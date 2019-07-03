Deutsche Bank: This Is Going To Hurt

Both of DB's previous restructuring plans in 2012 and 2015 involved capital raisings of around €8bn. I'd put the company down for around €5bn this time. With the prospect of significant dilution hanging over the share, it's still very hard to see it turning a corner.

My view remains that there is a very real risk of DB needing to raise yet more capital to foot the bill, if not immediately then within a relatively short period after the restructuring is launched.

The key question is how much it will all cost, in terms of restructuring expenses and incurred losses on divesting the bad bank assets.

The contours of the plan are becoming visible, with press reports suggesting up to 20,000 job cuts and the creation of a €50bn bad bank.

Plenty of kite-flying in recent weeks

As we get closer to what seems an imminent announcement of DB's latest restructuring, the volume of leaks to the press is increasing, presumably aimed at "testing the waters" for how investors might react (FT article here (subscription required)).

The contours of the plan are becoming clear and it seems likely to be announced either with the 2Q results on July 24 or possibly sooner:

15,000-20,000 job cuts is the latest report with the blow being softened a little by a target to hire around 300 advisors to beef up DB's wealth management business.

The US investment bank seems likely to bear the brunt of the cuts with reports that the equity business will be all but closed and sizeable parts of the US rates business also exited (Bloomberg article here).

A bad-bank is reportedly being created to house €50bn of risk-weighted assets, mainly long-dated derivatives (FT report).

What is so far missing from all the reports is a quantification of the cost of the plan. This will have two parts: 1) direct restructuring charges associated with the business exits and headcount cuts and 2) wind-down costs associated with running off the assets in the bad-bank.

This rest of this article tries to guesstimate what these may be and what the implications are for DB's capital position.

Restructuring charges could be €4bn or more

There're two ways to try to size the restructuring charges.

The first is to compare this plan with previous DB restructurings and what they cost. We've had two big restructurings in recent years:

Strategy 2015 was launched in 2012 under co-CEOs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen. There was no headcount target but the plan was to lower the cost base by €4.5bn over three years, mainly from streamlining and back-office rationalisation. "Cost-to-achieve" restructuring charges were €4bn. DB raised €8.5bn through a rights issue to finance the plan.

Strategy 2020 was launched under John Cryan in 2015. It had a target of reducing costs by €3.8bn and it incurred restructuring charges of €3.5bn. €8bn of equity was raised via rights issue. This plan did have a headcount target as well, which was to cut around 15,000 jobs, of which 9,000 internal and 6,000 external (consultants, outsourced activities, etc.). This is obviously in the same ball-park as what seems to be under consideration now.

Previous restructuring plans have cost €3.5-4bn

Source: from company disclosures

From the above, it could be concluded that the "going-rate" for a DB restructuring is €3.5-4bn of incurred costs, usually funded by raising capital in roughly double the amount.

A second way of corroborating these numbers is to ask what level of cost reduction DB needs, given its current profitability, in order to attain its profit targets.

The key target management has committed to is 4% ROE this year and 10% over the medium term. 10% looks like a pipe dream, so let's concentrate on the 4%.

Unfortunately for management, the market doesn't believe they can get anywhere close to this target in 2019 and indeed doesn't believe it can even be delivered by 2021. The following table outlines current analyst consensus estimates (available here on the DB website), which show expected ROE of just 1.2% this year, 2.1% next year and 2.9% in 2021. This essentially is why another restructuring is needed.

Consensus estimates see ROE remaining below target to 2021

Source: company disclosures, my calculations

I've outlined this calculation before (article here). To gauge what level of cost-save management might target, it is simply a matter of taking 2021 market estimates, assume nothing else changes apart from costs, and ask what level of costs are required to deliver 4% ROE, all else being equal.

The number is €4.2bn.

The rule of thumb in banking is that to achieve a given level of cost-save the required one-off restructuring charge is normally 100%. So a €4.2bn cost-save ambition would probably incur roughly €4bn of restructuring charges.

This would be my best guess as to what will be announced on July 24. It is a logical number based on the level of ROE the company is targeting and it is consistent with the charges incurred in previous plans.

DB doesn't have €4bn to spare

The problem with this number, which I've also discussed in a previous article, is that DB doesn't have €4bn available to spend on restructuring. Remember that restructuring expenses are usually front-loaded, so the bulk of this number would likely need to be taken through the P&L over the first couple of years of the plan. Given the market sees DB delivering cumulative net profits of only €1.9bn by 2020, it can't absorb €4bn without eroding capital. Even if the charges are spread out to 2021, cumulative profits are estimated to be only €3.6bn, so again there is capital erosion.

This is the problem faced by previous managements and it is why both the 2015 and 2020 plans entailed rights issues.

