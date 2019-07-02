Noble Corp. - Diving Into The Company's EBITDA Scenarios

In recent presentation, Noble Corp. (NE) showed a very interesting slide titled "Illustrative EBITDA generation from active fleet." In my opinion, it contains very interesting information and deserves further discussion. Here's this slide:

Source: Noble Corp. presentation

Noble Corp. used the following assumptions: The active fleet consists of 9 floaters (excluding drillship Noble Bully I and semi-subs Noble Jim Day and Noble Danny Adkins, all of which are cold stacked) and 12 jack-ups (excluding older jack-up Noble Joe Beall). Utilization is assumed at 90%. Average opex is $120,000 per day for floaters and $52.5 per day for jack-ups. Additionally, EBITDA calculations assume an expense of $170 million for shorebase, operations support and G&A costs. Jack-up Noble Lloyd Noble is assumed at $350,000 (the rig is currently working for Equinor (EQNR) in the UK at a dayrate of $451,000 and will finish the contract in late November 2020; the contract has up to 2 years of options). Dayrate for semi-sub Noble Paul Romano, which is currently warm stacked, is assumed at $150,000.

Current Bassoe Offshore dayrate estimates are $180,000 for modern drillships (an uptick from the previous estimate of $175,000), $145,000 for modern semi-subs, $105,000 for premium harsh-environment jack-ups and $80,000 for premium jack-ups. It's important to keep in mind that these estimates are more accurate in showing the realities of spot work; longer-term contract rates have more dependence on duration and actual rig specifications.

Noble Corp. has two longer-term drillship contracts at $275,000 and one at $220,000, two jack-up contracts are at $159,000, and the whole fleet is modern and commands rates closer to the top ones that can be achieved in the current environment. In the first quarter, the company reported EBITDA of $86 million. Two newbuild jack-ups has not yet entered service in the first quarter, so we can assume that Noble is (very) roughly in square one of the above-mentioned table, although spot floater rates currently have a long way to go to reach $250,000.

EBITDA numbers presented by Noble Corp. might look promising, but Noble Corp. has two problems - interest expense and D&A expense - that have a very material negative impact on the company's reported earnings. The "T" part of EBITDA, taxes, is out of the picture for now due to several years of losses. As per the company's guidance, we'll see D&A expense at about $450 million and interest expense somewhere around $293 million this year. Now, let's imagine multiple parallel universes in which Noble Corp. experiences various floater and jack-up dayrate scenarios while D&A and interest expense come in line with the guidance for 2019. Here's what the earnings will look like:

Source: Noble Corp. EBITDA estimates, author's work, earnings numbers in millions

Under these scenarios, here are the earnings-per-share numbers:

Source: Noble Corp. EBITDA estimates, author's work

If we assume that Noble Corp. can trade at a P/E of 15, which was the norm before the industry's collapse, while D&A stays at $450 million, we'll get the following estimates for Noble Corp.'s share price:

Source: Noble Corp. EBITDA estimates, author's work

At first glance, this does not look too promising. Neither floaters nor jack-ups are close to dayrates of $325,000 and $150,000 respectively, and the calculation which assumes 15 P/E for the stock implies just $2.46 for the share price! So is Noble Corp. a sure sell in the current environment? Not so fast. The problem is the bloated D&A which comes from the overvalued assets on the book (by the way, Noble Corp. is trading at P/B of just 0.12). Decreasing the estimate of D&A expense improves the situation:

Source: Noble Corp. EBITDA estimates, author's work

If we decrease D&A more aggressively to $250 million, stock price assumptions jump materially:

Source: Noble Corp. EBITDA estimates, author's work

Conclusion

Noble Corp. EBITDA assumptions are based on a decent utilization and assumes dayrates (especially on the floater side) that are not seen in the current spot price assumptions. My opinion is that, ultimately, a combination of $325,000 for floaters and $150,000 for jack-ups is realistic, but it's unclear how long will it take to get there. The stock price action in Noble Corp. shares shows that the market has clear worries about the company's chances to survive the current downturn, and, while I believe that it's way too early to make the final call, there are reasons for such a belief. Floater dayrates must ultimately get to $300,000+ for the industry to be a viable enterprise for the long term. On the flip side, Noble Corp. does not have near-term liquidity issues thanks to credit facility and still has the time to wait for the continuation of the industry rebound. I maintain my view that Noble Corp. shares are oversold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.