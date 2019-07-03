The mini-meltdown has brought prices down by 30%, a move that is typical during bitcoin bull markets.

God Isn't Making Any More Bitcoin

Don’t mind the mini-meltdown we’ve seen in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) over the last few sessions. I know, it looks scary. The digital asset is now down by 30% from its peak of nearly $14K just days ago.

Still, at $10K bitcoin has more than tripled from its December bear market low, and just like trees don’t grow to the sky, bitcoin cannot go up forever. Therefore, the current correction is a perfectly healthy phenomenon that should have been anticipated by market participants after the parabolic move we witnessed in bitcoin and altcoins over recent weeks.

An essential factor to keep in mind is that only about $17.8 million bitcoins exist in circulation right now. More importantly, bitcoin has a set limit of how many units can ever exist, just 21 million. Moreover, about 3.5 million or roughly 20% off all bitcoins are lost forever, making the bitcoin supply even smaller than people perceive.

Only around 20 million people in the world likely own or have direct exposure to bitcoin right now. This leaves nearly 99.95% of the global internet-using population/user market untapped.

Bitcoin is still in the very early stages of its long-term development cycle. This suggests the digital asset has substantial growth potential as it becomes a widely adopted global investment vehicle, and the preferred worldwide digital store of value instrument.

The market for bitcoin is likely to become more popular, which should lead to a lot of demand for an asset with a capped supply. Moreover, a great deal of the market is still unpenetrated by bitcoin, which also implies higher demand and long-term growth are probable. Ultimately, these phenomena should push bitcoin to much higher prices over the next few years.

Bitcoin's Mini-Meltdown

You can’t expect anything to go up forever, not even bitcoin. True, the move was stellar as BTC moved up by more than 330% from its bear market bottom 6 months ago. However, this recent correction should have been expected following bitcoin’s parabolic and unsustainable trajectory witnessed in recent weeks.

BTC 4-Hour Chart

BTC Day Chart Right now, bitcoin has corrected by 30% from peak to trough, and while I would consider anything in the $8K-$9K range a gift, I doubt the asset will trade significantly below $10K any time soon, if ever.

Wave 4 of the Bitcoin Bull Cycle is Here

Bitcoin has moved in several waves throughout its existence, and each wave has taken prices substantially higher. This happens due to bitcoin’s unique network effect, in which more people continuously join the bitcoin network to actively participate in trading, owning, transacting, and storing value in the digital asset.

BTC Long-Term Chart

This fourth wave in bitcoin’s long-term bull market cycle is likely to propel prices much higher than the previous peak of $19.5K. That is why this current move to $14k and the subsequent correction are much different from what we witnessed at the height of bitcoin mania in mid to late-2018.

We could probably equate the recent move to something like bitcoin appreciating to $1,400 several years ago, and correcting back to $1,000. Not a big deal. Bitcoin stumbled a bit, but it ultimately went much higher after the multiple corrections on its way to the top in other bull cycles.

The Power of the Network Effect

There are now over 40 million blockchain accounts worldwide. This represents a YoY growth rate of about 54%. As more users join the network, accounts/wallets should continue to increase and someday there could be hundreds of millions or possibly even billions of users on the bitcoin network.

Global Blockchain Wallets

Therefore, we can expect this fourth wave of the bitcoin price cycle to go above the previous peak of $19.5K and possibly top out at around $75K - $100K. This price trajectory would be roughly in line with prior bull market waves throughout bitcoin’s lifecycle.

Bitcoin Bottom Line: What to Expect Going Forward

Bitcoin is in the midst of a very healthy correction that will ultimately lead market participants to an attractive long-term buying opportunity. In fact, around the $9K-$10K level appears to be a great point to re-enter, add to, or initiate positions in bitcoin and in other prominent altcoins.

Due to bitcoin’s capped supply, its increasing popularity, the probability of institutional ownership/accumulation, and numerous other bullish factors, the digital asset is likely to increase in value substantially, and could ultimately go much higher than many market participants anticipate right now.

Bitcoin is a unique asset, because it has a capped supply and an ever-expanding network base, which essentially leads to perpetual demand. This phenomenon, known as the network effect, is what enables bitcoin to become continuously more valuable over time.

Furthermore, the asset's set supply exacerbates moves higher. Therefore, bitcoin’s next peak could be significantly above prior highs and should reach around $75K-100K.

Looking Ahead

Judging by history, there will be another meltdown once the next peak is achieved, but there will likely be other waves higher in the future as well.

The market capitalization of the assets bitcoin essentially competes with in global store of value, worldwide medium of exchange, global trading vehicles, etc., is so vast that bitcoin’s current value is a drop in the bucket in comparison.

In fact, bitcoin’s current market cap of about $180 billion is dwarfed by the $90.4 trillion quoted as being the world’s M3 money supply in 2017. That’s fewer than 0.2%. At 1% of M3 market cap bitcoin would be valued at about $1 trillion, representing a gain of about 455% from current levels. This would give each bitcoin a price of about $55,000. At 3% of market share bitcoin’s value goes up to around $165K, and at 5% of the M3’s market cap, bitcoin would be worth over $250,000 per coin.

As I’ve mentioned earlier, bitcoin is still very early in its development growth cycle. Bitcoin’s extraordinary bull market to 70-90% correction cycles could continue for 15 or 20 years, until most of the bitcoins get mined. Only then will bitcoin likely reach the top end of its price range, will stabilize, and could be used as the world’s preferred global digital store of value.

Risks Always Exist With an Asset Like Bitcoin

Possibly the No. 1 long-term threat bitcoin faces is coordinated government suppression or an all-out bitcoin ban. If major bitcoin-friendly governments like the U.S., E.U., Japan, South Korea, and others follow the footsteps of China and essentially make bitcoin use and trading illegal, it could have catastrophic consequences for bitcoin's price.

Continued Functionality Issues

Another risk factor is the concern that bitcoin may never become a widely-used transactional currency due to its issues with speed, cost, and scale. Yes, the Lightning Network promises to solve many of the issues associated with speed, cost, and scale, but there's no guarantee that the LN will become widely adopted, even over time.

Therefore, there's the risk that newer and more efficient digital currencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others may make bitcoin somewhat obsolete as an actual medium of exchange for the masses.

Continued Security Breaches and Fraudulent Activity

Continued security breaches in the bitcoin world concerning exchanges and individual wallets is a constant concern. If significant breaches continue, investors and users may start to lose confidence in the system and demand could decrease as well.

Likewise, there are fraud cases. In an industry that's still loosely regulated, substantial fraudulent activity is a persistent risk factor. Just like with security breaches when people get ripped off, it reflects poorly on the entire industry, and demand along with prices can suffer.

Bitcoin is Not for Everyone

The bottom line is that bitcoin is not for everyone. I view it as an investment for people with a moderate to relatively high-risk tolerance, and even then, maybe only 10-20% of a portfolio's holdings should be allocated to digital assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, BCH-USD, LTC-USD, DASH-USD, ZEC-USD,-USD, BCH-USD, LTC-USD, DASH-USD, ZEC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk