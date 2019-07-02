Medallia: King Of The Surveys

While Medallia shares will most likely not be quite that pricey, they will almost certainly achieve a double-digit EV/S ratio when they start trading.

Trying to understand Medallia and its space

One of the features of modern life is the survey. Polls and surveys abound. Most of us take surveys from time to time with more or less good humor. Businesses and other organizations are "eager" to get feedback on the success of their efforts. For New Yorkers of a certain age - hint, it isn't the millennial generation - the question, how am I doing will resonate.

The modern world of surveys was born about 20 years ago when SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was founded. SVMK went public just about 9 months ago and is trading for a bit less than it was after the first day of trading. Growth has been modest, to say the least, although the company is projecting that growth will accelerate to 20% next year. Losses have been substantial. The shares are valued for somewhat less than the average for the company's growth cohort if you believe that the company will be able to grow at 20%. My current EV/S calculation is just less than 5x. The company's profitability has been and is forecast to remain below average. That said, the company is free cash flow positive although that is a function of a growing level of share-based compensation.

Another high-profile vendor in the space is Qualtrics. Qualtrics was getting ready for its IPO, but mercifully for this writer, SAP (SAP) snatched them up and I have been spared writing about the company. SAP wound up paying $8 billion for the company, about double the anticipated enterprise value of the planned IPO. The founders walked off with more than $3 billion and it was a big payday as well for the VCs including Accel, Sequoia, and Insight. Qualtrics (XM), as a stand-alone business, had been substantially larger than SVMK and was roughly comparable in size to Medallia. In the first half of 2018, Qualtrics grew by 42% and its revenues were about $185 million. The company had reported revenues of $105 million in its last reported quarter and had projected full-year revenues of $400 million. On that basis, the purchase price was more than 20x EV/S for a company with break-even operating results. The CEO indicated that the offering had been 13x over-subscribed, so maybe the $8 billion purchase price really wasn't that outrageous.

Medallia is a lot closer to Qualtrics than to SVMK in terms of its operational performance and, most certainly, its functional capabilities when considered from a 30k foot view. That doesn't mean it will or should start trading for 20x estimated forward revenues. Its revenues last quarter were $93 million, and that was growth of 33% year on year, the fastest growth it has achieved in several years. It was non-GAAP profitable based on a rather significant level of cost constraints. Sequential growth has accelerated noticeably over the past year, while the growth of operating expenses has been minimal to negative over that period on a GAAP basis. Billings growth has also accelerated, from 24% in fiscal 2019, to 30% last quarter.

I do not have any specific information about the reasons for the rather substantial improvement in financials in the latest quarters. It isn't really possible to tell from the available data if the growth improvement had to do with market share gains or if the entire market for Customer Feedback software has seen a significant growth improvement. The odds favor some combination coupled with a steadily broadening product footprint of Medallia offerings. Presumably, some of the reasons for the growth acceleration and the outlook for cost remediation will be further discussed during the road show. I really confess to having been surprised in reading that the company has pared salesforce headcount and that it has been able to reduce share-based compensation for development personnel. For now, I will simply accept the latest data as the basis for projections and informing recommendations for the shares.

The company has already achieved typical gross margins for SaaS software vendors and subscription gross margins were about 81% on a GAAP basis last quarter. The company, as mentioned, has already arrested the growth in opex, seemingly without impacting growth. My calculation for the average EV/S currently for companies whose growth is around 30% is 12x. Typically, companies with around 30% growth are moderately profitable in terms of generating free cash flow.

Overall, I think a reasonable valuation for the shares should be at an enterprise value of about $5.5 billion. This is based on a growth rate of near 30% and an estimate of forward 12-month revenues of $430 million, i.e. and EV/S ratio of about 13x my estimate for 12-month forward revenues. That valuation would relate to about 19x ARR, which is a bit below the average for higher growth IPOs that have been sold recently.

