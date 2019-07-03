Zoom: An Overvalued Leader

With that said, the valuation doesn't leave much in the way of forward returns.

The company likely has a stronger moat than most people realize based on the innovator's dilemma with Cisco and Microsoft.

Zoom (ZM) has been one of the hottest IPOs of the year. In its last quarter, sales more than doubled. In this article, we'll deep-dive into Zoom. We currently believe the company is doing something special, but it is just too overvalued.

The History

The seeds for Zoom were sown while founder Eric Yuan was a freshman in college. He would routinely take a 10-hour train ride across China to visit his girlfriend. There had to be a better way…

Fast forward a little and Eric was on a mission to come to America to capitalize on what he believed the internet would become. It took him 9 tries until his visa was approved. The persistence paid in spades as he was employee #10 at a video-conferencing start-up named WebEx. With his help, the company grew like a weed, ended up going public, and was acquired by Cisco (CSCO) for $3.2 billion in 2007.

Yuan hung around for 4 years as the VP of Engineering for WebEx but soon grew tired of it because he was constantly fielding complaints from customers.

So he set out to make things right. In what must have a shock to Cisco management, Yuan coordinated a mass exodus in 2011; 40 engineers followed him to start Zoom.

The company raised a seed round from Sequoia, the top VC firm in Silicon Valley, and the team was off to make video-conferencing seamless.

The knock against Zoom is competition. WebEx, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts (GOOGL), face-to-face meetings, LogMeIn (LOGM), Uber Meeting, and on and on.

What makes Zoom special? And why is it growing so fast when there are so many replicas?

Well, let’s first start with a landscape of the space.

Landscape

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant

You can see, the three top dogs are Zoom, Microsoft (MSFT) (Skype) and Cisco (WebEx). But when we dig into customer satisfaction, Zoom is head and shoulders above the competition.

To put it in perspective, Zoom’s net promoter score (NPS) is 62 whereas WebEx, arguably the most formidable competitor, comes in at just 6. This means that 62% of customers would recommend Zoom’s product versus only 6% who use WebEx.

Another data point is simply the growth rates. We can opine all day on the customer satisfaction metrics, but if they are not translating into real revenue dollars, they’re meaningless. So we put on our detective hats and this is what we found.

Cisco doesn’t individually break out WebEx’s revenue, so we have to do some guesswork. In 2017, the company did $4.3 billion in “Collaboration” revenue. This segment actually decreased year-over-year because the hardware like phones and video screens are contracting whereas WebEx is growing. However, it is nearly impossible to tell how big WebEx is at this point. The company was doing about $300 million in sales 12 years ago. If we estimated a 20% CAGR (compounded annualized growth rate), sales would be around $2.7 billion, which would fit in our constraints.

But this is exactly why I believe Zoom will win. Focus.

Here are the product revenue segments from Cisco and mind you, in each one of those there could be 3-5 different products included (like how we discussed in the “Collaboration” segment).

Source: Cisco 2018 Annual Report

Same with Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft 2018 Annual Report

Now, of course, there are counterexamples. For instance, Amazon seems like it can nearly do anything it wants. But the way I see it is Eric Yuan is a pioneer in this space, informed with exactly what customers want and now he is meticulously executing his product vision against incumbents that structurally aren’t able to focus on their video-conferencing.

It’s the law of specialization. Imagine you’re a Microsoft executive and your commercial cloud business is growing at 50% at a $20 billion run rate. Are you going to take resources away from it so you can grow Skype for Business, a segment that is likely growing slowly at a few billion dollar run rate? This is why disruption happens.

Further, video-conferencing is not an industry that is on the frontier. Typically, big companies create venture funds so they can stay on top of trends to prevent disruption. But video-conferencing is not a sub-industry like machine learning or something that a lot of start-ups are trying to tackle. I imagine this further disincentivizes Microsoft and WebEx to double down to compete with Zoom.

So while a lot of investors fear that Zoom’s “moat” doesn’t have any crocodiles in it, from a structural viewpoint, we can begin to see the snouts of the crocs rising from the depths.

