How To Prepare For A Recessionary Bear Market

A recession will cause huge stress in the corporate sector, particularly in BBB corporate bonds. The Fed is aware of this and is poised to lower interest rates.

It's well-known now on Seeking Alpha that the yield curve (3-month Treasury rate > 10 years) has inverted (i.e., the red line below meets or exceeds the blue line). This has been the harbinger of a recession quite consistently in the past (the shaded area in the chart below). Is this time different?

(Source: FRED)

You can only tell if you are in a recession in the rear-view mirror. In fact, official confirmation of a recession may only come after a recession is over. The NBER's Business Cycle Dating Committee is the official arbiter of recession dating. It is thought that they consider the four key indicators given below to decide on whether an economy is in a recession or expanding. Industrial Production has clearly topped in January, Real Income is a bit wobbly, while Employment and Real Sales are strong.

(Source: dshort.com)

Many respected investors and renowned market economists are also saying a recession is approaching. David Rosenberg, a well-known Toronto-based economist, in an interview on BNN-Bloomberg opined that a recession has already started. Rosenberg also thinks that some kind monetization of debt (a.k.a. massive money printing) is inevitable in the US in the next few years (more on that below).

Billionaire bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach is quoted on Bloomberg as saying that the probability of a recession in the next 12 months is over 50%. For a bond "king", he is especially concerned about corporate debt. He is recommending investors buy gold.

Howard Marks of OakTree Capital, in his interview with LinkedIn, says that, “I’m firmly convinced we are in the eighth inning”, i.e., closer to the end than the beginning of the cycle, and it's time to play defence and be very cautious. While he said there is overvaluation of assets across the board in asset classes and no bargains available, he cited some "least overvalued" opportunities in private credit, real estate outside the big cities and emerging markets.

Celebrity economist Stephanie Pomboy, in a conversation with Grant Williams, also expressed concerned about corporate debt and stock buybacks. She observed that stock buybacks by corporations are driving stock prices up, while corporations are loading up on debt.

Both Gundlach and Pomboy cited the bubble in corporate debt, particularly in BBB corporate bonds, as very concerning. Pomboy called these BBB's "pre-junk", or one notch above junk, and said that if interest rates were to rise, many corporations could get into big trouble.

(Source: FRED)

(Source: SPGlobal.com, with author's annotations)

She worries that NIPA (National Income and Product Accounts, as reported to the government as part of corporate tax filings) profits have diverged from S&P 500 earnings per share, or EPS (with S&P EPS distorted by buybacks), and the former has turned down. S&P 500 profits typically follow NIPA profits. A recession can be triggered by a stock market decline, and this has the Fed worried, hence its abrupt end to tightening. The incumbent Trump administration is concerned that a recession before the election next year can imperil their prospects.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Pomboy's big concern is that the US pension system is woefully underfunded (to the tune of ~$7 trillion, or 1/3rd of the ~$21 trillion GDP), and in the next recession, the deficit may double to $14 trillion. Given the aging demographics and increasing lifespans, when baby boomers are collecting their pensions in increasing numbers, we have basically run out of time to address it without some kind of monetization or money printing. Most of the western world is in the same predicament with high debt, aging demographics and unfunded pensions. The problem is exacerbated by the low interest rates, which prevent the pension plans to "earn out" their obligations. But if interest rates are raised, economic activity gets depressed.

(Source: Macro Mavens via Zero Hedge)

Later in the conversation, Pomboy also advocated buying gold as a hedge against monetization.

Bear Markets and Recession

Now a bear market in the U.S stock market (defined as a drawdown of >20%) can happen with or without a recession. However, the reverse is not true, as a recession is always accompanied by a bear market. The drawdown during an average recessionary bear market is -37.89%, which is painful if fully invested. An average bear market lasts for 362 days. (See article "Historical Bull And Bear Markets Of The S&P 500").

Bear Market Start With a Recession Recession. Start Recession End Rec. Length Max Drawdown Days Between Start of Recession & Start of Bear Market 10/21/1957 TRUE 9/1/1957 5/1/1958 241 -21.47% -50 5/28/1962 FALSE – – – -29.31% 8/29/1966 FALSE – – – -23.69% 1/26/1970 TRUE 1/1/1970 12/1/1970 333 -37.27% -25 11/26/1973 TRUE 12/1/1973 4/1/1975 485 -49.93% 5 9/25/1981 TRUE 8/1/1981 12/1/1982 486 -28.01% -55 10/19/1987 FALSE – – – -35.94% 10/11/1990 TRUE 8/1/1990 4/1/1991 242 -20.36% -71 9/1/1998 FALSE – – – -22.45% 2/22/2001 TRUE 4/1/2001 12/1/2001 243 -50.50% 38 7/1/2008 TRUE 1/1/2008 7/1/2009 546 -57.69% -182 Average Bear Market -34.24% Average Drawdown Recessionary Bear Market -37.89% Average Drawdown Non-Recessionary Bear Market -27.85%

(Source: The Relationship Between Bear Markets and Recession)

How to Withstand a Recessionary Bear Market

If you are properly balanced, you really don't have to do much. Ideally, if you have a generic 60% equities and 40% fixed income portfolio, you will likely sail though with nothing more than a few hiccups. However, this long equities bull market has skewed many portfolios heavily towards riskier assets. This is as good a time as any to bring the portfolio into balance. The next few months are good time to reduce risk. We are not talking about timing the market, but positioning yourself to play defence taking into account the market cycle.