I should note that the last financing round, Series F for $70 million, closed in February 2019 with a pre-money valuation of Medallia of $2.33 billion. The largest holder of the shares is Sequoia with a 41% pre-IPO stake. The company's 2 founders, Borge Hald and Amy Pressman (husband and wife), each own 15.1% of the shares on a pre-IPO basis. Obviously, trying to establish a valuation was on one hand, shares were recently sold at a pre-money valuation of $2.33 billion, while on the other hand, a comparable company was sold for $8 billion just a few months past is a daunting task and one that requires guesses as much as analytical discipline.

It is always possible that Medallia's valuation will be greater than I have projected here. The potential for this company if it actually gets to the public market to get bought is quite substantial. And it is unlikely that it will be bought at any substantial valuation discount from that paid for Qualtrics, i.e. $8 billion.

The experience management space is one that seems popular with investors. And this company is going to be compared to Qualtrics. The revenue synergies that can be achieved in buying a company like this are considerable. It would make a reasonable acquisition for IBM (IBM), for Oracle (ORCL), and for Salesforce (CRM) amongst others who could readily justify a high valuation multiple based on revenue synergies, if nothing else.

My guess is that Medallia will be another hot IPO - but not as hot as recent IPOs such as Slack (WORK) or Zoom (ZM). Because of its leadership in its category and the perception that its category is one of great importance, large institutions will want to have positions in this name. That is going to almost certainly lead to unusual demand for the shares after what is likely to be a relatively small offering relative to the size of the company. I would be disciplined with regards to acquiring shares immediately after the IPO.

What Does Medallia Do?

Medallia talks about having created a platform to optimize customer experiences. But I think it is better to try to eliminate some of the hype and focus on just exactly what it is that this company does and how it differs from alternatives such as those available from SVMK and Qualtrics.

Basically, this company has developed a platform in which it attempts to capture a variety of consumer behaviors, analyze these behaviors using artificial intelligence, and other kinds of analytics capabilities and create useable recommendations for customers. The behaviors that are captured are essentially responses to survey questions and are described as "signals" by Medallia. I think most of us would just call them responses to survey questionnaires.

I must confess that the utility of the solution depends on the customer, more than the software. One poster child for Medallia is Delta Air Lines (DAL). As a somewhat frequent Delta passenger, I typically receive an online questionnaire about various components of my experience with particular flights. If Delta has ever listened to anything I had to say, it isn't immediately apparent. But basically, the software that Medallia offers is supposed to collect data from inputs such as those questionnaires and use AI and other analytics to develop actionable conclusions. Whether the customer chooses to act on those conclusions is really beyond Medallia's remit. But I have learned, long since, not to let my personal experiences confuse me in terms of trying to evaluate a company whose software is basically inanimate.

Delta is supposed to be a data-driven business - and I believe that they have been one of the Medallia customers that have continuously expanded. Delta brags about its net promoter score improvements and for a consumer brand, that is the lifeblood of what they try to do.

One thing that resonates is the use cases in which the software is part of an overall strategy to try to improve employee experience and retention in larger organizations. It is often said that companies do not listen to their employees and miss solving many problems because they simply have no way of evaluating what is going on within their cadres of field employees.

Farmers Insurance, another reference user, talks about achieving a 20% improvement in customer experience scores. The overall impact of the Medallia engagement is to provide the company with a better way of allocating resources based on feedback from the field.

I confess to being a bit cynical and a doubting Thomas when it comes to the process improvements that are actually driven by feedback. It isn't the software or the process that is an issue, but the willingness of management to actually implement the suggestions implied by the data it has collected. But regardless of my personal feelings on the subject, there is something of a stampede amongst businesses to collect data from various touchpoints, aggregate the data, and use it to draw conclusions about ways to improve customer experience and employee retention. This trend or craze is so strong these days that Medallia has introduced a solution set it calls FX which captures feedback from product conception to end of life, in order to improve experiences of both customer and employee teams. It will be interesting to see if users actually make product life cycle decisions based on feedback and not on sales trends.

