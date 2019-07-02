Barrick Gold: Nevada Joint Venture With Newmont Will Produce ~1.85M Oz In H2 2019

The Barrick Gold/Newmont joint venture in Nevada, officially called Nevada Gold Mines LLC, is an excellent move, in my opinion.

Barrick Gold said its Nevada joint venture with Newmont Goldcorp is expected to produce 1.8 million ounces to 1.9 million ounces of gold in the second half of 2019.

On April 29, 2019, Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp finally completed a 38.5%(Newmont) /61.5%(Barrick) joint venture with Barrick as an operator for the eight assets located in Nevada.

Source: Barrick Gold - Goldstrike mine.

A Quick Presentation of the Joint Venture Barrick Gold-Newmont

1 - Barrick Gold

The Toronto-based new Barrick Gold (GOLD) is one of the largest gold producers worldwide and has been one of my selected long-term gold miners in my portfolio for many years.

On September 24, 2018, Barrick Gold [ex-ABX] and Randgold Resources [ex-GOLD] announced that they have agreed to an all-share merger that will form the most prominent gold company in the world. The deal was valued at $18.3 billion.

The combined gold production per mines (both Barrick Gold ex-ABX and Randgold ex-GOLD) was 1.367M Oz of gold.

Randgold was operating exclusively in Africa and had four mines producing under Randgold below [e.g., Loulo-Gounkoto (80%,) Kibali (45%,) Tongon (89.7%,) and Morila (40%)].

Barrick is also producing copper from three mines.

Below is the historical gold production for Barrick Gold. As we can see, Barrick Gold's production has been reduced significantly in 2018 when the company decided to divest its non-core assets and reduce its massive debt which was down to $5.81 billion at the end of March 31, 2019.

The new Barrick Gold (combined with Randgold) had $5.3 billion in total liquidity, including available cash on hand, short-term investments and undrawn lines of credit at the end of 1Q'19.

AISC (on a by-product basis) is one of the best in the industry with $825 per ounce in 1Q'19, which gave a $482 per ounce profit margin based on $1,307/Oz for gold. The price of gold will be about the same in 2Q'19 estimated at $1,311/Oz.

Below I compared the AISC for the last seven quarters for my primary long-term gold miners. Barrick Gold, Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and Agnico Eagle (AEM):

AISC $ per ounce 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Average GOLD (By-product) 772 756 804 856 785 788 825 798 AEM (By-product) 789 905 889 921 848 852 836 863 NEM (By-product) 915 926 910 1002 915 835 896 914 Average 825 862 868 926 849 825 852 858

Source: Fun trading personal file.

As we can see above, Barrick Gold is very efficient.

2 - Barrick Gold/Newmont Goldcorp Joint Venture called Nevada Gold mines

On April 29, 2019, Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp finally completed a 38.5% (Newmont)/61.5% (Barrick) joint venture, with Barrick as an operator for the eight assets located in Nevada. Please read my recent article about Newmont Goldcorp here.

The joint venture was created after Newmont rebuffed an $18 billion hostile bid proposed by Barrick Gold on March 4, 2019, in which Newmont left the door open to a possible joint venture for its Nevada operations initially estimated with a 55% interest for Barrick Gold. The two rivals agreed after a period of intense negotiations.

The joint venture is anticipated to produce a saving of more than $5 billion over the next 20 years, with up to $500 million per year over the first five years from 2020. The partnership includes ten underground and 12 open pit mines in Nevada and stands as the most significant global gold producing mining combination, which had a combined production of 4.1 million Oz of gold last year.

It includes Barrick’s Goldstrike, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, and Goldrush, and Newmont’s Carlin, Twin Creeks, Phoenix, and Long Canyon.

However, not all Nevada assets are part of the joint venture. For instance, Barrick’s Fourmile project and Newmont’s Fiberline and Mike deposits, as well as Newmont's Cripple Creek & Victor mine, are excluded.

Source: GOLD Presentation

Barrick Gold, which is the operator of the joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines LLC, estimates all-in sustaining costs (AISC) between $920 to $950 per Oz for the second half of the year.

3 - Barrick-Newmont Nevada JV to produce 1.8-1.9 million ounces of gold in H2 2019

According to a recent update:

Barrick Gold Corp. said on Monday its Nevada joint venture with Newmont Goldcorp is expected to produce 1.8 million ounces to 1.9 million ounces of gold in the second half of 2019.

At first glance, the combined production came to 3.7M Oz yearly, which seems quite shy of the 4.1M Oz the mine complex produced in 2018. We will have to monitor this issue and find out the reason why production has decreased.

4 - Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The Barrick Gold/Newmont joint venture in Nevada, officially called Nevada Gold Mines LLC, is an excellent move, in my opinion. It provides great potential for synergies, and savings are impressive. I believe this type of collaboration is a much better solution than a complete merger, which is complicated and requires a great deal of adaptation and compromise.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow, who is chairman of the new company, says the establishment of Nevada Gold Mines was designed to combine arguably the industry’s best assets and people in order to deliver the best value to stakeholders. “Its creation was driven by a compelling logic which had long been evident to all but had been elusive for two decades until we finally achieved a breakthrough this year,” Bristow said. “Over the past months we have selected and set Nevada Gold Mines’ leadership in place. The company now has one team that shares one vision, and who are more than ready to race out of the starting blocks. We have also identified the very significant synergy opportunities which are immediately available and those which have been targeted for the future.”

However, I was a little disappointed by the six months guidance of about 1.85M Oz (middle point), which seems a little light if we compare to the 4.1M Oz produced in 2018.

Furthermore, the AISC expected range is $920-$950/Oz, which is quite high and above the AISC average of both Barrick and Newmont. I would have expected an AISC below $850 per Oz, especially with the level of savings that the company is planning for the next five years.

We should get some answers with the 2Q'19 future results.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD experienced a solid breakout of its channel pattern in the second half of June due to the strong rally in gold reaching $1,450 per Oz.

The new pattern that I see is called an ascending channel pattern with line resistance (in violet) at around $16.25 (I recommend selling at least 25% of your position at this level unless gold price can successfully cross the $1,450 level, which is unlikely). The line support is about $14.50 (draw a parallel from the low of $11.60 in January) at which point we should resume a cautious accumulation unless the price of gold turns decisively bearish and drops below $1,350 per Oz.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD, NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.