Recent Purchase: AbbVie

New-AbbVie's balance sheet will be weak to start, but the company will have strong cash flows and has plans to pay down debt while continuing to increase dividends.

I've been bearish on AbbVie for a while now, but the sell-off related to the Allergan purchase drove the stock down too far for me to ignore.

In recent weeks I’ve written several pieces highlighting the importance of holding cash. I’ve mentioned that the market has rallied back to all-time highs and attractive values are difficult to come by. I’ve said that patience is key to value investing. The same thing goes for dividend growth investing. By waiting for attractive value, an investor widens their margin of safety and when he or she is focused on dividend growth stocks, buying into weakness increases yield on cost. There’s nothing better than killing two birds with one stone. And most of the time, it doesn’t take all that long for that patience to pay off. There are a lot of high-quality companies spanning various sectors and industries and the fast-paced global news cycle always seems to be creating bear markets somewhere. On Friday I began working on my weekly Nick’s Picks piece that essentially said I was content to be sitting on the sidelines, but on Tuesday I was buying stock because of the massive sell-off in AbbVie (ABBV) shares.

Granted, I think it’s important to note that AbbVie isn’t the highest quality of company (in my opinion, at least). I’ve written about this name many times for subscribers, yet every time the message was the same: this is an intriguing company in terms of its high yield and strong dividend growth prospects, but a bet on AbbVie requires a lot of confidence in the company’s inherently speculative drug pipeline because of its overreliance on Humira for sales and earnings.

Even though it’s incredibly hard to find companies with 5%+ yields and double-digit dividend growth prospects, to me, that hasn’t been a bet that I’ve been willing to make. A large part of this was because I didn’t think that AbbVie had the balance sheet strength to make a big M&A move to diversify its revenue stream. AbbVie has strong cash flows but it also carried a lot of debt due to prior M&A and prior to Tuesday and I thought this was a company that would have to rely on organic growth. Well, apparently I couldn’t have been more wrong because ABBV made huge news with its $63b purchase of Allergan (AGN).

I’ve made my bearish stance on AbbVie clear for some time now. In September of 2017 I wrote this piece, outlining the logic behind the liquidation of my ABBV shares. At the time, the vast majority of the responses that I received were negative. People seemed to believe that ABBV was in the same league as well-known healthcare DGI names like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE), and even the place where it originated from, Abbott Laboratories (ABT). However, I argued that I was worried about the stock’s overreliance on Humira, voicing concerns that ABBV could become the next Gilead (GILD) in terms of a once hot DGI biotech/big pharma name that really struggles once its primary revenue drivers dry up.

If you look at the time-line of ABBV share price movement, for a while there I looked like a complete idiot. I sold at $74.04 and in relatively short order, ABBV shares soared to highs above $120. However, since early 2018 this stock has been in a fairly continuous downtrend. For a while now the stock has been hovering around the area where I sold and on Tuesday morning I woke up to see ABBV shares down ~15% on the news that the company had agreed to acquire Allergan.

In a way, I felt vindicated, having caught a lot of flack for my previous sale. However, the stock market isn’t about resentment or “I told you so’s,” it’s about making money. That’s why I decided to take advantage of this huge down day to purchase shares of ABBV at $67.05.

So, what changed to inspire me to add ABBV shares again? First and foremost, the very attractive valuation that AbbVie currently trades for. Well, I think the title of AbbVie’s presentation regarding the acquisition says it all: “Creating a New Diversified Biopharmaceutical Company.” It’s the word diversified that really hits home to me. I’ve been hemming and hawing about ABBV’s reliance on Humira for a while now and this deal goes a long way to solve that issue.

As you can see in the two images below, ABBV management is confident that this deal will allow it to both lower its dependence on Humira in the short term (prior to its patent cliff running out) while also providing better long-term growth prospects which will allow the company to generate strong sales and cash flows past that 2023 date. In the short term, management thinks that this deal will add 10-20% to the bottom-line after accounting for Allergan’s current profitability/cash flows and upwards of $2b worth of synergies and other cost reductions that are expected to be a product of the deal.

Source: ABBV/AGN Slide Show, slide 4

Source: ABBV/AGN Slide Show, slide 9

There don’t appear to be very many overlapping areas between these two companies, which is positive in several regards, in my opinion. First and foremost, it bodes well for the deal closing from an anti-trust standpoint. Unlike other M&A moves we’ve seen recently in the healthcare space, it doesn’t appear that ABBV/AGN will have to make massive divestitures to make this deal worth from a regulatory standpoint.

