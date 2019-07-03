Now Is The Right Time To Buy Alphabet

When you get a chance to buy a high-growth business for a bargain price, that is generally because there is significant uncertainty surrounding the stock.

Buying high-quality companies for attractive valuations can produce extraordinary returns in the long term. However, these opportunities are quite scarce and hard to find, especially in the current market environment.

Besides, when a high-quality business is trading at bargain prices, that is often because the company is facing some uncertainties in the short term. Capitalizing on these kinds of opportunities requites emotional fortitude and an independent mindset to go against generalized sentiment.

When it comes to Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) increasing regulatory oversight is weighing on the stock price. But the business fundamentals remain intact, and Alphabet looks like an attractive purchase for long-term investors at current prices.

Missing The Forest For The Trees

The fact that the Justice Department is reportedly setting up to open an investigation into Google is arguably the main reason why investors are so pessimistic on Alphabet nowadays. This is typical market behavior - investors many times put too much attention on the short-term news and tend to lose sight of the big picture.

It's hard to say that Google is a monopoly when the company has been facing increasing competition from players such as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS) and Snapchat (SNAP) in recent years. There are plenty of options available to both consumers and advertisers, and the competitive ecosystem in online advertising is aggressively dynamic.

Google had a major victory in this area in 2013, when The Federal Trade Commission declared, after an investigation of nearly two years, that the company had not violated antitrust or anticompetition statutes in the way it arranges search results.

The company is facing more pressure in Europe, where it has recently been fined $1.7 billion for abusing its dominant position in online. The European Commission ordered Google to change the way it pushes its apps on Android users and how it uses its search engine to boost its shopping service. Nevertheless, Google remains the undisputed leader in Europe, and regulatory pressure in such a market is not having much of an impact on the company's dominant position.

The most likely scenario is that regulations will be focused on areas such as data privacy and competitive behavior. Even if these regulations could have an impact on investor sentiment towards the company, chances are that Google will remain a dominant player in its key markets and a massively profitable business in the years ahead.

Alphabet's financial performance remains outstanding as of the most recent earnings report. Revenue during the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $36.3 billion, growing 19% in constant currency terms. Operating margin excluding the European Commission fine amounted to 28% of revenue during the period.

In terms of both growth and profitability, Alphabet remains a world-class company, and increased regulatory oversight will hardly have much of an impact on the key business drivers.

Attractive Valuation Ratios

The valuation ratios for Alphabet look more than reasonable for such a high-quality business. Wall Street analysts are on average expecting the company to make $48.99 in earnings per share during 2019 and $56.5 per share in 2020. Under these assumptions, the stock is trading at forward P/E ratios of 22.4 and 19.4 respectively.

These valuation multiples are quite compelling for a company that can easily sustain revenue growth in the high double digits with profit margins in the range of 25-30% in the years ahead.

Valuation ratios need to be analyzed in their proper context. A company with strong financial performance and vigorous momentum clearly deserves a higher valuation than a business producing mediocre financial performance and languishing momentum. But it can be challenging to incorporate the multiple factors into the analysis in order to see the complete picture from a quantitative perspective.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative system that ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors, such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term, and this bodes well for investors in Alphabet. The stock is currently in the top quintile, indicating that Alphabet is attractively valued right now, especially when the valuation ratios are analyzed in the context of other quantitative attributes.

Discounted Cash Flows

Valuation ratios are very intuitive and straightforward tools for valuation, but they also have some limitations. The true value of the business will ultimately depend on the cash flows that the company will generate in the future as opposed to current earnings alone. For this reason, it can make a lot of sense to use discounted cash flows as a complementary approach to relative valuation ratios.

The discounted cash flow analysis of Alphabet is based on the following assumptions:

The current sustainable free cash flow is $25 billion.

The growth rate in free cash flow is 15% annually over the next 6 years.

The growth rate slows down to 9% over the four-year period after the rapid growth phase.

The terminal growth rate is 3%.

The required rate of return is 9%.

Under these assumptions, we reach a fair value estimate of $1,313 for Alphabet, which implies that the stock is undervalued by almost 20% at current levels.

Sum of Present Value of Cashflows: $319,621 million Perpetuity Value of Final Cashflow $591,908 million Equity Value $911,52 million Implied Share Price $1,313 Discount/Premium to Current Price 19.58%

It is practically impossible to forecast long-term free cash flow growth with any precision, especially when it comes to such a dynamic company operating in several industries with plenty of opportunities in the long term.

I would not be surprised at all to see Alphabet exceeding these growth estimates over the years ahead, especially since the company has plenty of room for growth in areas such as YouTube, artificial intelligence technologies, and moonshot projects in general. In such a scenario, the stock would be much more undervalued than what the numbers above indicate.

But that is not the point of the discounted cash flow analysis. The idea is assessing if Alphabet stock is reasonably priced or not based on conservative assumptions for free cash flow growth - and the stock does, in fact, look attractively valued, even under fairly conservative assumptions.

The Bottom Line

The stock market does not like uncertainty, and the fact that Google is under increased regulatory pressure can generate concern among investors. But everything indicates that the company will remain a world leader in online advertising for years to come, and it has plenty of room for sustained growth in areas such as YouTube, cloud computing services, and the other bets businesses in areas such as healthcare, connectivity, and self-driving cars.

In any case, regulatory risk is already incorporated into market expectations and into the stock valuation, and the short-term uncertainty surrounding Alphabet stock is creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AMZN, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.