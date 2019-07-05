Where Ashford Hospitality Went Wrong And The Best Alternative

There is one pick in the hotel REIT sector that is vastly superior to their peers.

A look at why AHT was not as safe as many investors thought.

How Hotel REITs Work

To understand the dynamics of hotel REIT pricing, it is crucial to understand how hotel REITs are structured very differently from other REITs.

Most REITs buy or build property that is already leased or that is intended to be leased to a tenant. They profit primarily from collecting rent and occasionally a little bit from appreciation in property values. REITs operate as landlords, and the profitability or lack of profitability of the tenant is only a concern insofar as it impacts the tenant's ability to pay rent.

Analysis of a REIT typically focuses on things like average remaining lease terms, what type of escalators are built into the leases, the credit quality/default risk of tenants and the cap-rate of properties acquired compared to the REIT's cost of capital.

Hotel REITs also buy property and lease it to a tenant with one huge difference - the tenant is a subsidiary of the REIT. Among hotel REITs, it is common practice for the REIT to create a "taxable REIT subsidiary" or TRS. This is a company (frequently a series of companies) that is wholly owned by the REIT.

To qualify as a REIT, REITs must derive the majority of their income from Real Estate Related sources, such as rent. Running a hotel results in all sorts of non-real estate related income. Where most REIT sectors trended toward leasing to unrelated third-party tenants, hotel REITs found another way.

Hotel REITs create a TRS, the TRS then becomes the tenant of a property and is responsible for paying "rent" to the REIT. There is a formal lease that is drawn up and everything, just as if the TRS was a completely separate company.

The TRS then hires a third-party management company which actually runs the day to day operations of the hotel. This is the company that hires the employees, manages the employees, makes operational decisions, advertises the hotel, etc.

So instead of the REIT being the landlord of an unrelated tenant, there are actually three parties:

The REIT, which owns the building, collects rent and is responsible for capital expenditures.

The TRS, which is wholly owned by the REIT, which collects all the revenue and is responsible for the day to day operating expenses of the property.

A third-party manager who collects a fee from the TRS in exchange for managing the day to day operations. Usually with some sort of incentive structure.

The TRS is consolidated on the financial statements of the REIT; so from an investor's perspective, the profitability or lack of profitability of the TRS is going to have a large impact on the REIT.

Benefits & Drawbacks

While the distinction between the REIT and the TRS is everything to the IRS, from an investor's standpoint it is mostly irrelevant. For REITs, tenant bankruptcies are not an infrequent occurrence. When a tenant files for bankruptcy or otherwise vacates a building, the REIT finds a new tenant, signs a new lease and moves on.

There is always a push/pull negotiation as leases expire. The REIT tries to get increases in rent, while the tenant tries to get lower rent. The two separate parties will negotiate over things like who will pay for capital expenditures, remodeling the space, the length of the term, and what escalators will be in place. Sometimes REITs have the upper hand in those negotiations, other times the tenants are in the driver's seat.

When a tenant is in bad shape, and at risk of bankruptcy, the REIT has the choice of negotiating, or in some cases can let the tenant default and then evict the troubled tenant to sign a deal with a better tenant.

With a TRS, there is no real negotiation; the REIT is negotiating with itself!

When hotels are doing well, this can be a big benefit as the REIT will be directly participating in the upside through the TRS. However, when the market slows down and hotels are doing poorly, where other REITs might let their tenants bear the losses and seek to replace them, hotel REITs share the losses with the TRS.

A Look At Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Source: AHT 10-K 2018

Looking at Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:AHT) 10-K, we see what is pretty typical for a hotel REIT, but unusual for REITs in general. Where most REIT revenues are categorized as "Rent" or maybe "Base Rent," along with categories like "Expense Reimbursements" and/or "Variable Rents," in hotel REITs you have Rooms and Food and beverage, being the dominant revenue sources.

While you see the typical REIT expenses like property taxes, depreciation, impairments, transaction costs and G&A, the bulk of the expenses are hotel expenses.

One assumption we frequently make with REITs is that we should use Funds From Operations or FFO as a financial measurement. It is common practice to use FFO or Adjusted FFO as a measure of dividend safety. From that perspective, AHT's dividend appeared extremely safe with AFFO of $1.26/share in 2018 and a dividend of $0.48 a payout ratio of only 38%.