The specifics of the Medallia product offering

Medallia's core offering is called CX - described as a customer experience solution that encompasses the collection, analysis, and dissemination of consumer and employee signals. Basically, from the point of view of investors, the company's core product is one that facilitates data capture and integration. With this data in hand, the company has a variety of solutions that perform analytics through the use of a multiplicity of AI-type algorithms. And from that analysis, Medallia's software can recommend specific actions to improve the variables that make up an experience.

The company's other products include EX - basically a set of tools that aggregate employee surveys. In order to get employees to take surveys, it is typical to use SSO (the kind of sign-on technology offered by Okta (OKTA) to ensure that the surveys are taken by real employees and to identify where they are within an organization.

BX is a set of solutions oriented to business to business experiences. It has some specific features that identify at-risk accounts and offers remediation suggestions to grow revenues. PX is a solution designed to use surveys to evaluate product design, launch, and usage.

Athena Text Analytics is the specific product that can take survey data and refine it so that actionable insights are created. More recently, Medallia has launched solutions for conversations - these go beyond the questionnaires and for mobile apps.

Not terribly surprisingly, the company has an ecosystem in which an application Directory provides users with a marketplace of industry-specific vertical applications as well as some additional horizontal functionality.

Again, not terribly surprisingly, the company has a managed service offering which allows users to outsource the entire process of analyzing and remediating the customer experience. In the last few weeks, the company has acquired a couple of tuck-in vendors including Strikedeck, a firm focused on business to business users and Cooladata, a start-up that has a behavioral analytics platform that can derive and predict customer sentiment.

Competition for Medallia

Medallia's principal competitor is Qualtrics and most analysts will wind up evaluating the shares of Medallia and its competitive positioning relative to Qualtrics. Is Medallia "better" than Qualtrics? Is it better than SVMK which will be perceived as the third horse in this race? For what it is worth, the Forrester Wave study, linked here, has Medallia in the leadership position. I suspect that the reason for the Forrester rating is that Medallia has a much greater focus on enterprise sales, and the Forrester report is focused on making recommendations to potential enterprise users. Basically, in inspecting the numbers, it appears as though Qualtrics has had a high-velocity sales model with much smaller ACV per user than Qualtrics.

At this point, it would appear that Medallia has "thought leadership" and "flawless execution" advantages, particularly with regards to the very largest deployments which have more than 100k average users. This is a market that is characterized by many claims around feature/function advantages - I am not the one to suggest I have enough domain expertise to evaluate which feature is more important to which customer or if there is some hole in someone's offerings.

Is it possible that since Qualtrics became part of SAP, the pace of that company's innovation may have slowed or that its sales motion may have become defocused, and this has been a reason for the accelerating growth at Medallia? I doubt that straight answers abound. It is a possibility I mention rather than assert. I think that Qualtrics, even before its acquisition, was moving its focus from the DIY level of the market to a more enterprise focus - simply because that is where the major opportunities for growth exist.

The real competitor for Medallia is almost certainly home-grown systems that use tools from some of the CRM vendors to figure out some of the key customer experience metrics. These solutions are not intended to be specifically competitive with either Qualtrics or Medallia, but the use of survey data has a long way to go in terms of its acceptance in enterprises. Over time, the integration of survey vendors with vendors of CRM solutions should be expected to deepen. Part of a customer relations solution presumably ought to involve feedback and analytics from customers. One reason why Medallia has to be considered as an acquisition target is simply that the combination of user feedback analytics and a customer relationship solution actually does go a long way in creating a more useable set of actionable behaviors by users.

Other competitors that have been mentioned both by Forrester and in the S-1 are NICE (NICE) and Verint (VRNT). Forrester, in its inimitable fashion, describes them as contenders, but they certainly are able to compete within the market with reasonable functionality. In addition, some consultants, such as Towers and Perrin offer solutions that evaluate employee satisfaction with their jobs.

