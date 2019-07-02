Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video)

In our May 17 article on Semiconductors Garrett & I outlined a case for weakness in the sector lead by Intel (INTC). The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX-X) tracked by the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was just starting to show signs of a top forming even though INTC had already gotten a strong initial drop with the release of earnings in April. Since then many names in this space along with the SMH followed INTC lower and have since bounced correctively while the market has reached nominal new highs.

Once again we start with an overview of the sector in general using the SMH, before going into detail on first the largest market caps INTC and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). Then we highlight a few names that have stronger setups for more immediate downturns.

SMH slid another 7.8% lower after our May 17 article. Making the entire initial move down from the April high -18.8%. It has since bounced perfectly as a corrective three-wave retrace, hitting an exact 78.6% Fibonacci retrace and then turning back down. This structure can easily be merely the first "a-b" setup inside the A wave inside the Intermediate (A) wave of the larger Primary 4 starting. The c-wave inside A targets 93-87, provided the recent 115.84 top holds.

INTC managed to stretch a bit lower for the A wave as discussed in the May video, and has since bounced in a B wave in between the 38.2% and the 50% Fibonacci retrace levels. While this is enough for all of the B wave, it is certainly possible to see a more complex abc correction attempt to retrace higher toward the 52.40s, provided the 44 region holds as a smaller degree b-wave. The target for a C-wave drop based on a measured move is easily under 40, and if the top of B is already in place that measured move targets the 35s.

If INTC drops another 20-30% it will most certainly drag down the rest of SMH. But some of our other names might have even better setups to drop soon. On TSM, the April high counts best as a larger Intermediate degree (B) wave and the further downside it saw after the May article fits proportionately with expectations for wave 1 of the (C). TSM has bounced off the May low as a complex wxy corrective bounce and retraced 61.8% of the initial drop. This creates an Elliott Wave 1-2 setup inside that (C), making TSM poised for the strongest part of the larger drop, the 3rd wave. Broadcom (AVGO), like TSM, counts the April high best as a larger (B), so the initial move down easily fits here as wave 1 of the (C) down and again AVGO has a clear three-wave flat corrective consolidation off the May low setting up for the next leg down.

NVIDIA (NVDA) shows even more relative weakness. April counts as a similar (B) wave well inside the larger Primary 4, but where that bounce hit new highs in AVGO it only retraced 50% of the (A) wave down in NVDA. From October 2018 into December, NVDA dropped more than 57%. The 31% move down from April was most likely ONLY the first wave inside the (C). We have a clean three-wave correction off the May low to a 76.4% Fibonacci retrace for a clear "1-2" setup within a (C) that ultimately projects toward 82 and potentially as low as 60.

Very similar to the strong setup in NVDA above is Microchip Technology (MCHP). MCHP did get higher in the (B) like TSM and AVGO, but has a very clear wave 1 down in May and a clean corrective wave 2 bounce to the 61.8% Fib retrace. The (C) wave on MCHP targets 60-52. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been stickier near the highs but it should also be forming a B-wave top. We like AMD long term but think a move to the teens or even single digits is very reasonable given the larger degree 5 up that counts complete off 2015. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) allows for another high in a 5th off the October low of (5) of P.3. Support for a final pop toward 120s needs to hold the 102.50 region. Below this would be the first indication that the larger Primary wave 4 targeting the 70 region has begun.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.