The largest adjustment that FFO calculations make is adding depreciation and amortization. The logic behind that adjustment is that GAAP rules require "straight line" depreciation, removing a fixed amount of value from the real estate assets each year. In the real world, real estate does not depreciate a perfectly even amount each year, and in many cases, it actually appreciates in value. There is some amount of money that has to be reinvested in physical buildings to maintain their value, but in most cases, that amount is substantially less than the depreciation charge required by GAAP rules.

Since REITs primarily own real estate, the depreciation charges under GAAP rules have little relation to the actual health of the cash flow of the company. So instead of EPS, REIT analysis usually focuses on FFO and adjusted variations of FFO.

This is where we need to remember that hotel REITs are not primarily real estate companies. They are primarily hotel companies. Most REITs have rather minimal maintenance capital expenditures because in their leases, they make their tenants responsible for most of the funds spent inside the building. If the tenant wants to paint the walls, put in new carpet, buy new furniture or whatever, the landlord doesn't pay for it, the tenant does. During lease negotiations, the landlord might front some money for what is referred to as "tenant improvements," but such funds come in exchange for higher rents, higher escalators and/or longer lease terms. The landlord is generally responsible for major structural things like the roof or foundation, maybe the parking lot, things that only need to be done every few decades.

In this case, the tenant is the REIT. So whenever a hotel has a renovation and they are fixing up all their rooms, who pays that expense? They can filter it through whichever corporation is most convenient to please the IRS, but at the end of the day, it is the REIT that bears the responsibility.

Source: AHT 10-K 2018

When we look at AHT, we can see they have been spending well in excess of $200 million per year on "Improvements and additions to hotel properties." This capital investment is not recorded in FFO and it is approximately 80-90% of what the depreciation charges have been. It is typical for a hotel REIT to have capital expenditures at these levels.

Source: AHT Presentation

Historically, AHT has been investing 10-15% of their revenue, and despite investing over $600 million, their gross revenues have declined over the last 3 years.

Source: AHT Presentation

In their presentation, AHT points to their "successes" such as this rebranding from Crowne Plaza to Marriott. Immediately after the renovation, there was a spike up in EBITDA; however, the upward momentum flattens out after a couple of years.

Hotel rooms have a cyclical life when a hotel just had a renovation, they can charge more because the rooms are much nicer. Over time, the quality will degrade and the hotel owner has two options, they can either do a new renovation or they can start becoming more competitive on price, causing hotel-level EBITDA to decline.

The bottom line is that these capital investments are generally not adding new rooms that will provide some income stream forever, they are updating the existing rooms and over time those updates will decay. For a REIT that owns a lot of hotels, there will always be hotels that are in the declining phase and are in need of renovation.

So when we look at a hotel REIT's ability to cover their dividend, it is absolutely necessary for us to consider that they will have to make regular capital expenditures to maintain their current levels of revenue.

When you compare AHT's AFFO which was $145.2 million in 2018, compared to annual cap-ex in excess of $200 million, it should not be a surprise that they had to cut the dividend. Even if we assume that AHT's cap-ex has been somewhat inflated in recent years, it would be reasonable for them to require average cap-ex of 10% of revenue, which would be $140-150 million/year.

RLJ

Source: RLJ 2018 10-K

When we compare AHT to RLJ, we can see a world of difference. RLY has AFFO that has risen from $332.7 million to $395.7 million. More than twice of what AHT's was, while their capital expenditures were less than AHT's.

Source: RLJ 2018 10-K

This efficiency means that RLJ has a much easier time paying their dividends. While there are numerous reasons why more funds reach RLJ's bottom line, the largest is their relative debt levels.

Source: RLJ Presentation

Despite having less gross assets, AHT has $4.15 billion in debt, net debt/EBITDA of 8.9x, a weighted average interest rate of 5.74% and an interest coverage ratio of only 1.7x.

By every measure, RLJ is substantially more secure. Instead of handing all their money to lenders, RLJ is paying shareholders.

RLJ Preferred

By far, our favorite pick in the hotel REIT sector RLJ.PA was created by another REIT, Felcor, that RLJ acquired in 2017. RJL.PA currently yields 7.3%.

This is a very unique opportunity among preferred shares because it is a convertible stock with no call date. RLJ can only force conversion if the common shares are trading in excess of $89. With common shares trading below $20, that is not a risk for the foreseeable future.

