Which CLO Funds To Buy And Which To Avoid, With Yields Up To 16%: OFS Credit

We also re-iterate your strong buys to two other CLO investments.

Today we look at the one that didn't make the cut.

Not all CLO funds are equal and investors need to be careful.

We've been actively covering the CLO, Collateralized Loan Obligation, sector for a little while now. We've highlighted various aspects of a CLO's recession resistance and four different ways to get CLO exposure. This covers funds that are invested in CLOs and one company that operates a CLO as a manager and equity tranche holder.

Today, we wanted to turn our focus on another CLO fund that we've been consistently asked why we don't cover it. Generally, we don't publish bearish articles very often here at High Dividend Opportunities. Why? Because we choose to focus on and highlight opportunities that our members can actively invest in. We use our monthly portfolio updates, trade alerts, and our chat to alert members on when a bearish turn has occurred on a previously chosen security. In this report, we would like to highlight that not all CLO investments are alike. While some CLO investments are very strong buys, there are others we would avoid.

We decided to take a moment and highlight a CLO fund that is not worth investing in. We will explain why it is not worth investing in and highlight how it is different than the CLO investments we have recommended.

The Newest, Smallest, and Worst Performing

We are examining the newest CLO fund on the market - OFS Credit Corporation (OCCI) with a yield of 11%.

OCCI IPO-ed in October of 2018 with great hope. CLO funds like Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) with a yield of 15.9% and Eagle Point Credit (ECC) with a yield of 13.4% had existed for an extended period of time and investors were ready to embrace a third CLO-only option.

OCCI's manager even took the unusual step and paid all of OCCI's IPO fees so investors in OCCI paid $20 a share and saw $20 per share as the Net Asset Value, NAV, of the fund. OCCI raised $50 million in capital and immediately invested $43 million of it in the same month. OCCI continued to invest in opportunities until it had only $3.9 million in cash still on its books by 1/31/19.

At that time, Treading Softly analyzedOCCI's earnings and determined that OCCI's distribution was only covered so long as their management fees remained waived:

As it stands right now, OCCI's dividend is covered so long as their external management fees are waived and their cost yield is 14%. OCCI could raise their yield by investing in other assets yielding above their cost yield raising their income.

What Has Happened Since Then?

Since that quarter, OCCI added leverage to the mix. OCCI's leverage came by the means of a preferred stock offering - trading under the name and ticker OFS Credit Company, 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock Due 3/31/2024 (OCCIP) this preferred yield is among the lowest yielding CLO fund preferred.

OCCI saw an additional $20.5 million in liquidity added to their fund and promptly closed on investments that same month.

These preferreds added an additional $344,000 in interest income and an additional $166,000 in interest expenses by the close of their reporting period - 4/30/19.

The goal for OCCI, with their preferreds, was to boost their income to completely cover their distributions and expenses. The first quarter they only achieved coverage due to the waived fees. The preferreds yield 6.875% and OCCI historically has achieved a cost yield of 14%. This means they were trying to use the difference - 7.125% - to cover the waived fees in the future.

The Results Show a Decline in Income

Understanding that new CLO Equity positions can take 1-3 quarters to start receiving income, we examined OCCI's semiannual report. OCCI's management decided to not break out this quarter’s results alone but instead lumped them together with last quarters. The reason for this can only be implied by the reader, but a quick glance reveals some concerns.

Source: Seeking Alpha

OCCI earned a total of $3.55 million in interest income over 6 months - compared to $1.6 in the first 3 months alone. This means an increase in interest income of $350,000, we know that their preferreds earned $344,000 in interest alone - meaning their interest earned is flat.

The concern builds when looking at their net investment income or NII. In the first three months, OCCI earned $1.08 million in net investment income. NII of $876,826 the following quarter is a 5.31% decline. OCCI's preferreds generated an NII of $166,000, meaning their other expenses continued to increase while overall income remained relatively flat.

