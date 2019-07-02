The Brazil Coffee Frost Scare

The big bull weather markets of late have "shifted" from corn (CORN) and soybeans (NYSEARCA:SOYB) rallying on the wettest Midwest spring in close to 100 years to the coffee (JO) market. The recent USDA crop report, combined with a cool July for many Midwestern grain and natural gas regions, has taken the winds out of the grain market. Harvest activity should go uninterrupted in Kansas to Texas for wheat, while talk of hot, dry weather hurting wheat (WEAT) crops a week ago in Europe was totally nonsense by some firms. For a report I wrote about a week ago, with respect to the overreaction in wheat prices and a possible exciting time for coffee futures, please see here.

Anyway, the big weather news is now in the coffee market, where frost rumors are running rampant for Brazil. This is the first legitimate frost scare for coffee since 2000.

Coffee futures are extremely volatile and risky. Without a frost next weekend, prices could set back 5-10%. However, the longer term implications at these prices levels are friendly given the fact that farmers are not taking as much care of their coffee trees due to low prices and the possibility of other weather problems ahead.

What is driving the cold air north into Brazil July 6th-7th?

I began seeing this warm, red ridge building near Antarctica about 12 days ago. This ridge may be partly a response to the near record low solar activity occurring this year and opens the door for more frost scares in Brazil. A ridge here can drive cold air north into Brazil.

SOURCE OF MAP: WSI

What has prevented freeze scares for coffee since 2000?

There are two reasons why trading coffee on freeze talk has been rare the last 19 years. The last legitimate freeze to the main growing areas of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerias, Brazil, was back in June and July 1994. The so-called Black Frost occurs when wind, not just frost zap the coffee beans of moisture. This also happened back in 1981 and 1975. Since then, warming oceans brought about by climate change in my opinion, plus farmers planting coffee trees much further north (remember, north is warmer in the southern hemisphere), has prevented any major reduction in Brazil coffee production from frost.

The frost on July 6-7th, 2019 coming up will affect the minor producing areas of Parana, which 25-50 years ago was a major producer. There is a slight chance of the frost going a bit further north into Sao Paulo. If so, coffee prices would rally more next week, if not, a sell-off will occur.

As you can see below, cooler oceans have been associated with all moderate to major Brazil coffee freezes since 1953.

Notice today the warm Atlantic to the east of Brazil. This has been one key reason for no frost scares in Brazil the last 18 years, including Antarctica being warmer than it was years ago.

The volatile nature of trading coffee on freeze scares

Take a look at this price chart in July 2000. Coffee rallied on the rumor of frost some 30-40% before collapsing on the reality of little damage to coffee plantations to the main growing areas.

So what's a trader to do? First of all, I have had many requests on Seeking Alpha to do a weekly paid subscription newsletter on marketplace. If you email me here on Seeking Alpha, I would be more than happy to suggest a trade strategy for you. In the meantime, for the novice trader, the frost may not be strong enough in northern Brazil to warrant buying the market on this rally, but longer term, coffee prices have more upside than downside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.