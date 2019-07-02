Platinum Monthly: Set For A Further And Stronger Rebound In July

Our price target for PPLT is $83 per share by the end of the month, marking an 11% appreciation from its current level.

We think that the rebound in platinum prices has just begun, so we consider PPLT to play a potential rally in July.

The jump in ETF investor buying interest for platinum could push the platinum market into a deficit this year.

Although the outlook for autocatalyst demand is weak and that for jewelry is mixed, platinum is too cheap vs. its complex.

Investment case

After a flat performance in Q2, we expect platinum prices to rebound well in Q3. We think that the solid rebound of nearly 7% in June has further room to run in the months ahead because platinum remains too cheap vs. its complex, and investors are likely to continue to boost their net long exposure to the metal to take advantage of its value proposition. In turn, the fundamentals should tighten, and the global platinum market could flip into a deficit.

Against this, we believe that the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which replicates the performance of platinum prices, should continue its advance. Our price target for PPLT is $83 per share by the end of the month, marking an 11% appreciation from its current level.

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Solid rebound in June, still down YTD

Platinum reached its highest since May 16 at $838/oz during the last trading day of June. It recorded a gain of nearly 6% last month, its strongest performance since February 2019. This comes after a marked sell-off of 11% in May, the deepest monthly loss since November 2015.

That said, platinum remains down about 1% on the year, the weakest performer among the precious metals space. While platinum's discount to palladium continued to deepen in June, platinum's discount to gold reached a record high of $594/oz, suggesting that platinum looks extremely cheap based on this metric (see Figures 3 and 4 from the World Platinum Investment Council).

Source: WPIC

While platinum came initially under pressure to hit a low of $791/oz on June 18, slightly above its May low of $789/oz (in line with our expectations), it managed to rebound thereafter alongside its sister palladium. Its trading range of $791-838 per oz came within our forecast of $790-870/oz.

Poor outlook for autocatalyst demand

The outlook for autocatalyst demand (25% of global net demand) weakened further in May, judging by the latest data for auto sales. According to LMC automotive, global light vehicles contracted by another 7.0% year on year in May and were down 6.7% year on year in the first five months of 2019. The negative performance was chiefly driven by China (-15.6% year on year in May, -13.2% y/y YTD) and was partly offset by Japan (+6.7% y/y in May, +1.1% y/y YTD). The consultancy forecasts a drop of 2.5% in global light vehicles sales this year. The WPIC projects a decline of 3% in autocatalyst demand for platinum this year.

Source: LMC Automotive

Source: LMC Automotive

In Europe, sales for new passenger cars increased modestly by 0.1% year on year in May after eight months of uninterrupted decline, but they remained down 2.1% y/y in January-May, according to the ACEA. In May, demand was mainly driven by the Central European countries (+6.2%) while the five major Western European countries showed mixed performance, with Spain (-7.3%), the UK (-4.6%), and Italy (-1.2%) down versus Germany (+9.1%) and France (+1.2%) up. Incidentally, the ACEA revised its 2019 growth forecast to -1% from a previous forecast of +1% made earlier this year.

Last year, weaker autocatalyst demand (-7%) was more than offset by stronger industrial demand (+12%), according to the WPIC. Although industrial demand for platinum has exhibited steady growth in recent years (an average of 3% over the past 20 years, and 5% over the past five years), the WPIC projects a modest contraction of 1% in 2019.

Source: WPIC

Mixed outlook for jewelry demand

The outlook for jewelry demand is mixed. According to the Q1 platinum jewelry sales report produced by the Platinum Guild International (PGI), India (the second largest jewelry market) posted the strongest growth (+32% y/y) whereas China (the world's largest jewelry market) recorded the weakest performance (-7%), based on sales from PGI's strategic partners. The divergence between China and India is similar to last year.

China

India

Globally, the PGI projects a growth of 1-2% in global jewelry sales, as the decline in China (-10%) should be counterbalanced by increases in India (+18%) and the US (+10%).

Substantial ETF inflows so far this year

Fundamentally, the tightness of the platinum market will be dependent on the investor demand for the precious metal. So far this year, ETF investors have bought a significant 600,000 oz of platinum, which corresponds to an increase of 27% in total platinum ETF holdings.

Source: Orchid Research

Given the relatively cheap price of platinum vs. its complex, we believe that investors have boosted their bargain-hunting this year. If investors continue to believe that platinum constitutes an alternative safe-haven to gold, inflows into platinum ETF holdings are likely to continue in the months ahead.

The platinum market, which was expected to record a surplus of 375,000 oz according to the WPIC assuming 770,000 ounces of platinum ETF inflows (i.e., 80% of inflows of this estimate has already been realized in the first half of the year) could move into a deficit.

As we believe that the recovery in platinum prices has just begun, we expect even stronger upward pressure in July, driven by additional ETF buying and, perhaps more importantly, more speculative buying on the Nymex as platinum's spec positioning remains too light judging by historical standards.

Source: WPIC

Against this backdrop, we think that PPLT will rally to $83/share in July, representing an 10% appreciation from its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.