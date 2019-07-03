Wanda Sports IPO: It Is Profitable Business Model, But It Is Not Risk-Free

Investors will not have a lot of information to understand whether different organizations will succeed or not.

Value investors will also appreciate Wanda Sports. The 2018 and 2017 FCF approximated to €52 million and €132 million respectively.

Investors should understand that Wanda Sports depends on advertisers and brands. If the amount paid by advertisers declines, the revenue will most likely decline as well.

The company is the No. 1 full-service sports marketing operator and No. 2 global producer of sports solutions in terms of revenue.

Wanda Sports Group (WSG) reports revenue growth, FCF growth, and growing EBITDA. Many investors will appreciate this name. After the IPO, the company should trade between 7.7x-14x EBITDA with an enterprise value of €1.7-€3 billion. The buying opportunity could exist with an enterprise value of €1.5 billion. With that, there are several risks. The company has a significant amount of contractual obligations. Besides, it has a substantial amount of debt.

Source: F-1

Source: F-1

Business Model And Market Opportunity

Wanda Sports Group is a media and marketing platform owning contractual rights to produce and distribute international sports events.

As noted by Frost & Sullivan, Wanda Sport is the No .1 full-service sports marketing operator and No. 2 global producer of sports solutions in terms of revenue. Additionally, the company is globally No. 1 in triathlon, mountain biking, and running .

Wanda Sports Group may not be that known. However, investors will most likely recognize the competition IronMan, which is organized by Wanda Sports:

Source: IronMan

It will be shown later that the company has experienced very decent revenue growth in the last three years. The number of events is increasing, and the average revenue obtained per project has also grown. With that, notice that past successful business performance does not guarantee future growth. The table below offers further details on the matter:

Source: F-1

Wanda Sports has a network of rights-in partners, broadcasters, and advertisers in the sports industry. The company offers media solutions with live coverage and other solutions for brands. Investors should understand that Wanda Sports depends on advertisers and brands. If the amount paid by advertisers declines, the revenue will most likely decline as well.

With that, the sports media and events market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% in the period 2018-2022. It is likely to reach €224.3 billion in 2022. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: F-1

Income Statement And Free Cash Flow

The company's revenue growth is quite impressive. It approximated to 18% and 9% in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The gross profit margin was equal to 32% and 34% in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Source: F-1

Value investors will also appreciate Wanda Sports as the 2018 and 2017 FCF approximated to €52 million and €132 million respectively. The amount of capital expenditure is not significant. Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets were equal to less than €15 million in the last three years. It means that the company's business model does not need fixed assets, which is favorable. Note that fixed assets are not that liquid in times of crisis.

The amount of share-based payments is not significant, but investors should notice them. In the last three years, the company paid less than €17.4 million per year using its own stock.

The table below offers the calculation of the free cash flow:

Source: F-1

The Adjusted EBITDA reported by Wanda Sports Group is also very favorable. It grew from 14% in 2018 to €194 million and increased in the last three years. See below more details on the matter:

Source: F-1

Assets: Many Acquisitions And Intangible Assets

As of March 31, 2019, the most significant assets are the cash of $186 million, intangible assets of $434 million, and goodwill of $797 million. Goodwill represents 39% of the total amount of assets, so let's assess this asset. The images below offer a list of assets:

Source: F-1

Source: F-1

Detailing all the recent transactions executed is impossible. However, we will assess the most significant acquisitions. Investors will be able to understand the amount of goodwill usually registered by Wanda Sports.