Combining two large operations is always a difficult task. One could argue that by adding so many segments to its existing operations ABBV is moving away from core competencies which could be putting future growth at risk. However, in the large-cap biotech/big pharma space, I like owning well-diversified names that are able to use the size and scale of their marketing and distribution platforms to create competitive advantages while reducing the potential effect of disruption in any particular area.

Source: ABBV/AGN Slide Show, slide 6

Allergan isn’t necessarily known for its strong top-line growth prospects, but the company does have strong franchises in a variety of areas that ABBV was not previously competing in and this deal turns the new-AbbVie into one of the biggest bio-pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Source: ABBV/AGN Slide Show, slide 8

And, according to management projections, not only will this new company have strong revenues and cash flows, but it will also be one of the fastest-growing names amongst its large-cap peers. To me, these revenue growth expectations are what convinced me to buy the stock.

AbbVie’s balance sheet is not going to be attractive after this deal passes. Management is holding onto hopes that the new company will maintain an investment grade credit rating and honestly, that’s not the best position to be in. The new company plans to use its ~$19b operating cash flows to reduce debt at $15b by 2021, with further reductions planned looking out to 2023. The rest of the cash flows will be dedicated towards the broad, innovative pipeline that new-ABBV is expected to have as well as maintaining strong shareholder returns.

Generally, I’m looking for companies with strong credit ratings because it’s that conservative fiscal management that proves to me that a management team has what it takes to be a reliable steward of capital throughout a variety of market conditions and it’s this that leads to long-term dividend growth streaks. However, once accepting the fact that new-ABBV’s balance sheet is going to be sub-par relative to its peers, I have to find a redeeming quality in the company elsewhere. That’s where top-line growth comes into play.

Source: ABBV/AGN Slide Show, slide 10

I’ve long said that revenue growth is one of the most important metrics to track as a dividend growth investor. Companies can game the financial systems in the short term with financial engineering to make shareholder returns look sustainable, but over the long term, there is really only one that signifies a sustainable dividend and that’s sales. Sales prove that there is reliable demand for a company’s products and/or services. This demand is what drives volumes and margins. These volumes/margins are what drives profits and these profits are what make a dividend possible.

Moving forward, ABBV believes that it will offer best in class top-line growth with near double-digit results from 2018-2023. If the company is able to come anywhere close to a 10% CAGR on the top line over the next 5 years, I have little doubt that my purchase at $67.05 will be a stunning success.

Management has remained committed towards dividend growth in the post-deal conference call and investor presentation. Obviously, these words are not law and a dividend can be frozen or cut at any time. Reading through investor commentary regarding the deal, I know that many expect ABBV to cut its dividend in response to the AGN purchase. However, for the time being, I’m willing to take management at its word.

With that being said, I want to make it crystal clear that although I finally purchased shares of AbbVie, I do not consider this to be a S.W.A.N. type investment. I think the company still has many hurdles ahead of it. Diversification or not, the upcoming patent cliff on Humira is still a potential massive headwind to growth. Furthermore, this balance sheet is going to take a lot of proper execution to fix. But, at the end of the day, when I see a well-known dividend payer like AbbVie sell off 15%+ in a single session, I’m more than likely going to be a buyer. ABBV’s average daily volumes hover in the 5m range and something like 80m shares traded hands on Tuesday. These massive volumes combined with the big downfall signified capitulation to me and I was happy to make a purchase.

Could shares continue to slump lower? Sure, they could. They’ve actually had a strong bounce since I was discussing my purchase with subscribers in The Dividend Growth Club’s chat room on Tuesday, though. This leads me to believe that my thoughts regarding massive volumes representing capitulation were correct. Even so, I bought a position that is weighted at 0.75%, which is about 1/3 of a full position for me. I would be willing to bring that weighting up to ~1.5% should this bounce end and weakness continue. This is not a company that I have plans to go overweight on, but the 6.4%% yield that I locked in was just too much to ignore. That’s a hefty sum to be paid while I wait and see if the strong growth that management is projecting plays out. And, if it does and the company does continue to grow its dividend I could be looking at a double digit yield on cost in no-time.

AbbVie is trading with a single digit P/E multiple right now, so barring some sort of disaster, I think downside is fairly limited from these mid-$60 levels. Only time will tell if I’m right, but assuming the market does change its bearish tune and ABBV’s P/E multiple expands back towards historical norms/its peer averages, this is a 6%+ yielder that could generate strong double digit capital appreciation as well. That’s getting the best of both worlds and to me, the risk is worth the reward.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha. Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, ABBV, PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.