will receive two additional shares for each share they already own. Also, the stock price will be cut in three. At the most liquid exchange, which is Xetra, the shares now trade at EUR 56.05 compared to EUR 147.80 several days ago.

What does this mean?

For your portfolio – nothing. Yes, you will have some extra shares, but Nemetschek will remain the same percentage in your portfolio as it was before the split. But, viewed in isolation, I believe that stock splits provide a great buying opportunities for high-quality companies because of the following reasons:

1) Liquidity – After the split, Nemetschek’s shares are much more affordable and this is likely to promote more trading activity for day traders. Improving liquidity is the main reason that Nemetschek highlighted for doing the split. Stock was already liquid on some European exchanges, but now I think that the effect will spread to other exchanges, including the OTC market in the US. Again, I would advise buying the stock on Xetra where it is most liquid, as increases in trade volumes on other exchanges may not be permanent.

2) Sentiment – Some investors, including myself, view stock splits as a sign that a stock is doing well and they consider it as a buy signal. I believe that newly formed positive sentiment will create a strong momentum for the stock, resulting in a good entry point in the next few days. Academic research also points out that stock prices tend to rise after a stock split because stock splits, much like dividend increases, are taken as a positive signal from management about future earnings.

3) Larger demand – The new lower price will make the stock more affordable for smaller players which will allow them to invest in the company without locking too much of their capital in the company’s shares.

Valuation

Valuation has not changed at all since the stock split and Nemetschek remains undervalued compared to its main competitors and now it has a positive momentum that the competition does not.

Companies P/E (TTM) P/S (TTM) P/B (MRQ) P/CF (TTM) Nemetschek SE 56.84 7.75 - 39.36 Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) - 13.11 81.26 - Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) 62.38 10.31 7.6 43.91

Source: Thomson Reuters.com

Risks

I don’t recommend trading (buying and quickly selling the stock for profit) the stock post its split as it is not uncommon for shares to correct after the split due to profit taking. If such an opportunity is presented, make sure you buy the company for the long run. Short-term trading may turn out to be a losing bet.

Keep an eye on your broker’s trading commissions for the stock. Most brokers now charge a flat fee when you buy shares, but if your broker charges you based on the number of shares you buy, you may want to recalculate your costs, as now you will be buying more shares due to a lower price.

Conclusion and Recommendation

As I wrote in my previous article, I am extremely bullish on Nemetschek based on fundamental reasons about the company and the industry. I will use the momentum created by the 1:3 stock split to average my position as I believe this will create significant momentum in the stock price which I hope to see trading on pre-split levels in the next one or two years. The stock is still undervalued compared to its closest competitors. I recommend buying the stock in the next several days from the most liquid stock exchange available to you and holding it for the long-run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEMTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.