Notice I haven’t even touched on the technological superiority. Zoom touts that it is video-first, cloud-native and I concede that has been a crucial factor in its success up until now. But we are trying to predict the future. My bet is that these structural reasons will be the secret sauce rather than Zoom’s ability to transcript calls immediately. These superior features are birthed from the structural advantages. Since Zoom can focus on only building the best videoconferencing product, it will naturally innovate faster.

Even more, Zoom is cheaper (Zoom is on top and WebEx is below).

Source: Zoom Pricing

Source: WebEx Pricing

If Zoom’s technology is better and now all your employees are familiar with it, even if a competitor comes in and undercuts it 50% ($20/month for enterprise plan to $10) then your cost savings for switching 500 employees over is $60,000. That is not a sum that is a game-changer to risk the workflow of all your meetings. The switching costs are higher than people might imagine. This is the power of low-cost SaaS. People don’t like change once they figure something out and when the cost isn’t high enough to off-set that discomfort, then you have a recipe for customer stickiness.

So we have done some thinking through the biggest knock on Zoom: competition. But how big is the market?

The Market

The company keeps track of how many of its customers have more than 10 employees. In the prospectus, it mentioned those customers made up 78% of sales, which would be $305 million.

In 2018, Zoom had 50,800 of those customers, so the average contract value (ACV) was about $5,000 per year. So that is about $416 per month, and using $20/month, that means the average number of hosts is 21. A host is the person who can start meetings, so if you’re a sales rep and you’re trying to send out a link to a client to join a call, you’ll need to pay up to be a host.

In the US, there are about 1.4 million business with more than 10 employees. Using that $5,000/year number, $7 billion in revenue is the lowest possible addressable market. This excludes the asymmetry of big enterprises who will easily do $100k+ in revenue with Zoom. In fact, the company already has 405 of these customers.

Another data point in the prospectus was over 50% of Fortune 500 companies have at least one paid host but only 4% of them do over 100k+ in business with Zoom. So that means about 20 of the Fortune 500 are big clients. Interestingly, only 20 out of the 405 are Fortune 500.

Quite honestly, this is a great sign. The average number of employees at a Fortune 500 company is 52,000 (probably skewed by Amazon (AMZN) with almost 650k workers and Walmart (WMT) with over 2.2 million). So there is a lot of room to expand into the biggest companies. It’s kind of a catch-22 though; the reason why this segment is underpenetrated is because of the same switching costs that make Zoom clients sticky. Big customers have worked with Cisco and Microsoft for years and haven’t made the switch yet. An underappreciated component of the IPO will be giving Zoom a higher profile so it can penetrate the biggest companies.

Long story short, the market is plenty big enough, especially given the biggest companies in the world are underpenetrated.

Now let’s talk about another thing that makes Zoom stand out. It’s the bigfoot in the world of SaaS. It’s profitable. *gasp*

Yes, it is making money…already. And this is even before it has reached into the pockets of the world’s biggest companies. What happens with a lot of SaaS players is that they start at the bottom of the market and quickly realize the business model is very difficult to leverage. So they soon move upmarket where the “real money” is.

How did Zoom pull it off?

Profitability

Well, two main things.

First, I came across this little gem in the prospectus under the “risks” section:

…we have a high concentration of research and development personnel in China, which could expose us to market scrutiny regarding the integrity of our solution or data security features.

Zoom does a lot of the software development in China, allowing them to keep costs low on R&D.

The company only spent 10% of its sales on R&D in the last quarter. This compares to Atlassian (TEAM) who spent about 44% of sales in this operating expense category (although Atlassian is a bit of an extreme example).

Source: Prosepctus + Q1 Press Release

Remember, Zoom’s CEO came from China so he obviously has a lot of connections there. My bet is that we will soon start to see companies try to emulate such a strategy. The talent in Silicon Valley is severely limited because EVERYONE needs great software developers. Talk to any software exec and they will tell you one of the hardest things is hiring these days. The demand simply outstrips the supply.

