Production Expansion Risks Make Ciner Resources A Name To Avoid

I estimate a 2023 unit price of $35 should the mine expansion occur as planned, but the long lead time and expansion challenges are keeping me on the sidelines for now.

A quarter-by-quarter analysis reveals that Ciner Resources has a history of growth capex spending with little or no growth in production volumes, despite management's optimistic forecasts.

In Q1'19 Ciner Resources LP (CINR) slashed its distribution, disclosed a 2023 decline in production due to unsustainable decahydrate mining, and announced a $400m expansion program. Unit price fell to 52-week lows and remains trading below $19. Although the stock now looks cheap on a free cash flow basis, a deep dive into past production expansion efforts reveals a track record of significant growth capex for little production growth. Given the substantial execution risk on the planned expansion and the long lead time, I recommend avoiding investing in CINR until management proves that it can execute.

Overview

As a (perhaps previous) favorite of the SA dividend community, Ciner Resources LP has had no lack of coverage from SA writers. An MLP structured low-cost producer of soda ash with a conservative leverage profile (1.0x EBITDA as of the end of Q1'19), Ciner Resources has the attractive qualities of a high dividend yield, an easy to understand business, and a strong competitive position in an industry with stable growth linked to GDP.

However, Ciner Resources has recently been plagued by a variety of issues that have sent the stock -38.9% off its 52-week high, the most important of which was the May 10th distribution cut to $0.34 a quarter from $0.567 a quarter in order to fund a major $400m mine expansion. The expansion is needed to offset a forecasted 200,000 ton decline in production due to unsustainable current harvest rates of decahydrate. The distribution cut and production issues are especially worrying for CINR investors, because as a commodity mining business with an MLP corporate structure two things are true:

Revenue is entirely dependent on its soda ash production volume CINR units are valued primarily on distribution yield

As such, the bull thesis for CINR depends entirely on the successful execution of the expansion and a subsequent increase in the distribution. Yet CINR in the past few years has faced continual challenges in growing soda ash production, and a look at a recent year production summary reveals no growth in annual production despite sustained growth capex spending:

Ciner Resources Annual Soda Ash Production

Note: Soda ash volume produced and sold in thousands of short tones, capex figures in $m USD. Source: Company filings.

A quick glance at the above table shows that annual production actually declined by 1.9% from 2015 to 2018 despite a cumulative $81.6m spent in growth capex. Of course, annual production figures can obscure quarterly exceptions that point to higher sustained production and does not include Q1'19 production. But even looking at the quarter by quarter data, production has not noticeably increased despite sustained growth capex spending:

Graph 1A - Quarterly Soda Ash Production Volumes from Q1'15 through Q1'19. Source: Company filings.

Graph 1B - Cumulative Growth Capex Spend from Q1'15 through Q1'19. Source: Company filings.

The charts above show quarterly production and the cumulative capex spend from the beginning of 2015 through the first quarter of 2019. Despite a total spend of $99m from 2015 through Q1'19, production per quarter has remained largely flat.

To determine why, we need to take a closer, quarter-by-quarter look at Ciner Resources's production. Using commentary from 10-Qs and earnings calls, we'll see that efforts to increase production at CINR has been plagued by issues with poor ore quality, unplanned equipment outages, and sensitivity to weather.

History of Production at Ciner, an Annual View

2015 Summary

Source: 2015 10-K.

We will start with 2015 which gives us a decent baseline by which we can judge more recent years. In 2015, 2662.8 thousand tons of soda ash were produced and $18m was spent on growth capex. At first, this capex spending seems to have an effect as production in 2016 grew by 1.2% over 2015:

2016 Summary

Source: 2016 10-K.

This net growth of 1.2% in production was despite some seemingly temporary issues in Q1 and Q4, which would indicate that the actual production run rate has increased significantly from 2015. But its important for our purposes to know the causes of the quarterly misses, and details are as follows:

Q1 production decrease is attributed to poor ore quality, leading to a 30,000-ton hit in production.