Given the reality of the hotel sector, it is frequently hit hard by recessions. Traveling is one of the expenses that consumers will cut back on relatively quickly. Since hotel REITs are directly exposed to hotel performance, they share in that pain.

However, hotel REITs are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income. While hotels might see a significant decline in revenues, there is still substantial cash-flow and therefore taxable income. We do not want to be caught holding common shares through a recession, but preferred shares are much better positioned to absorb the volatility.

What we need to ensure is that there is no significant bankruptcy risk and that the hotel REIT will be able to meet their interest and preferred dividend obligations even with a significant decline in revenue.

In the case of RLJ, they have an interest coverage ratio of 5.3x. This means that their EBITDA could decline substantially and they would still be able to service their debt.

RLJ also has a lot of flexibility on their balance sheet with $6 billion in net assets, $2.2 billion in debt and $367 million in preferred shares outstanding. That provides asset coverage of their debt/preferred over 2.33x. The preferred dividends are covered about 15 fold when you take into account the relationship between preferred dividends and AFFO. Even if you subtract capital expenditures from AFFO, preferred dividends are covered 8 fold over.

This adds up to an investment that pays a yield over 7%, cannot be called, cannot be converted for the foreseeable future and the underlying company has very solid cash flow and asset coverage.

This is a preferred share we can hold through a recession without fear. We cannot predict what might happen to the price of RLJ.PA. Any decline from hotels could prove to be a headwind; however since RLJ.PA cannot be called, any investment will lock in the yield indefinitely. That is a very attractive feature which should attract capital.

In the recent December/January pullback among preferred shares, RLJ.PA only pulled back to $24.37, less than 10% from its peak. Compared to peers like Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) or Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) that saw their preferreds pull back almost 20%, AHT saw their preferreds pull back more than 25%. We expect that in a recession, RLJ.PA will continue to be less volatile than their peers as RLJ's safety cushion is sufficient to absorb a strong recession and the perpetual nature of the preferred share will attract long-term investors looking to hold forever.

RLJ Common

HDO is currently long RLJ (RLJ) common share. We are downgrading that position to HOLD. The immediate future for hotels is projected to be relatively flat, with occupancy stable and RevPAR (revenue per available room) is projected to grow modestly with inflation.

RLJ has been making some very shareholder-friendly moves, such as buying back shares using proceeds from the sale of non-core properties acquired from the Felcor merger. We expect that they will continue to do so at the currently depressed valuation. Additionally, RLJ has several hotels that are being redeveloped and the benefits of those efforts should be seen during the second half of the year.

Therefore, we believe that RLJ should outperform their peers during the second half and have some upside from here. On the other hand, we are aware that when the economy slows down, hotel visits are one of the first things to suffer. When that happens we would much rather be holding the preferred shares.

We expect sometime in the next 6 months, there will be an opportunity to exit our position at an attractive price. So investors who do not have a position should pick RLJ.PA. Investors who currently have positions in RLJ should wait for a recovery from the current prices and be advised that we will be looking to issue a sell recommendation likely before the end of the year.

Conclusion

Hotel REITs are inherently volatile because they are directly exposed to the risks/returns of the hotel industry. While we typically look at REITs as "landlords," with hotel REITs it is more appropriate to look at them as hotel companies.

This dynamic can allow for high-yields and more upside when hotels are doing well, but it also means more downside risk when they are not. It also means we have to rethink our analysis and consider the impact of cap-ex requirements that are not included in FFO. When we look at AHT in that light, it should not have been a surprise that they had to cut their dividend.

Preferred shares in hotel REITs offer an opportunity to be exposed to the sector with much less risk to the dividend. REIT rules require they pay out 90% of taxable income and preferred shares have to be paid before any common dividend can be paid.

RLJ.PA is our clear favorite pick. It offers a yield of 7.3%, it cannot be called and the conversion feature cannot be exercised unless there is a huge increase in the common share price.

This means that RLJ.PA is a rare preferred that can literally be held for the rest of our lives. RLJ has a lot of cushion with an interest coverage ratio of 5.1x, and asset coverage of debt + preferred over 2.33x. On a cash flow basis the dividends are covered by over 8 fold using an extremely stringent measure. RLJ.PA has been and will continue to be less volatile than their peers.

We believe that RLJ.PA is a strong buy at any price below $28.00 and if there are any dips in a recession, we will add enthusiastically.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2700 members. Our aim is to generate high immediate income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

Disclosure: I am/we are long RLJ, RLJ.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.