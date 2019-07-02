Novartis And Tropifexor In PBC - With Market Assessment

PBC is an orphan progressive chronic disease, caused by an imbalance in bile homeostasis, that leads to cholestasis and associated symptoms including pruritus (intense itch) and liver injury.

Introduction

PBC is a chronic progressive liver disease caused by an imbalance in bile homeostasis that leads to cholestasis and associated symptoms including pruritus (intense itch) and liver injury. In recent articles on PBC, I have highlighted the several diverse investigative drug candidates being evaluated for clinical efficacy in PBC. Certainly, the ideal investigative drug candidates. for PBC must therapeutically improve cholestasis, inflammation and pruritus (itch), a problematic symptom that could affect the quality of life. This article on focuses on tropifexor (formerly LJN452), a non-bile acid FXR agonist by Novartis (NVS), being evaluated for therapeutic efficacy in NASH and PBC.

Market Assessment

Novartis is a large cap ($208.8B) commercial stage biopharma known for its innovative therapies for diseases affecting different organs including heart, brain, skin, eyes, lungs and metabolic systems. Since the approval of the prototype FXR agonist, obeticholic acid (OCA), for PBC in 2016, a few investigative drug candidates pharmacologically targeting the FXR have been developed for clinical evaluation in liver diseases, PBC, PSC and NASH. Tropifexor is represented as a new generation FXR agonist.

Assuredly, to be designated a new generation FXR agonist, the clinical effects of tropifexor in PBC must be devoid of tolerability signals seen with OCA. The pruritus enhancing effect of OCA is clinically problematic for some patients. The data readout for tropifexor on the safety, tolerability and efficacy Phase 2 PBC study revealed clinically meaningful benefits in cholestasis and inflammation. The authors noted:

Dose-dependent decreases in GGT, ALP, bilirubin, alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) were observed and, by Day 28, a 72% reduction in GGT and a 41% reduction in ALT were reported in the highest tropifexor dosing group (90 μg/day; p<0.001 vs. placebo). Tropifexor was reported to be generally safe and well tolerated at the doses tested. The dose-dependent activity of tropifexor on markers of cholestasis and hepatocellular damage indicates the potential benefit of FXR agonism in patients with PBC, said Prof. Dr Christoph Schramm from the University Medical Centre in Hamburg, Germany, who presented the study results. 'The absence of a discernible increase in itch could be a major advantage of this FXR agonist, with a resulting impact on patient quality of life.

Based on this promising preliminary data on markers of cholestasis and liver injury/damage, additional studies are warranted to confirm its efficacy in PBC. The absence of pruritus enhancing effects could validate Novartis’s assertion that tropifexor is indeed a new generation FXR agonist. The future clinical plans for tropifexor in PBC remains uncertain since Novartis has not yet revealed any plans for a Phase 3 study.

Financials

Novartis continues to make significant progress on its NASH clinical program including tropifexor in monotherapy and combination therapy clinical trials. Phase 2 clinical development of LIK066, a dual SLGT1/2 inhibitor, for NASH is ongoing.

At the end of Q1/2019, Novartis had free cash flow totaled $1.89B and revenue of $11.1B. Novartis also reported:

the net debt increased by USD 5.3 billion to USD 21.5 billion versus December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the USD 6.6 billion annual dividend payment, partly offset by USD 1.9 billion free cash flow from continuing operations in Q1 2019.

Market Outlook

I do not think that developing therapeutics for cholestatic liver diseases is Novartis’s scientific forte. The PBC study could have been designed with the sole purpose of validating the therapeutic potential of tropifexor on bile acids mediated liver disease such as cholestatic liver disease. The clinical information obtained from the PBC study on the effect of tropifexor on bile acids should have provided valuable knowledge on tropifexor’s clinical potential in NASH, the main clinical interest of Novartis for tropifexor. Notably, NASH is a disease associated with dysregulation of bile acids homeostasis.