After 1/31/19 OCCI's manager no longer waived it fees, this caused OCCI's fees to jump an additional $402,000 ($236,304 in fees excluding the preferred stock interest) quarter over quarter.

Recognizing that OCCI paid out $2.79 million in distributions. They suffered a 6-month shortfall of $836,000, this climbs to just over $1 million if the management fees were not waived.

Overall, OCCI's results are showing a marked decline after issuing their preferreds, but we must adjust our future expectations to see how OCCI might fair moving forward.

The full benefit of the preferreds have not been seen

The first 6 months contained one distribution of a reduced size

Management fees will INCREASE as the NAV increases which can be hard to predict.

Projecting Forward

To evaluate the future benefit of the preferreds, we tried two methods. First, we reached out to the Investor Relations team for OCCI to inquire the expected income from their preferreds and if they are earning their expected income already.

They advised us the full benefit would be seen in the next quarter, but that they've already started seeing the benefit from them. This means they are not seeing the normal initial drag of 1-3 quarters.

To project forward we will use two numbers provided by OCCI in their filings. First is the portfolio cost yield of 14.64%. As well as their Preferreds yield of 6.875%.

Annually their $21.3 million of preferreds will bring in $3.11 million income and cost them $1.46 million. Thus generating a net income of 1.65 million annually or $412,500 quarterly.

Add this to their current income rate of 14.64% on their $45.5 million of investments, or $6.66 million annually or $1,665,000 quarterly.

This results in $2,077,500 in quarterly investment income, net of preferred costs but no other expenses.

Taking the currently reported expenses from this half year, removing the preferred dividends and adding in the fee waiver produces a quarterly expense rate of $837,818.

This leaves us with:

Quarterly distribution cost: $1,255,027 ($0.501 x 2,505,044 shares)

Expenses: $837,818

Total expenses: $2,092,845

This means that quarterly, OCCI has to pay out $2.09 million in expenses from $2.07 million in income. Even with the full force of the preferreds, OCCI continues to generate a shortfall. This is before NAV rises, due to CLO's recovering to traditional values, which will cause OCCI's shortfall to climb since management’s incentive fees are tied to the NAV size.

The Solution?

OCCI is running low on options, it has already issued preferreds and the next stop is to do a rights offering. As a RIC, "registered investment company", OCCI cannot issue shares at a discount without doing a rights offering. OCCI has started the paperwork to do one, which aims to double the size of the fund. Furthermore, the projected per share price would be $18.43 or a 2% discount to their current NAV of $18.95 but a premium to current trading prices. The offering might come in even lower if their share price does not improve, leading to further reducing in NAV.

Due to the offering, OCCI's managers will receive larger bonuses - their fees are tied to the size of NAV, not the coverage of the distribution. An offering might help the distribution see coverage but OCCI is cheap for a reason - it cannot cover its low yield compared to other CLO funds.

OCCI missed the best time to buy CLOs via issuing shares since it traded at a discount, preventing it from taking advantage of declining prices in December. The rights offering that is painful to current investors might be their only real solution, it is either that or a distribution cut. Finding the right balance is necessary and OCCI hasn't found it yet.

Pick the Right Funds

We have chosen ECC with a yield of 13.4% and OXLC with a yield of 15.9% for our Model Portfolio due to their routine and strong distribution coverage. Investors would be smart to not look at the sticker yield and expect the distribution coverage to reflect it. This time the lowest yielding choice is the worst.

Furthermore, experienced management in the CLO space is essential. OXLC and ECC both have extremely skilled management teams who have driven their respective funds to their current levels of coverage and success. OCCI's management might need more time in the ring before getting upgraded to being considered.

OXLC and ECC remain strong buy choices and we believe every investor should have some level of exposure to them or XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) with a yield of 9.4% which is run by an award-winning CLO manager.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2700 members. Our aim is to generate high immediate income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, ECC, XFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.