On June 1, 2017, Competitor Group Holdings, Inc., which is the organizer of the Rock' N' Roll Marathon Series, was acquired for approximately €77 million in cash. The amount of goodwill was very significant. It was equal to €78 million. With this in mind, the impairment risk appears substantial. The image below provides the assets acquired:

Source: F-1

Wanda Sports Group acquired Competitor Group for an attractive price. In 2012, a private equity group purchased the same company for $250 million. With that, investors should understand that Competitor Group faced financial issues in the past. It had to restructure its debt. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Sports Business Daily

On February 28, 2017, Wanda acquired Cape Epic Ltd. and Grandstand Management Ltd. for $9.8 million. Cape Epic organizes an eight-day multi-stage mountain bike event in South Africa. Goodwill registered in the transaction was equal to $8.95 million, which is also quite significant. The image below offers further details on the assets acquired:

Source: F-1

Wanda Sports Group registers a large amount of goodwill as the targets don't have a large number of assets. They organize sports competitions, so they 'don't require many assets. Their most relevant asset is their brand. If the public appreciates the games, Wanda Sports will generate revenue. If the organizers fail, the decline in revenue could be dramatic. It is a risk. Investors will not have a lot of information to understand whether different organizations will succeed or not.

Liabilities: Investors Should Review The 'Company's Contractual Obligations

As of March 31, 2019, the company's asset/liability ratio approximates to 2.3x. The financial situation seems stable. A list of liabilities is shown below:

Source: F-1

With that, investors should carefully review the total amount of debt of Wanda Sports Group. As of March 31, 2019, the company had total indebtedness of more than €1 billion, which is a bit worrying. Besides, Wanda Sports may have to pay €843 million in less than one year and €1.34 million in one to three years. As of today, the Wanda Sports may not be able to pay these obligations. The cash in hand and the FCF may not be sufficient to pay contractual obligations. See below for more on the company's contractual obligations:

Source: F-1

Use Of Proceeds

Wanda Sports Group expects to use part of the proceeds to repay a loan, which bears an interest rate of 11.5% per year. Debt reduction appears to be what the company should do right now. However, investors will most likely not appreciate this fact. The lines below offer further information on the use of proceeds:

Source: F-1

Dual Class Stock And Controlled Entity

The company has two types of shares; class A shares, and class B shares. It is not ideal. If the management does not perform, potential acquirers may have many difficulties in obtaining a new one. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: F-1

Besides, the company is expected to be a controlled entity as one shareholder owns 100% of the company's outstanding class B ordinary shares. Additionally, Wanda Sports Group does not have an independent Board of Directors and does not intend to have one. It is worrying. As a result, the company may make decisions to benefit the largest stockholder, which could damage the interests of minority shareholders. The lines below offer further details on equity structure:

Following the completion of this offering, we will be a "controlled company" as defined under the NASDAQ Stock Market Rules because Beijing Wanda Culture Industry Group Co., Ltd., or Wanda Culture, will hold indirectly 100% of our outstanding Class B ordinary shares. Source: F-1

Enterprise Value Should Be Close To €1.7-€3 Billion

Wanda Sports Group competes with very different organizations. Marketing companies and media distribution companies compete with Wanda Sports. Wanda Sport's spectator sports segment is the most relevant in terms of revenue. It includes football, summer (Olympic) sports, winter (Olympic) sports among others. With this in mind, let's compare Wanda Sports Group with other organizations offering similar content.

In the images below, investors will find large media companies as well as publicly traded football clubs, and basketball associations:

Source: Ycharts

Competitors trade at 7.7x-14x EBITDA. They are not growing revenue at a more significant rate than Wanda Sport. Besides, their EBITDA margin is between 22% and 59%, and their EBITDA growth is comparable to that of Wanda Sports.

Wanda Sports Group reported Adjusted EBITDA of €194 million in 2018 and EBITDA growth of 14%. Most investors will accept forward EBITDA of €221 million. With a ratio of 7.7x-14x EBITDA, the company should have an enterprise value between €1.701 billion and €3.094 billion. Note that most competitors trade at close to 8x-9x. So €2 billion is the most likely enterprise value.

Conclusion

With FCF generation and 14% revenue growth, Wanda Sports Group will interest both value investors and growth investors. After the IPO, if the enterprise value equals €1.5 billion, the company will represent a clear opportunity.

With that, there are several risks. There is, first of all, impairment risk as the amount of goodwill is significant. Additionally, the amount of contractual obligations is worrying. Wanda Sports may have to pay €1.34 billion in one to three years, so more sale of equity could take place soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.