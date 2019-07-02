Micron: Tricky Valuation Argument

Earlier this week, shares of semiconductor company Micron Technology (MU) topped $40 for the first time in about two months. While the most recent earnings report was not exactly spectacular, improving sentiment on the US/China trade front have investors feeling better about the DRAM and NAND situation. However, the valuation argument gets tricky in the declining earnings scenario Micron current sees itself in.

I bring up the issue of valuation because in Micron's fiscal 2018 period, the company reported nearly $12 in earnings per share. For a stock mostly trading in the $30s and $40s, that meant that shares were trading a low single digits multiple. In many of my Micron articles, there were a lot of comments about a sub 5 P/E ratio. Unfortunately, as the table below shows, estimates have come down on both a revenue and earnings front as the cycle turned downwards.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance Micron analyst estimates page)

Revenues are expected to be down a little more than $10 billion over the two year period, a decline of over 34%. However, with gross margins being squeezed and operating expenses not coming down in stride, earnings per share are expected to fall even more dramatically. Any company could potentially swing into loss territory, so earnings can easily fall more on a percentage basis than revenues can.

The numbers above don't tell the entire story either, because net income is actually falling even faster. Micron currently has a share repurchase program ongoing, which is helping boost earnings per share. For instance, in the fiscal 2018 period, the number of diluted shares, the main number used to calculate EPS, was 1,229 million. For the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the number was 1,148 million, and the full year number will likely be lower.

For the fiscal 2020 period above, earnings per share might see a 15-20% boost from the buyback as compared to the fiscal 2018 period, while net income will be a bit lower, which may also have cash flow implications. The key part here though is that the boost to EPS is lowering the forward valuation, because as investors know, the higher the earnings, the lower the multiple. The chart below illustrates that fact.

At the current estimate of $2.68 and $40 per share, Micron would be trading at just under 15 times fiscal year expected earnings. Back in December 2018, when the expectation was nearly $8.50 in EPS, the stock would have been at a multiple of less than 5. Should things get even worse and estimates drop to a dollar or even lower, the P/E would soar into the double or triple digits, or perhaps not even be able to be calculated if earnings turn negative.

I bring up the valuation argument because there is a case to be made that buying at 15 times earnings now may be better than at 5 times a couple of quarters ago. While that might seem counter intuitive, Micron is a lot closer to the bottom of the cycle now than it was then. The current expectation is that earnings per share will bottom in the February 2020 quarter. By that time, DRAM and NAND should be in better supply/demand balance, and prices will eventually recover. There may also come a time where net income year over year is down but earnings per share are higher due to the buyback.

We also seem to be closer to a resolution on the US / China trade war front. The recent truce not only is good for market sentiment and perhaps has economic benefits, but Huawei is a key Micron customer. Because Micron relies on China for a good chunk of its business, the stock has definitely been a barometer in recent months for the tug of war between the two superpowers.

In the end, investors in Micron have to be careful when using the valuation argument for the stock. With earnings having peaked a few quarters ago, we are now seeing the name's multiple soar from the low single digits it used to be at. As that declines continues, the P/E ratio can rise exponentially. However, the stock may actually be a better buy moving forward as it gets closer to the bottom of the cycle, which is why this ends up being a tricky situation. Improving US/China relations are good for Micron, and hopefully will get the business to a key turning point in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.