Host Hotels & Resorts: Increasing Supply And Weakening Economy Will Result In Weak Earnings Growth

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) delivered a weak Q1 2019 due to a declining occupancy ratio and comparable revenue per available room. The REIT is well-managed and pays a 4.4%-yielding dividend. It also has an investment grade balance sheet. The REIT’s operating performance is highly dependent on the strength of the economy. Given the fact that we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we think the risk and reward profile is not compelling. Therefore, investors may want to wait till the beginning of the next economic cycle.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Host reported a weak Q1 2019 as it saw its RevPAR declined by 1% year over year. Its occupancy ratio declined by 170 basis points to 75.3% in Q1 2019. The decline in RevPAR and occupancy were primarily due to the effect of the government shutdown. Its total revenue improved 3.3% to $1.39 billion, driven by its acquisition of 4 premier hotels in 2018. Its adjusted funds from operations grew 11.6% to $0.48 per share.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Deceleration of Economic growth rate is not a good sign

In the U.S., the strength of the U.S. economy is expected to weaken towards the second half of 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, business confidence in the U.S. has declined considerably and dropped by 13.2% in May 2019. This deceleration is not good news for the hotel industry as businesses may cut travel expenses in order to preserve cash.

Fortunately, U.S. consumer confidence remains at an elevated level. As can be seen from the chart below, U.S. consumer sentiment index of 98.2 in June 2019 remains healthy and well above the average of 86.6 between 1952 to 2019. This elevated consumer confidence level is likely due to the record low unemployment rate in the States. We think Host's occupancy and RevPAR will likely stay healthy in the summer travel season thanks to the good consumer sentiment. However, if U.S. economy falls into a recession, we suspect consumer confidence index will decline quickly, and this may result in poor hotel bookings and lower daily rates in Q4 2019 and H1 2020.

We present a chart below that shows how Host’s RevPAR and its EBITDA margin can be impacted in a recession. As can be seen from the chart, its EBITDA margin and RevPAR reached the peak in 2007, the year before the Great Recession. However, its EBITDA margin declined quickly to only 19.2% and 18.8% in 2009 and 2010. Similarly, its RevPAR dropped from the high of $146 in 2007 to only $114 in 2009. Although the next recession may not be as bad as the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, we think investors should remain cautious as we will likely see negative revenue growth and declining margin. Its share price will also be impacted negatively.

New supply to the market

Host is exposed to supply risk. This is because hotel operators tend to invest and build more hotels during the peak of the economic cycle. By the time these developments reach completion, the economy may reach a downturn. In fact, the REIT continues to face oversupply in several of its markets. In New York City (the market represents about 11% of Host’s EBITDA), supply has increased by 55% or 43,000 hotel rooms since 2007. In Los Angeles (about 5% of its EBITDA) its RevPAR declined by 2.7% in 2018 due to new supply in downtown.

Internal initiatives to improve its margin

Host has several internal initiatives to improve its productivity and reduce its expenses. These initiatives include implementation of low water flow fixtures, LED lighting and guest room energy management systems. Other initiatives include better menu design of food and beverages to drive revenue growth.

Investment grade balance sheet should allow Host to be opportunistic

Host has an investment grade balance sheet with a well-staggered maturity schedule. As can be seen from the bottom left two charts, its net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6x is one of the lowest among its peers. The average debt to EBITDA ratio of its hotel REIT peers is 4.4x. We like its balance sheet and believe Host has the potential to pursue opportunistic acquisitions in an economic recession when many other hotels will likely struggle.

Valuation

Host expects to generate adjusted FFO of $1.76 to $1.84 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance range ($1.80 per share), we have a price to 2019 AFFO ratio of 10.0x. This ratio is much lower than its five-year average of 12.2x. However, given the fact that we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we do not see much upside on its share price.

4.4%-yielding dividend

Host currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.4%. The company typically pays a special dividend in the beginning of the year. In each of the past 3 years, Host has paid a special dividend of $0.05 per share.

Risks and Challenges

Airbnb

Airbnb’s platform allows many homeowners to rent out their vacant rooms to tourists and business travellers. This creates more competition for Host and other hotel operators.

Wage expense

The 3.6% unemployment rate in the U.S. has reached a record low in 50 years. This low unemployment rate has the potential to significantly increase Host’s wage expenses as it may be challenging to find qualified workers.

Investor Takeaway

Host Hotels & Resorts is a well-managed hotel REIT with a solid balance sheet. Its shares are undervalued. Since we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we feel investors can wait till the initial stage of the next economic cycle.

