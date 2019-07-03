Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: June Update

It’s a new month, which means I get to work on the newest episode of my favorite article series: my monthly dividend growth portfolio update. The first thing I do when I start to put together these pieces is total up my monthly dividend income and insert the data into my long-term dividend chart. This is such a gratifying experience every month. It shows the progress that my dividend income stream is making towards my ultimate goal of financial freedom. The rising passive income bars in the graph represent tangible evidence that my strategy is working. Also, since I no longer discuss trades in real-time outside of The Dividend Growth Club, these monthly recap articles allow me to let non-subscribing readers know what I’ve been up to during the past 30 days or so and get everyone’s opinion on my portfolio management moves. These pieces are fun to write, and the comment sections are fun to read. So, let’s get into the results!

The value of my portfolio increased by 4.82% in June. This represents underperformance relative to the S&P 500, which was up nearly 5.5%, posting its best June in years. I'd obviously like to be beating the broader market month in and month out when I make these portfolio updates, yet it's hard to be disappointed with monthly gains of nearly 5%.

During the month of June, I had my second-best ever dividend income month (second only to March of 2019). My passive income increased 21.36% year over year. Through the first 6 months of 2019, my year-to-date passive income is up 15.44% over the total I generated during the first 6 months of 2018. This total takes me another step closer to yet another double-digit annual growth year. And what’s probably most exciting to me about these double-digit growth results is that they’re being generated without any new cash additions to the portfolio.

Actually, they’re being generated during a period of time when I’ve had to make cash withdrawals. As many of you know, my wife has been in graduate school for the last 2 years, and during that time, with only one household income, I had to take out money from the brokerage accounts to pay for tuition and certain household expenditures. In other words, I had to put the accumulation phase of our dividend growth life cycle on pause. When I started building a DGI portfolio a few years back, I imagined it would be decades before I would start making withdrawals. However, life happens, and I don’t mind putting the DGI plan on pause for a few years, because the professional opportunities that my wife’s new degree will open up for her will pay dividends for us (pun intended) in relatively short order.

Since I haven’t added new money to the portfolio since 2016, I knew that I would have to be more aggressive with my trades in hopes of bolstering my passive income stream via organic dividend growth. It’s fairly easy to generate double-digit passive income growth when you’re collecting dividends and re-investing them, getting annual dividend increases, and using new cash to make regular additions to the portfolio. It’s certainly possible to generate double-digit passive income growth even without that last bit if you own high dividend growth names. But it’s been my stated goal to own a portfolio that has a higher yield than the S&P 500 and a higher dividend growth rate, so since I want a fairly respectable yield, it’s difficult to own only companies that post 10%+ annual dividend growth.

So, to help hit my goals, I’ve made it a habit over the last couple years of selling DGI stocks that I believe to be overvalued and using the proceeds from those trades to buy shares of DGI stocks that were undervalued. By selling high and buying low, I was able to replace lower yields with higher yields. This regular practice, alongside the dividend growth that my holdings continue to generate on their own, has led to strong passive income growth. When I make a trade like this and look at the amount of income that I’ve added to my income stream, I like to think of it as my own “special” dividend increase.

I’ve always felt confident when it comes to identifying wide margins of safety and buying attractively valued shares into weakness. However, for years I was also really hesitant to sell shares of high-quality DGI companies, understanding well and good that over the long term they generally move higher. With that in mind, oftentimes the right move to make when considering selling shares is to actually make no move at all. I definitely have not been right 100% of the time when selling/trimming shares, but over the last 2 years, I’ve proven to myself that my eye for gross overvaluation is nearly as good as my eye for undervaluation. There have been numerous times that I’ve sold something, only to buy it back lower.

My wife will begin working this summer, and once she does, I won’t feel nearly as much pressure to be such an active manager, because I’ll likely be able to generate strong dividend growth results simply by adding new cash to the portfolio. I’m not sure if I’ll revert back to my more boring buy-and-hold ways, or if I will continue to be active in the markets, hoping to bolster my income growth manually. Regardless, I am thankful for this experience during the last 2 years, because I feel like I’ve added another arrow to my portfolio manager quiver. I know that I’m a better investor overall due to the experience I’ve had during the last 2 years. I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve had to learn and grow. That’s what I like most about managing money full time - every day is different, and there is always something new to learn.

