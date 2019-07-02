Eight Diamonds' May/June 2019 Best Pick - Jerash Holdings

My last Best Pick article covered April 2019 and since then the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) is down about 1.8% to the end of June 2019 and my Best Picks have moved from outperformance to underperformance relative to this ETF. The main reason is Gaia (GAIA) whose share price deteriorated from USD10.58 at the end of April 2019 to USD7.58 at the end of June 2019, a fall of nearly 30% on little news. With only three Best Picks year-to-date, Gaia, Curo Group Holdings (CURO) and Issuer Direct (ISDR), any significant movements in one stock will have a larger impact than a typical portfolio with say 20+ holdings. However, the whole point of these Best Pick entries is to improve my investment process and Gaia is certainly helping in that respect.

Performance review

The table above sets out the main company articles I have published over the last six months with a summary average performance line at the bottom split between my “Best Picks” and “Top Ideas.” There has been clear Top Idea outperformance and the opposite for Best Picks with the difference stemming from January 2019 when I chose Gaia (GAIA) as my Best Pick over Spark Networks (LOV) my Top Idea. With hindsight, I could have done a better job assessing downside risk for Gaia and I give a few further thoughts in the section below.

Few thoughts on Gaia

With an average investment horizon of 3 to 5 years, I normally do not place too much emphasis on short-term performance unless the investment thesis is broken which I do not think is the case here. My overall bullish narrative on Gaia remains in intact in my view as set out in my articles on Gaia here, here and here. However, the entry price was suboptimal and though it is impossible to pick share price bottoms with any consistency I could have been more sensitive to how bearish optics could influence the share price. Though I highlighted the main risks in my January 2019 Best Pick article in the quote below I did not place enough weighting on them.

Gaia trades at an enterprise value("EV")/revenue multiple of 3.9x versus 2.5x for Meet and 1.0x for Spark. I have allocated a higher ranking to companies with lower EV/revenue multiples. Though Gaia is incurring high cashburn levels at present, due to a sustained subscriber acquisition drive, its inherent business model is very profitable with gross margins already over 85% and management guiding towards an 2021E pre-tax income margin of 40%. My main concern is the downside risk if subscriber targets are missed or margin expectations fail to materialize. Cash levels are forecast to decline rapidly in 2019E and a miscalculation by management could result in a dilutive equity raise.

The negative optics being:

Cashburn : Gaia burnt through USD40 million of cash in 2018 and with 550,000 subscribers at year ended 2018 it was just over halfway to its stated target of 1 million subscribers by the end of 2019. With a net cash balance of USD17 million at December 31, 2018 there was a case to be made that a dilutive equity financing round would be needed to continue on an aggressive growth path.

Change in company narrative : Gaia management acknowledged the cashburn risk in its FY 2018 earnings release when they talked about the “general increase in the implied cost of growth capital.” Coupled with the abandonment of their long-held 1 million subscriber target by the end of 2019 this eroded investor confidence in their ability to maintain and meet targets leading to a period of share price weakness that has been much more persistent than I anticipated.

Valuation: trading at EV/revenue multiple of nearly 4x indicates investors were already pricing in a lot of the potential upside thereby increasing downside risk.

Jerash Holdings - May/June 2019 Best Pick

I set out my bullish thesis in my Jerash Holdings (JRSH) article along with the risks associated with this investment so will not repeat it here. In summary, Jerash Holdings is a founder-led manufacturer of sportswear and outerwear with its manufacturing facilities based in Jordanian tariff-free zones which shields it from trade war tariff risks and provides a large source of low-cost labor. It is also well placed to benefit from strong athleisure sector tailwinds, has a very strong net cash balance sheet and trades at a very attractive price for a high growth, cash generative business.

In Jerash’s full year fiscal 2019 press release dated June 28, 2019, Jerash reported record revenue of USD85 million in fiscal 2019 up 23% year-over-year. Management was bullish on its fiscal 2020 prospects guiding towards USD100 million plus revenues and highlighting efforts to diversify its customer base with the CEO Sam Choi saying: "We are particularly excited about a number of sample orders with new potential customers who are already indicating large volumes for the year ahead so as to take advantage of the increased capacity at our fourth factory facility, which we believe is now fully booked for fiscal 2020. We are making notable progress on our goal to increase second half production in order to maximize revenue from Jerash's production facilities, as well as our efforts to further diversify our customer base and product categories.”

Source: Company 10K

However, as shown in the table above, customer concentration remains a key risk. Jerash needs to diversifying its business away from its core dependency on VF Corporation (VFC) and it did not make much if any progress on this front in the year ended March 31, 2019. VF Corporation remained close to the 80% of total sales mark with the balance split between a limited number of much smaller customers. Fiscal Q4 2019 gross margins fell to 17.7% versus 22.1% for the full year due to multiple sample orders from potential customers.

Key takeaways

It is going to take more time for the Best Pick investment stories to playout but there are already instructive lessons to be learned in particular from Gaia where cashburn risk was greater than I appreciated. Jerash Holdings is my May/June 2019 Best Pick and though it is highly cash generative there are also a number of key risks including a concentrated customer base and manufacturing facilities based in a region of the world with high geopolitical tensions. However, I think its low valuation takes most of these risks into account and does not give enough credit for the potential upside of strong revenue growth and de-risking through diversification.

