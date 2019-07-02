A $300 Million Fine Within The Next Few Weeks Is Very Likely But Will Not Change Anything For Qualcomm Investors

As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I would, therefore, like to explain why investors need not fear the approaching decision.

I. Introduction

In 2015, the European Commission has opened two formal antitrust investigations into possible abusive behaviour by Qualcomm (QCOM) in the field of baseband chipsets used in consumer electronic devices. While one procedure has already been completed, the second seems to be nearing its end as well.

(Source: Bloomberg, Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition)

Investors should take such announcements seriously. The Commission has already imposed extremely high fines. The Commission has fined Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) over USD 9 billion and Qualcomm over USD 1 billion:

(Source: Reuters)

Given that, the situation is now uncertain for investors. Many investors are wondering whether Qualcomm can expect such exorbitantly high fines or not. Given that, if clouds can be seen on the horizon, it is important to carry out thorough due diligence.

II. The background

The first investigation focuses on Qualcomm's conditions related to the supply of certain chipsets that comply with 3G and 4G standards and are used to deliver cellular mobile connectivity in smartphones and tablets. In particular, the Commission investigated whether Qualcomm has granted payments, rebates, or other financial incentives to its key customers (especially Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)) on condition that they purchase all or a significant part of their baseband chipsets requirements from Qualcomm. In 2018, the Commission finally imposed a fine of USD 1.2 billion on Qualcomm.

The second investigation concerns Qualcomm's pricing practices between 2009 and 2011 with regard to certain chipsets that comply with 3G standards and are used to deliver cellular mobile connectivity. In particular, the Commission assessed whether Qualcomm has engaged in 'predatory pricing' by selling these chipsets at prices below costs, with the intention to push rival Icera (now owned by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)) out of the market. According to three people familiar with the latest case, it now looks as if the second procedure is also about to be concluded with the imposition of a fine.

II. Purpose of fines and assessment

EU law has increasingly shifted toward penalizing companies with high fines. The Commission's fining policy has two goals:

punishment deterrence.

This makes it clear that the maximum of a fine is not primarily dependent on a specific damage(!). This is a fact that is underestimated by many investors. An infringement of Article 102 TFEU is everything the Commission needs to impose a fine.

Fining policy needs to cover a wide range of different factual circumstances and it's extremely difficult to envisage all of these circumstances in advance. In calculating the fines, the Commission bases itself on the following procedure:

Up to 30% of sales

According to the official European guidelines, the starting point for the fine is a percentage of the company's annual sales. The relevant sales are usually the sales of the products covered by the infringement. The key metric to consider is the turnover that a company has generated in the European Economic Area. The percentage which is applied to the value of the company's relevant sales can be up to 30%, depending on the seriousness of the infringement, which, in turn, depends on a number of factors:

nature of the infringement (e.g. the abuse of dominance, price fixing, market sharing)

geographic scope

Duration

This percentage of the value of relevant sales is multiplied by the number of years and months the infringement lasted.

Increases

Furthermore, the fine can be increased, for example, if the company is a repeat offender or has obstructed investigations.

Decreases

On the other hand, the fine can be decreased too, for example, if legislation or authorities encouraged the infringement or the company's involvement was limited. In addition, a further decrease of 10% could be reached by a settlement.

Besides that, the Commission encourages cartel participants to come forward with evidence to help the Commission to detect cartels and build its case, but a further decrease of the fine by such leniencies is not possible here, as this only concerns cartel participants. Therefore, Qualcomm could only settle to decrease a fine.

Upper limit

However, the law is pretty clear, that the fine shall not exceed 10% of the total turnover in the preceding business year.