Many readers are looking for companies with competitive moats or major differentiation factors. Medallia will never be seen as a company with a deep competitive moat, and it will always have competitors with a broad array of feature/function equivalency. To a certain extent, Medallia's advantages, at least as rated by Forrester's Wave report, relate to its ability to implement complex implementations with a large number of users rather than to any specific unique technology. Its weakest rating is "customer base" which is a function of the focus Medallia has on larger users - it simply doesn't try to maximize the number of customers it has.

Probably, the closest this company comes to a competitive moat grounded on technology is its in-memory analytics engine. This capability encompasses an OLAP database coupled with deep-learning based AI. This capability is sold as Medallia Athena and has 300 users at this point, a significant subset of Medallia enterprise customer base which had most recently reached 565 users. Basically, this capability allows users to find insights regarding customer behavior in real-time.

The potential for Customer Feedback Management Platforms is huge. As some commentators have suggested, TAMs can be cant and hype and are terribly inexact. For the record, this company has suggested that its TAM is $68 billion, although that number is so large as to be meaningless in the context of evaluating Medallia as an investment. But that said, it certainly does seem that these days everything gets surveyed and will get surveyed going forward. Large organizations are more and more inclined to decide they have to support decisions by some kind of feedback and using surveys is basically the core solution to obtaining feedback.

The combination of a large market, market share leadership, and a high rating from 3rd parties ought to be enough to keep Medallia growing at the rates seen in the last couple of quarters, i.e. near 30%.

Some thoughts about Medallia's business model and its valuation

Medallia's business model has seen a rather significant transformation in the last several quarters - and the transformation, if sustainable, is one that will probably resonate in terms of a premium valuation for the IPO. Starting about a year ago, Medallia's revenue growth showed a rather visible rise in sequential metrics. It is hard to say what might have led to the growth acceleration as it is not detailed in the S-1. But subscription revenue growth grew from 22% for the year ended 1/31/19 to 29% year over year for the quarter ended 4/30/19. Total revenue growth was even faster as the strong bookings increases lead to a higher level of professional services revenue growth which reached 45% in the latest reported quarter.

This revenue growth level was accompanied by a rather noticeable improvement in gross margins. Overall, in the last quarter, gross margins grew by 42% in dollars, and as mentioned earlier, software gross margins have reached 81% on a GAAP basis. Services gross margins, which had been negative, are now modestly positive. I expect that the improvement in services margins related to higher utilization rates and mix between consulting and managed services.

But more dramatic still has been improvement in the opex ratios. Over the course of the last year, the opex ratio has gone from 99% of revenues to 67%. That kind of improvement is very unusual to see in a company at this scale - I am not sure I have ever seen that level of leverage in a company at the $400 million revenue level. Operating expenses actually contracted 10% in dollars; even sales and marketing spend dropped by 5%. The S-1 is particularly uninformative as to how that all happened. About all one might glean from parsing the document is that opex, in general, decreased due to cost reduction initiatives - it might be hoped that the company will develop a more complete story regarding how it was able to achieve such a dramatic improvement in operational performance.

So, the situation exists in which revenue growth has accelerated in conjunction with a drop in opex. The absolute ratios for both sales and marketing and research and development spend are quite a bit below average for companies of this size. Just as an example, I looked at the ratios for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), a company with similar growth but with revenues about 60% greater than the revenues of Medallia. HUBS is a company in the marketing automation space and thus is broadly similar to Medallia. But HubSpot spent $131 million on opex and its total opex ratio was 86%. And that is actually an improvement from the 90% opex ratio recorded the prior year. HUBS has a better product gross margin ratio than Medallia; 85.5% compared to 81%, but it has a negative services gross margin.

