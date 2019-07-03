Foamix: Unjustified Sell-Off Continues Despite Upcoming Catalysts

I provide my conditions for a buy and go over some of the downside risks in my investment.

Street analysts are not expecting much out of FOMX in the next few years despite previous topical acne performing well on the market.

Foamix has two major catalysts in the second half of 2019, including a potential approval for FMX101. Unfortunately, FOMX continues to sell off ahead of these planned catalysts.

2019 has been a busy year for Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) but the second half of this year will be even busier with several major events. The company has a PDUFA date on October 20 for its most advanced candidate FMX101 for acne. If approved, FMX101 would be the company’s first commercial product and is expected to launch at the beginning of 2020. Foamix also has plans to file another NDA for FMX103 in papulopustular rosacea at some point in the coming weeks. As a result, the company is working on pre-launch activities for two commercial launches in 2020 by building up the commercial infrastructure and sales force.

I have been keeping an eye on FOMX over the past several months, looking for an entry ahead of the NDA filing and PDUFA date. Unfortunately, the share price has yet to find a bottom and I have yet to press the buy button. However, I am anticipating a strong reversal in the coming weeks and months as the company passes these milestones and transitions into a commercial company.

I intend to review FMX101's prospects for approval. Moreover, I take a look at previous topical acne products and what analysts are forecasting for FMX1010 on the market. In addition, I provide some downside risks that investors should take into consideration.

Reviewing Foamix

Foamix Pharmaceuticals is an Israel-based pharmaceutical company that is striving to cultivate and commercialize topical treatments for dermatological disorders. Foamix’s market cap is roughly $129M and is trading around $2.40 a share.

Figure 1: Foamix Pipeline (Source FOMX)

The company’s pipeline is comprised of a number of product candidates with the lead candidates being FMX101 and FMX103. Foamix relies on its patented foam technology to base an assortment of unique topical products for the treatment of dermatological disorders.

Back in September, Foamix finished a public offering of 11,670,000 shares that were priced at $6 a share, which produced roughly $80.5M of funds. At the end of Q1, Foamix had cash and cash equivalents of $82.9M which is expected to last until mid-2020.

FMX101 with FDA

FMX101 is Foamix’s lead product candidate for moderate-to-severe acne. The company submitted FMX101’s NDA in December under the 505 “b” “2” pathway which is supported by two strong Phase III studies that hit co-primary endpoints. FMX101 confirmed a statistically significant reduction in lesion count (Figure 2) and investigator global assessment treatment success (Figure 3). Furthermore, FMX101 exhibited a reassuring safety profile that was sustained throughout the clinical pathway.

Figure 2: FMX101 Efficacy Lesion Count (Source FOMX)

Figure 3: FMX101 Efficacy IGA (Source FOMX)

So far, FMX101 hasn’t had any slip-ups or major setbacks in its regulatory journey and has displayed attractive safety and efficacy in the clinic. Therefore, I expect the FDA to approve FMX101 in October.

FMX101 in the Market

Assuming FMX101 is able to acquire FDA approval, it will be stepping into a good-sized and established market (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Prescription Acne Market (Source FOMX)

Back in 2018, there were over 5M prescriptions of branded acne products, which generated about $3.7B in proceeds in the United States (Figure 4). In addition, recent acne launches have performed well in the first year of launch with some pulling in $145M-230M in revenue (Figure 5). Therefore, I am confident that FMX101 will be entering a market that is receptive to new topical acne products.

Figure 5: Recent Acne Product Launches (Source FOMX)

According to the company's market research, payers gave FMX101 a mean favorability score of 5 out of 7, with only one payer giving the product candidate a negative score (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Payer Reaction to FMX101 (Source FOMX)

My primary concern is where FMX101 ends up on the formulary and the potential for steps or prior-authorizations in order for patients to be approved. Unfortunately, we probably won’t know these critical details until FMX101 is approved.

If all goes well, the company will be targeting the top prescribing providers that account for roughly 80% of the established patients in the United States (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Target Dermatologists (Source FOMX)

This approach will let the sales force center its efforts on the principal prescribers and create positive relationships that should help with future product launches.

Is FOMX a Buy?

Let’s assume FMX101 has a similar launch to Retin-A, which pulled in ~$145M in the first twelve months. Using the biotech sector’s long-term average price-to-sales of ~5x and Retin-A’s first-year sales, we would get a share price of ~$13. If we do the same with Aczone’s $230M, we get about ~$21 per share. Those numbers look pretty good, right? Where does the street see FOMX?

Figure 8: FOMX Annual Earnings Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

At the moment, it looks as if street analysts aren’t very bullish on FMX101 and FX103 next year. Their 2020 annual revenue is estimated to come in between $15M and $75M, with an average of $37.21M (Figure 8). Even the highest estimate of $75M is about half of what Retin-A pulled in its first year. Even if the analysts are correct, the 2020 estimate of $37.21M with a 5x price-to-sales would give us a share price of about ~$3.30 per share. Considering the current share price is around $2.40 per share, I am predisposed to see FOMX as a speculative buy. Indeed, I am relying on revenue but that is the major change when a company transitions from clinical to commercial... sales.

Charts Keeping Me Out

The charts are still sending out bearish signals indicating continued downside. The daily chart (Figure 9) confirms the share price is near 52-week lows and is hugging a downtrend line and is being rejected when approaching the top downtrend line.

Figure 9: FOMX Daily (Source Trendspider)

The hourly chart (Figure 10) shows how the share price is hanging out at a previous low. This makes the upcoming days and weeks critical for the stock and my decision to hit the buy button. Despite the continued sell-off, I have to imagine opportunistic investors and traders will see this opportunity to buy-in before FMX101’s PDUFA date.

Figure 10: FOMX Hourly (Source Trendspider)

Downside Risks

The obvious downside risk arises from regulatory failure. If the company fails to get FMX101 and FMX 103 approved, the company will have to devote additional time and money to address the issues and resubmit.

Funding is another downside risk to consider when investing in FOMX. The company expects to have enough cash to survive through mid-2020, so investors need to accept that there is a high probability that the company is going to execute another secondary in the coming year. Perhaps the company can secure some non-dilutive funding with an approved drug and some revenues. Still, I expect an offering with the number of potential catalysts that will provide opportunities to execute an offering at a higher share price.

The intermediate-term downside risk comes from Foamix attempting to launch its first commercial product by "going it alone." This is a major risk due to the organizational and logistical problems to be figured out. In addition, the company has to sway payers, providers, and patients that their product is the superior product compared to the current market leader. If the company fails to win over these groups, we can expect a dull launch and the share price following suit.

My immediate-term downside risk comes from the charts, which have been mostly bearish since September of last year. Although the selling has provided me an opportunity to buy at a cheaper price, it is also preventing me from fully-committing to FOMX.

Conclusion

In my previous FOMX article, I was looking to enter a position before the company filed its NDA for FMX103. Although I am still looking for an entry, I am going to wait for a sign of support before clicking the buy button. Once I find an entry point, I anticipate trading some of those shares around FMX101’s PDUFA and will continue to hold the remainder if FMX101 and FMX103 are able to acquire FDA approval. If FOMX is able to hit its 2020 revenue estimate, I will keep my core position till 2023. If the company fails to gain FDA approval for FMX101 or FMX103, I will liquidate my position upon press release.