Management cites extreme weather and temporary operating requirements by the MSHA for the Q4 miss.

Growth Capex Usage and Projections

$15.5m in growth capex spent primarily on debottlenecking initiatives to increase production.

Management targets annual production of close to 3 million tons by 2019/2020.

Looking at the one-time quarterly impacts and the continued investment program, we would expect to see a continued growth in production in 2017. Yet we actually see a decline in 2017 volumes:

2017 Summary

Source: 2017 10-K.

In 2017, total production decreased from 2016 levels and showed only a very slight increase over 2015 levels. Q1 and Q2 were especially terrible, with both showing a decrease from 2016 and 2015 levels.

Q1 production miss is attributed to unplanned production issues. Management notes that it is having trouble sustaining a 2.8m tons a year run rate and hires a third part consultant.

Q2 miss is attributed to unplanned equipment outages in a continuation of Q1 problems, affecting production by over 30,000 tons. Management also notes that record levels of rainfall reduced production from the decahydrate process.

Growth Capex Usage and Projections

In Q3 management forecasts an additional 100,000 tons in production by mid-year 2018 due to initiatives found by third- party consultants.

In Q4 Management announces continued investment in the debottlenecking project, reiterates target of 3 million ton annual run rate.

In 2017 we find the first signs that growth spending is failing to raise production capacity, although unplanned production issues could still be construed as one-time items. As such, management reiterates its 3 million ton production target in Q4'17. Even so, 2018 results in a further decrease to production volumes:

2018 Summary

Source: 2018 10-K.

In 2018, annual production decreased 2.0% from 2017 due to lackluster Q2 and Q3 production. The production misses are explained as follows:

Q2 misses management expectations by 60,000 tons due to unexpected issues during the annual maintenance outage.

Management attributes -3.5% yoy change in Q3 to lower ore quality. (Note that this problem also occurred in Q1'16.)

Q4 production levels are good, but management indicates that assets are running near physical limits, indicating that increases above 2.8m ton annual rate is unlikely.

Growth Capex Usage

Cogeneration electricity project announced in Q1.

New chemical calcination project announced in Q2 to increase production levels by 100,000 tons, expected H2 2019 startup.

The new ERP system is implemented in H2 2018.

In 2018 production was again affected by unplanned equipment outages, and CINR management finally lost confidence that it can achieve the 3m ton annual production rate through its debottlenecking projects. Growth from 2017 growth projects failed to materialize as forecasted, and even adjusted for the unplanned outage falls short of the projected 100,000 increase.

We can now see that production growth initiatives at CINR has been plagued by issues since 2016. Poor ore quality, extreme weather, and frequent equipment failures were not one-off events, but rather represent fundamental, recurring challenges to the business. The fact that it took 3 years of almost no growth before management re-evaluated their capex program is a huge red flag for a capital intensive business like CINR. If growth capex only keeps production the same then it is in effect maintenance capex, and can lead to cash available for distribution being overstated. Even so, the production story only gets worse in 2019.

Recent Events: 2019 Q1 Results, Dividend Cut, and Expansion

2019 First-Quarter Results. Source: Q1'19 10-Q.

First quarter production results were good, but were completely overshadowed by the disclosure of a 200,000 ton drop in production by 2023 due to unsustainable harvesting of decahydrate. This means that despite 3 years of growth capex, production not only has not risen substantially from 2015 levels but is actually set to decline.

To offset this decline, management cut the distribution and announced a $400m capex program to invest in a new mine shaft. Per the Q1'19 earnings call:

We have several factors driving a change in our approach. Number one currently our DECA ponds provide feedstock of around 400,000 tons of soda ash equivalent. However we are depleting the DECA ponds faster than what we are purging from our trona refining process. We believe the sustainable feed rate from DECA beginning in 2023 will be 175,000 to 200,000 tons per year and number two we're no longer comfortable that we can continue to de-bottleneck the existing facility and sustain our goal of achieving at least 3 million tons per year. Therefore, we believe new organic production is our best strategy for increasing and improving our production rates over time.