As the following calculations illustrate, without a capital raise, DB's regulatory capital ratios would fall below the company's target levels if €4bn of restructuring costs were booked today.

The key "binding constraint" is leverage, where DB has a target of 4.5% but is currently only at 3.9%. With €4bn of restructuring, this number would fall to 3.7%, a capital shortfall of €11bn. Even if we factor in all the profits DB is expected to make out to 2021 (€3.6bn), the ratio is still only 3.9% and the shortfall €7bn.

With restructuring charges, DB's capital ratios fall below target

Source: company data, my calculations

This is why I think another capital raise is inevitable. It may not come immediately. But the template DB has used in the past is to establish credibility and confidence by announcing a plan, wait for the share price to rise, and then execute the capital raise at a later date at a more favourable valuation level. That's what I think will happen on this occasion too.

That's also the reason the share price is likely to be capped at close to the current level. As long as investors think there is a risk of dilution, there will be no serious interest from long-only institutional investors. If DB raised, say, €5bn at the current share price, earnings dilution would be above 30%.

Raising equity at the current share price would be heavily dilutive

Source: my calculations

A bad-bank makes a capital raise more likely

Into the mix comes the bad-bank. The crucial question here is: how big will the wind-down costs be?

This is a slightly different scenario to restructuring because the wind-down is likely to take place over a much more extended time horizon. The costs are not booked upfront like in a restructuring. So there is more time and space to absorb any losses through accumulated profits over a number of years.

However, the downside is that the ultimate losses could be much bigger than restructuring. We've had many examples of bad-banks in the banking industry over recent years so there's plenty of reference points. I've outlined a few of them in the next table, involving both DB and its closest European investment bank competitors.

Previous bad-banks have incurred heavy losses

Source: company disclosures

None of the programmes is directly comparable to another because the type of assets involved usually differed substantially.

DB's last bad-bank, called "NCOU" (Non-Core Operating Unit) existed between 2012 and 2016 and housed a whole variety of unwanted assets, ranging from the Cosmopolitan casino in Las Vegas to parts of the European retail banking business. The biggest lump (about 50%) was a mish-mash of investment banking assets including securitisations, monoline insurance contracts and loans. The initial volume of assets was €125bn (risk-adjusted), so considerably larger than the €50bn under consideration this time around. The accumulated losses over its life-span were €11bn pre-tax.

Programmes of other competitors showed equally bleak outcomes.

Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) ran a bad-bank called "Strategic Resolution Unit" between 2015 and 2018. It lost CHF12bn pre-tax on initial assets of CHF62bn (risk-adjusted).

UBS's (NYSE: UBS) "Non-Core & Legacy" unit has lost CHF5bn since 2013 on CHF38bn of initial assets (it is still in operation).

Barclays' (NYSE: BCS) "Non-Core" division lost £7bn between 2014 and 2017 on £110bn of assets.

Source: company disclosures

I think it would be dangerous to draw precise conclusions from all of this. As I said, the assets were different from what DB seems to be considering now (mainly long-dated derivatives which probably have a positive P&L but consume too much capital). And the loss experiences differed widely between individual programmes, from only 2% of assets in the case of Barclays to 13% of assets for UBS.

But the key point is that once a bad-bank is established the losses usually start to mount. The assets wouldn't be designated "bad" if they were profitable. And transferring them to a separate work-out unit implies an expedited run-down where the bank is willing to take mark-downs to simply get rid of them. Finally, as assets are shed there are less revenues available to support the overheads of the bad-bank (the lights can only be turned off once the last asset has gone), so the P&L almost automatically deteriorates over time.

The uncertainties created by a bad-bank, therefore, warrant having a buffer of capital to guard against unexpected outcomes. This is something DB doesn't have and certainly won't have once it has absorbed restructuring costs associated with the cost reduction plan.

In my view, the conclusion has to be that a bad-bank makes a capital raise even more likely than it would be if all that DB was contemplating was a cost-cutting programme, for without having one there is really no hedge in place for the tail-risks associated with winding down these assets.

Conclusions

DB is on the cusp of another restructuring push and investors could be forgiven for getting feelings of Groundhog Day.

With several similar programmes already behind us there is ample data available to assess the scenarios, costs and likely outcomes.

I've laid out in this article some of the key numbers as I see them: the 4% ROE target, a possible €4bn bill for restructuring, a potential €5bn capital raise at some not-too-distant point in the future and the issues around a €50bn bad-bank.

Whatever is announced, the problems at DB are so entrenched that it won't be an instant fix and improvements are a multi-year prospect, if they come at all.

The mere fact of having a plan - which CEO Sewing hasn't had since he took over last year - will probably see the share price rally on relief. But the upside is likely to be capped by anticipation of yet another capital call. With the share trading at only 0.3x P/TNAV this risks being heavily dilutive and it is the key reason I would continue to avoid the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.