Second, Zoom’s sales and marketing efficiency is best-in-class. The company’s payback period, the time it takes for a customer to become profitable, is less than 10 months. The next closest company is Elastic, at around 15 months.

So why is Zoom so efficient? Well, it has a lot to do with the nature of the product. Zoom hosts can send a link where participants can join with one click. That link itself is marketing. The fact that it is so easy to join a Zoom call makes people pay attention.

It’s viral marketing at its finest. When virality is built into how the product is used, that’s a dangerous combination. Remember, only hosts need to pay for Zoom, but the participants don’t even need to download anything.

Further, Zoom does a lot of the selling themselves. Capitalizing on the viral nature of its product, once clients onboard themselves through the website, Zoom’s salespeople will offer added capabilities like Zoom Rooms, transcripts, etc. as upsells. This is why the company’s expansion rate for those 50,800 customers is 140%. There is plenty of room for upsells.

It’s a testament to the software industry today. Zoom spends 5x more on sales and marketing than on research and development. While it certainly helps a lot of the talent is in China, it shows how important marketing is today. At the end of the day, it is all about selling, even if your product is incredible.

But just because the company is profitable doesn’t mean growth is slowing. As mentioned in the opening line, Zoom has been growing at over 100%.

Source: Prosepctus + Q1 Press Release

Source: Prosepctus + Q1 Press Release

So there you have it. Zoom has best-in-class operating margins, revenue growth and sales efficiency. It’s hard not to fall in love with the company, quite honestly.

But now we have to deal with the 23 billion pound elephant in the room. Yep, that’s right. The valuation.

Investing in stocks isn’t only about finding the best businesses. Sure, that is a big part of it. But it isn’t everything because investing is all about risk and reward.

If a company’s valuation has already sucked up all of the forward returns, it doesn’t matter how good of a business it is.

So that is the conundrum we have to deal with.

Valuation

The company roughly has 300 million diluted shares. At a price of $86 per share, down about 20% from all-time highs surprisingly, the market cap comes out to $25.8 billion.

Backing out the $700 million in cash from the IPO, we’ll round down to $25 billion.

So there you have it. $25 billion to buy this company on $392 million in trailing twelve months revenue.

That is a 64x TTM EV/sales.

But looking backwards is not very useful when looking at companies of this caliber, especially since sales have been doubling.

Assuming Zoom can grow at 80% for the next year, the forward EV/sales is about 35x. Still, 35x sales on a forward basis is a bit outrageous.

However, indulge me for a moment.

Compounding is hard for us to wrap our minds around. 70% growth compounded for 5 years is 14x the original amount.

That $400 million in revenue could explode to $5.6 billion in a shorter period that we might think. Slap a 10x revenue multiple on that, and you have 15% annual returns.

If, for the next two years, the company grows around 80%, in years 3-5, it “only” needs to grow at 60% to hit around the 70% mark.

“Only” is in air-quotes because that is a big assumption. Growing 70% for five years, based on base-rates is not probable.

Michael Mauboussin, a well-known researcher, put together a Base Rate book to see how likely certain outcomes were. Through his research, of all companies between annual sales of $325 million and $700 only 1.3% of them grew more than 45% for 5 years.

Now, Zoom isn’t an ordinary company, but the base rates say this scenario is not likely.

Plus, if Zoom’s growth path has been any indication, the video-conferencing space does not exactly lend itself to competitive advantages.

But who knows? Maybe Zoom’s momentum will carry it and everyone in tech will evangelize for it. That’s what it is looking like right now. However, as investors, we are paid to think ahead.

Conclusion

Zoom’s moat is likely larger than people give it credit for, but based on the high valuation, I believe too much of the forward returns are already baked into the stock price.

I have yet to recommend it to my subscribers for this reason.

I rarely let valuation stop me from taking a position, but one must look at the opportunity costs and the probabilities. There are better options that don’t require more than 70% growth for the next five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.