Had investors been paying attention to production levels and management commentary, it should have been no surprise that the debottlenecking program was not achieving its stated goals. Yet the addition of the deca risk is quite a new disclosure and is materially significant at over 50,000 tons a quarter. This points to a significant failure of management to either anticipate or disclose this risk.

To further increase production and offset the decline, management announced that it would invest in a new mine shaft forecasted to increase production by 1m tons, or a net expansion of 0.8m tons given the expected decrease in deca. Although the time-frame was not announced, the investor presentation showed this increase to be in effect by 2023. Together with the rest of the spend for the cogeneration plant (~$30m), the new capex program is expected to cost up to $400m.

From 2016-2019 CINR's growth capex did little to grow production. While the new strategy of constructing an entirely new mine shaft and $400m in capex should have an effect, I am not confident that management will be able to execute this expansion on time and on budget, or will be able to achieve the stated 3.5m tons production rate. If, however, management is able to acheive the 3.5m ton production target by 2023, there could be significant value in the units.

Valuation

To determine the 2023 valuation scenario we first need to work out the EBITDA run rate for the latest reported year. As the table below shows, the reported EBITDA figure includes a one-time litigation gain of $14m (portion attributable to Ciner Resources LP) and equity-based compensation expense of $1.8m. Subtracting these numbers we get an EBITDA run rate of $52.4m, significantly lower than the adjusted EBITDA as reported.

2018 Run Rate EBITDA Reconciliation

Source: Company filings, author estimates.

Starting at this run rate, we can find the gross FCF and net FCF for 2018. For 2019 and 2023 we can model out the expansion-as-planned scenario using the management forecast. The results are as follows:

2018 Financial Results with 2019 and 2023 Estimates

Source: Company filings, author Estimates.

The first thing to note is that at a unit price of $18.20, CINR is relatively cheap at a FCF yield of 11.6%. But taking growth capex into account, the FCF yield decreases to 6.5%. Because of CINR's track record with growth capex, I'm inclined to count a portion of their growth capex as maintenance capex and consider their real FCF yield at closer to 9%.

The 2019 numbers look better at a gross FCF yield of 13.1%. Yet this assumes a 3% increase in production volumes and price increases in-line with management's forecast. Should any quarter have unexpectedly low production volumes, these numbers would adjust downwards.

The 2023 projection is where the value of the expansion is realized, with a nominal free cash flow yield of 23.3%. Yet because of the IDR structure we cannot solely rely on the metric as shown in the table above. Instead we have to consider a scenario where all of the 2023 FCF is distributed:

Source: Author estimates.

Should Ciner Resources choose to distribute all of its 2023 free cash flow, it would be able to distribute $3.54 per unit. At a unit price of $18.20 that equates to a yield of 19.5%. If we assume an annual distribution of $3.54 per unit and a target yield of 10.0%, we arrive at a unit price of $35.44 in 2023. This valuation is impressive and demonstrates that there is real value to the expansion should it be executed on time and on budget. But given the failure of their recent efforts to increase production, we can easily see a scenario where production is stuck at 2018 levels for longer than anticipated, and I recommend waiting at least a quarter to see the results of their latest investments before investing.

Conclusions

Ciner Resources has a recent history of failing to deliver on growth initiatives despite sustained growth capex expenditure. The fact that the impending 200,000 annual decrease in soda ash production was either not predicted or disclosed until Q1'19 is a further sign that management lacks the ability or foresight to seriously contend with production issues.

In addition, the failure of the long running "debottlenecking" program and variable ore quality, weather dependent production, and a history of unplanned equipment outages point to continued volatility in output and adds a great deal of uncertainty in the execution of future growth initiatives.

Although I estimate that the unit price could go to $35 in 2023 if the expansion is carried out successfully, the expansion is at too early of a stage to have any real foresight into its feasibility, and I am discouraged by management's troubled production track record. As such, I am adopting a wait-and-see approach on Ciner Resources. If the next couple quarters show real results in production volumes, I might consider jumping in.