Hence, the Commission will assess its fine by going through the aforementioned steps. This results in the following calculation formula:

(Source: Assessment, for more details, see also the "EU Guidelines on the method of setting fines")

III. A fine would be extremely high for Qualcomm

Going through the calculation formula, the following numbers have to be considered:

1. Sales of the products

The starting point for the fine is a percentage of the company's annual sales. The relevant sales are usually the sales of the products covered by the infringement. The products covered by the infringement are chipsets that comply with 3G and 4G standards and are used to deliver cellular mobile connectivity in smartphones and tablets

As I stated above, the key metric to consider is the turnover that a company has generated in the European Economic Area. So let's do the math: In the year 2018, Qualcomm had a global revenue with its segment "equipment and services" of USD 17.06 billion.

In 2018, Qualcomm generated total revenues of USD 22.732 billion. Given that, the segment "equipment and services" accounted for around 75% of total sales. Given the following statistic, I assume, that Europe accounted for approximately USD 3 billion of the total revenue:

(Source: Statista.com)

Assuming the "equipment and service segment" also would be in the same proportion to total revenue in Europe, 75% would be USD 2.25 billion. Like I said above, the percentage which is applied to the relevant sales can be up to 30%. This would mean that the starting point is a fine of USD 675 million.

Note: Given that this number includes revenue from the whole "equipment and services" segment, the Commission may base its calculations on lower figures. But that does not have to be. In the Google decision, the Commission also based its fine on all advertising revenue coming from the Google Search. Accordingly, investors should assume the worst.

2. Duration

This percentage of the value of relevant sales is multiplied by the number of years and months the infringement lasted. The EU's current Qualcomm investigation targets 3G chips sold between 2009 and 2011. Accordingly, three years must be taken as a basis.

This would mean seven years till now. By multiplying USD 675 million by 3, this would be a starting fine of at least: USD 2.025 billion.

3. Further Increases

Furthermore, the fine can be increased, for example, if Qualcomm would be a repeat offender or has obstructed investigations. I think further increases are unlikely because Qualcomm has a lot of experience with legal disputes. Qualcomm will, therefore, refrain from anything that could raise the amount of the fine.

4. Decreases

Like I stated above, Qualcomm could settle to decrease the fine, but this is not very likely. I think this because Qualcomm already appealed the first decision of the Commission. Qualcomm will also not settle because of the threat of claims for damages from customers.

5. Upper limit of more than USD 300 million

However, the fine shall not exceed 10% of the total turnover in the preceding business year. Provided the commission decides later this year, the total turnover in the preceding business year in Europe was USD 3 billion.

Therefore, the final fine cannot exceed USD 300 million.

This would be far less than the fine imposed by the Commission on Qualcomm last year. Also in comparison to other fines, it would not be by far the highest fine. Nevertheless, in order to better classify the maximum of the fine, this can be set in relation to other key figures of Qualcomm:

A fine of USD 300 million would be only slightly more than 1.3% of Qualcomm's worldwide turnover A fine of USD 300 million would be slightly more than 5% of Qualcomm's net income.

III. Timeframe

At the moment, it's not one hundred percent clear when exactly a Commission decision could take place. Similar procedures of the commission lasted as follows:

Given that, it takes several years to make a decision. In the specific case, however, a decision is overdue. The first procedure was concluded last year and both procedures started at the same time. Furthermore, according to Bloomberg, a person, who asked not to be named because the process isn't public, said that the chip giant may be fined as soon as next month (this July).

IV. Conclusion and takeaway

Finally, the Commission can decide to impose a fine. The maximum level of the fine is capped at 10% of the overall annual turnover of the company.

Provided the commission decides this year (very likely in July), the final fine cannot exceed USD 300 million. Given that, this would be not the highest fine. It would be only slightly more than 1.3% of Qualcomm's worldwide turnover and slightly more than 5% of Qualcomm's net income.

Furthermore, this fine will only be a one-time charge. It will considerably hurt the profit for one year, but beyond that, it will have no further effect. After the Apple agreement, Qualcomm is also liquid enough to pay the fine. Accordingly, investors should not sell because of the threat of a fine.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more depth in the commentary section.

