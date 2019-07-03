IBM: Buying While Apathetic

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) shares have gone largely nowhere the past seven years. However, despite numerous issues, particularly those concerning poor management, there is still enough of a pricing discount to make for a compelling investment case.

Investor Sentiment: IBM vs. Cloud Sector

I have followed IBM for a few years, including through the company's dark Q4 2018 period when very few other commentators were sticking their necks out - I was continuing to advocate for rationality and to "buy when no one else will".

Ultimately, there is no question that IBM's Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 results were disappointing. And investors today are largely staying on the sidelines, waiting for the company's Q2 2019 results (on the 17th of July) to obtain clarity on whether the lackluster performance from Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 is likely to continue or whether indeed its expensive acquisition of Red Hat (RHT) for $34 billion is likely to be what propels IBM's revenue forward.

And I don't have the answer to that question. However, this question misses the point entirely. Whether or not this next quarter miraculously improves IBM's near-term performance is beside the point.

What ultimately matters is that its market cap trades for just under 10x free cash flow, which for a well-diversified conglomerate is unreasonably cheap.

Furthermore, if you follow this sector to any extent, you will have no doubt noticed that from Salesforce (CRM) to Amazon's AWS (AMZN), anything in any way cloud-related is trading with a premium valuation. In fact, even Cloudera (CLDR), after it took a huge hit and saw its share price sell-off dramatically, still has a red-hot valuation today.

Dividend Focused vs. Not Dividend Investing

A large number of IBM's shareholders invest in the company solely for its dividend.

This is something which has never appealed to me. Following the teachings of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger (BRK.A, BRK.B) (their failed IBM investment notwithstanding - albeit at a higher price), investors are substantially better off in focusing on total shareholder return. And while this sounds complicated, it is not. It simply means share price appreciation plus the dividend.

Now, by way of example, let's say that IBM pays out approximately 4.7% yield, but then its stock falls over the course of a year by approximately 10%. Then, dividend-focused investors are able to claim that they got out their dividend and turn a blind eye to the fact that their shares are now trading cheaper than when they originally made their purchase.

Now, the reason why I'm explaining this line of thinking is that investors should appreciate that IBM is not all that attractive solely because of its dividend, but rather because its shares are trading in the bargain basement. And that once positive investor sentiment returns to the company, investors are likely to be substantially better off from any share price appreciation rather than compared with the less than 5% yield coming from its dividend.

The Question Of Management

If it's in the headlines it's in stock price.



- Stock market adage

Any discussion of IBM cannot avoid mentioning just how poorly managed the company is. Yes, this is true. But everyone knows this fact so well.

There is a reason why the market is punishing the company. The market, in my opinion, is not totally wrong on IBM. In actuality, I contend that it is often mostly right, but simply prone to overreaction from time to time.

And this what I argue is happening with IBM. Yes, management brings in clever buzzwords like "Strategic Imperatives" and then drops them when the investors' passion for these clever-spin words becomes jaded.

In any case, these discussions about IBM's management are somewhat trivial. Ultimately, I continue to assert that everything circles back to the company's valuation.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

A great company is not a great investment if you pay too much for the stock.



- Ben Graham

(Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com)

IBM does not have any pure-play competitor because, as we have already discussed, it is a diversified conglomerate. But congruent with the article, I have highlighted some peers with cloud exposure, such as Salesforce and Amazon. I also highlight Cisco (CSCO), as it sells networking hardware, given that some of IBM's revenues are derived from mainframe computers.

Any way you look at the above table, one thing is clear. Investors have largely given up on IBM, with its valuation trading at a huge discount to its peers.

Takeaway

IBM continues to be a strong free cash flow-generating company. Though for investors to buy into IBM when its peers are continually soaring in price is challenging and lonely. But in time, this likely to reap the biggest rewards.