Overall, the current business model for Medallia has morphed dramatically with positive changes both in terms of percentage growth and higher profitability, an evolution almost never seen amongst IPOs in recent years. While more than a bit puzzling, the evolution is no mean feat and no bad thing. Just to complete the commentary, in the last reported quarter, i.e. that of April 30th, the company did increase sales and marketing spend by 11% sequentially, quite a bit greater than the percentage increase in subscription revenues. But even with that rate of increase, sales and marketing spend was only 36% of revenues in the quarter compared to 51% of revenues in the same quarter a year ago.

It will be interesting to learn the secret sauce here - what combination of products and efficiencies were able to produce these results. At the very least, I imagine that these positive trends will auger well for the likely valuation of the shares. As mentioned earlier, the average EV/S ratio for IT vendors with 30% growth is about 12x. But most of them simply do not have positive non-GAAP margins.

Medallia has been remarkably capital efficient. One ratio frequently considered by analysts is just how much cash a company has spent to reach its current ARR. In the case of this company, it has spent $205 million to reach an ARR of $300 million. That is exceptionally impressive.

The company has seen accelerating growth in ARR. In the latest quarter, ARR rose by $15 million or 5.5% sequentially, and 29% year over year. Net new ARR grew from $6 million in the April quarter a year ago to $16 million this past quarter, confirming the sharp growth increase that the company has achieved.

It wouldn't be a software company S-1 in 2019 without a cohort chart. It really doesn't look remarkably different from all of the other cohort charts to be seen. Far less impressive than those of Zoom or CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), but certainly in line with what might have been expected. Overall, the company has seen dollar-based net expansion rates of around 120%.

Management and a Conclusion

About one year ago, Medallia remade its executive suite. The founders stepped down and the company appointed Leslie Stretch as its CEO. Mr. Stretch had spent the prior 11 years of his career as CEO of Callidus which was sold to SAP in April 2018 at a relatively modest premium of 21%. The deal was actually done at an EV/S of a bit less than 10X. Subsequent to his appointment, Mr. Stretch brought it two of his colleagues from the Callidus team, Roxanne Oulman who is now the CFO of Medallia and Jimmy Duan who is now Chief Customer Officer. A bit surprisingly, the company's Head of Sales, James Fahey is not yet listed in the senior management section of the S-1 or on the company web site. Mr. Fahey has been with Medallia for a bit more than 4 years.

Last year, as mentioned, the company's two founders, Borge Hald and Amy Pressman stepped down from senior executive roles at Medallia. Mr. Hald holds a position as Chief Strategy Officer and Ms. Pressman is a Director of the company. One might speculate, given Medallia's record of operational performance, that Mr. Hald and Ms. Pressman chose to step down to get a more experienced executive to take the company to the next level. It is also likely that the company needed a more experienced CEO in order to maximize its value as an IPO. If that was the case, it has been a very wise choice and one that will have very positive financial consequences given the level of ownership of the founders.

This is an investment article and not supposed to be a journalistic essay into the nature of Medallia. It is quite obvious, I believe, that Medallia is the leading vendor in a rapidly growing space. It has an impressive roster of users such as Airbnb, Comcast, Hilton, H&R Block, PayPal, Regis, Mercedes Benz and Sam's Club among others. While it doesn't really have a technology moat, its focus on the enterprise has apparently paid off.

Inevitably, the shares will be rated on a basis comparing this company to that of its recently acquired rival Qualtrics. Qualtrics sold for 20x EV/S to SAP - the potential revenue synergies were considered that strong. As noted, this company is comparable in size to Qualtrics. As also noted, the company has engineered a dramatic improvement both in its rate of growth and in its business model. So, the shares are not going to be cheap. Although logically they should be far cheaper than the most recent IT IPO's such as Zoom and CrowdStrike, speculation regarding the potential for acquisition will likely keep them expensive. I would use an enterprise value of $5 billion-$5.5 billion as a "reasonable" entry level, and if the shares trade above that valuation, I would be patient and not try to chase. There is likely to be lots of interest by institutions in these shares, but even institutions can get tired or drawback.