I only made 2 trades in June, and they both followed this general buy low/sell high principle. I sold my position in The Hershey Company (HSY) at $137.70 on 6/25/19, locking in 52.9% gains. And on that very same day, I bought shares of AbbVie (ABBV) at $67.05 due to its double-digit pullback in response to the Allergan (AGN) M&A news.

I don’t view this trade as a binary event. I had been thinking about selling HSY for a few weeks. I finished up my due diligence on the sale on Monday night, with plans to wake up and sell it on Tuesday morning unless there was a significant drop in share price. HSY shares were up a bit Tuesday morning, so I sold my lot. My plan was to essentially earmark the proceeds from that deal to be put to use buying HSY at a cheaper price at a later date. I’ve traded in and out of Hershey before, and I felt fairly confident that I wouldn’t have to wait too long to have the opportunity to buy shares at a ~20x multiple again.

That’s still my plan today, though I can understand how it might look like I made the HSY sale to fund the ABBV purchase, since they happened in the same morning. Headed into last week, I was sitting on ~8% cash, so I felt comfortable dipping into those reserves a bit to buy ABBV when it was so beaten down. Basically, what I’m saying is that both trades were made independently of one another (just for clarity's sake, so in future articles I don’t have to discuss the potential impact of selling one to buy the other). Regardless, what I didn’t expect to see when I woke up Tuesday morning was AbbVie shares down 15%.

AbbVie is another stock that I had been tracking for a while. I make weekly Nick’s Picks, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market for subscribers, and ABBV has been on that list for months due to its sub-$80 share price. This has been an interesting stock to me for a while now, because it’s one of the few names in the market that offers a 5% yield and double-digit dividend growth prospects. Honestly, those two dividend metrics combined seem too good to be true, don’t they? I’d been staying away from it because I worried about its reliance on Humira and its questionable balance sheet. Well, the AGN deal went a long way towards solving the Humira issue, and while it didn’t help the balance sheet issues (one could argue that it actually made it weaker), management did make positive comments related to the dividend/dividend growth during the conference call and presentation.

When I saw the massive trade volumes on ABBV shares that morning and the price down so far, I assumed that this was going to be a capitulatory event and I finally felt comfortable buying ABBV shares. I bought a ~1/2 position in ABBV, weighted at ~0.75% of my overall portfolio. The stock has bounced since I made my initial purchase, so I may not have the chance to buy the other half (I generally prefer to average down in price when building positions). But either way, I’m happy with the short-term capital gains and the high yield that I’ve added to my portfolio. Here’s hoping that management succeeds in using these combined ~$19 billion cash flows that new AbbVie will have to pay down debt and continue to be generous to shareholders.

Two trades aren’t a lot for me in a given month, but when the market is hovering near all-time highs, I’m generally fairly content to just sit back and watch the momentum push the market higher. Since I’m ~93% invested in the equity market, I benefit from this bull market in a large way. Yet, on the flip side of this coin, since I’m so heavily invested in equities, I don’t think now is the time to be putting the rest of my dry powder to use. As shown by the ABBV situation, I’m always ready and willing to put cash to work if/when I see strong value; however, for the most part, the market is expensive right now due to the bull market tide having lifted all boats, and if anything, I’m actually looking to sell/trim positions to lower my risk associated with highly valued names and increase my cash position, so that I have more ammunition to use during the next bear market.

I don’t take the task of trimming high-quality DGI investments lightly though, so I’ll certainly be moving slowly in that regard. I’m also working diligently on my watch lists, using the downtime that the bull market has given me to make sure that I am prepared for the next downturn with an in-depth shopping list that includes clear fundamental price targets. When the market does go into sell-off mode, fear spreads like wildfire. Knowing this beforehand and preparing for it mentally can help me to capitalize on the value that bear markets present. Having rational price targets at hand helps to assuage the negative sensations associated with fear, which is why I think maintaining a shopping list is important to any investor in the accumulation phase of their DGI portfolio.

Until next month, I hope all are well. Best wishes, and Happy 4th of July!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.