Based on my research and past experience, I suggest doing the following:

Short-Term Tactics

1) Sell the losers and raise cash. This is a good time to sell the losers in the portfolio and harvest the tax losses in your taxable account. A recessionary bear market will make it difficult to sell these, as low-quality stocks go down far more than high-quality ones. If a bear market does not arrive on schedule, you can use the tax losses to balance against the winner. In any event, it's good psychological practice to dump your losers periodically - call it spring cleaning. You can always buy them later if you miss them, but I doubt you will. In a bear market, cash is king as long as you have the guts to buy when there is blood in the streets.

2) Trim the big winners. If you have some big winners, it's time to trim some of them. A trim of 5-15% is appropriate, taking into account capital gains taxes and your harvesting of tax losses as suggested above. Trim high beta stocks more than low beta. This is hard, as it is tough to part with symbols of success, but remember that you can always buy them again when they are cheaper in a recession.

3) Buy some gold. This is a good time to get some gold in your portfolio as a hedge. As mentioned above, Pomboy and Gundlach are bullish on gold. A portfolio weight of about 5% is appropriate. The simplest and most liquid way is to buy the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD). Gold, while not income-producing, does act as a ballast against too much turbulence. It's also countercyclical, as it gives psychological comfort when everything is going to hell in a handbasket. As you can see, gold has beaten the S&P 500 over the past 12 months. In a recessionary situation, this outperformance will widen dramatically.

Data by YCharts

4) Buy long-dated treasuries. An impending recession has caused the Fed to halt its tightening. They will very likely start to loosen. Long bonds have already delivered double-digit returns this year. Once the recession is imminent or has started, the Fed will cut rates aggressively. This will cause the yield curve to steepen. However, until that happens, long bonds can deliver another double-digit returns over the next year. The caveat here is that this is a short- to intermediate-term trade. A simple way to get exposure to long bonds is to buy the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Once the recession does start and/or the yield curve steepens, sell TLT and buy short-term treasury bonds. This is a counter-cyclical move. TLT has already outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

4) Lean towards low volatility stocks. High-quality equities and low-volatility equities outperform while waiting for a recession and when the recession gets underway, but underperform when expansion starts again.

As you can see from the chart below, the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) has handily beaten SPY as well as the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats (SDY) on a total return basis over the last three years. This gap is likely to widen as we approach and plunge into a recession, but then will start to narrow as we hit bottom and start to emerge. You can start trimming SPLV at that time.

Data by YCharts

Intermediate Term - After we are in a Bear Market

5) Start thinking counter-cyclically. A good way to position yourself for the eventual re-expansion and monetization is to start getting long natural resources and hard assets. Think high-quality miners like Rio-Tinto (RIO), BHP Group (BHP), Big Oil companies like Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and big oil services companies like Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL), timber REITs Weyerhaeuser (WY) and Rayonier (RYN), and high-quality Real Estate, Simon Property Group (SPG). These not only pay a decent dividend but also have solid balance sheets. They are already positioned for a recession and are cheap. If the US starts to monetize (by Quantitative Easing or via Modern Monetary Theory), inflation will surge, as will hard assets and natural resources. Most of these natural resource companies have assets buried in the ground, which grow more valuable with inflation.

6) Slowly buy into emerging markets - One thing emerging markets have going for them is demographics. Demographics is one of the great unstoppable forces in the world. Population size and age structures are among the most fundamental economic factors. India, for example, has one of the youngest demographics of major economies and would be a good place to put some small bets. The Trump-Xi spat has reminded global businesses that they are too dependent on China for their supply chain. This realization will force supply chains to disperse throughout the third world in search of cheap labour and favourable demographics. China has an aging population as well, but is shifting to a more internally high-tech based economy. For now, I would favour domestic companies such as China Mobile (CHL), which have no export dependence. A 5% weight for emerging markets is appropriate.

Final Thoughts

As I write this, Trump and Xi have hugged and promised to talk. Eventually, it looks like they will come to some kind of deal, probably early next year. Trump's patented The Art of the Deal strategy is to manufacture a situation, play chicken with the market and eventually do a deal and take credit. Speculators love him, and he keeps the testosterone pumping. Trump is facing re-election next year and cannot afford a recession. He and his administration will do their best to kick the can down the road, and the Fed stands ready to cut interest rates. Even if a recession is avoided prior to the election, it will be here eventually soon after.

Xi is keen to keep the supply of advanced US semiconductors open for now as the key to its "Made in China" strategy of dominating next-gen tech, such as Telecom, AI and EVs. The US needs to keep piling on debt to prevent the wheels from falling off, and China needs to export manufactured products to keep its population busy and out of mischief in the medium term. While this is going on, they will keep buying US treasuries (they have over $1 trillion already). Eventually, China will shift gradually to a consumer-driven economy, but it will take the better part of the next decade or more. More fundamentally, China is now emerging as the first major geopolitical rival to the global hegemony of the United States since the fall of the USSR. Therefore, the US is on a collision course to curtail China's ambition, and the latter's "Made in China" strategy and its "Belt & Road" strategy are in its sight. How this rivalry plays out will define the next decade.

(Source: Forbes.com)

Monetization of US debt and pension obligation look inevitable in the long run. This won't be good for USD purchasing power, and we will need to get back into high-quality stocks with low leverage and hard assets to protect ourselves against inflation.

(Source: FT.com)

We sure are living in interesting times.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.