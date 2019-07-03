Revisiting Kroger - I Keep Buying

While I believe the premium for the company was not warranted, especially not in today's market, I continue to see the company as undervalued. I remain long Kroger.

The stock has lost a great deal of its former valuation and dropped almost 48% from its 2015 highs of ~$42/share.

In this article, we'll review our Kroger (KR) thesis somewhat. Earlier in the year, I posted an article entitled "Should You Visit Kroger?" where I went long KR with the argument that despite increasing competition from other players in the market, and that I found it unlikely that previous margins would ever return, I believed KR to be undervalued.

Because the company posted 1Q19 results last week, which were received poorly by the market, I believe this a good time to revisit our thesis and see if it warrants an update. Should one rethink Kroger at this time? I think not - and I'm buying more.

Let me show you why.

Revisiting Kroger

As I pointed out in my original article, Kroger is one of USA's largest grocery operators, with only Walmart (WMT) holding a larger revenue in the space. 2800 supermarkets nationwide continue to make this company a force to be reckoned with.

During my initial article, I was clear on the fact that the company suffers both from short-term and long-term headwinds - no small amount of which can be said to be "small", and that these problems are somewhat fundamental in that they have trouble capitalizing on increases in market share, causing margin compression.

Still, I also pointed out that these troubles are in no way unique to Kroger, to the sector, or even to USA. Grocery and food operators across the world are suffering from margin problems. Kroger is simply one in a list of many, and I closed my thesis/analysis by pointing out that the long-term upside for a Kroger investment may be limited indeed if the company doesn't manage to return to previous valuations.

1Q19 results - Decent/acceptable on the surface, but fundamental problems persist

So, the 1Q19 results are in, and Kroger reports the following:

Sales levels below its own guidance, if in line with market expectations.

Continued margin trouble in the form of a 40 bps gross margin drop related to overall lower margins in pharmacy, if signs that the worst of the margin compression/troubles may be behind the company.

Expanding digital sales by 42%.

Further development in the company's plans and programs, such as Restock Kroger, Feed Your Future, labor negotiation and other "softer" values/variables.

Overall, the results were, from a fundamental perspective, better than before but lackluster in light of overall expectations. The turnaround in results that many were hoping for, or at least better results, wasn't there. The company delivered overall acceptable numbers, at least according to market expectations, but below its own guidance.

Kroger's same-store sales (ID sales), which prior to 2017 had been on a 13-year positive streak, have been in a negative tailspin since that year. And this trend continues. Mr. Kelly, an analyst from Wells Fargo, said the following during the 1Q19 analyst call:

Rodney, my real question here is for you, and it's on the IDs. And bigger picture, you used to consistently outperform a broader peer set and industry data like Nielsen. And to me, one of the biggest issues right now with your company is that that actually no longer seems to be happening. Your IDs are just north of 1% this quarter, despite the fact that you have digital in there. Specialty is in there now. You are lapping some optimization. You invested a lot last year.



(Source: Kroger 1Q19 Earnings call, Edward Kelly)

This represents very accurately my own current complication with Kroger from an investment perspective. One of the arguments for this company - among the key reasons for its previous obvious premium - was its tendency to outperform in relation to the broad market and its competitors. Yet, despite high growth in digital channels, high CapEx/OpEx investments (in fact, adjusted OpEx increased further on Q-Q comparison) and all these programs, the company seems unable to recapture momentum here - and for the Kroger bears, this tendency is worrisome enough to abandon the investment. The very limited forward margins, with small possibilities of margin expansion in the core businesses, combined with high degrees of company investments and different programs that, while maybe showing future growth, are currently eating into Kroger's cash flow make for a bleak thesis.

Management response to this is to point to improvements in customer experience and hope/expect that these improvements eventually pay off through increased customer loyalty - one of the things Kroger tracks with its data branch/business.

But in short, there is no real answer here that's currently guaranteed, or even likely, to turn this around.

Positives exist

Of course, it's not all bad. Kroger remains a great company, and one should not take my overall harping on the business as me being negative on the stock. I'm long, and I remain long - but I do want to point out the forward headwinds and investment risks here.

Firstly, Kroger continues to offer an enticing business model with pharmacy, gas, groceries and other things under one roof. It includes data insights and true, deep knowledge of food and the selling of food to deliver what the company believes to be what the customer truly wants. And for many people, I truly do believe that it is what they want - this includes me. I believe that if I lived in the US, the store offerings of organic produce would be one of the things that made me, at the very least, do parts of my grocery shopping at Kroger. It bears similarities to certain Swedish grocery stores, which I favor over larger hypermarket chains.

The company expects the alternative businesses contribution to operating profit to be a full $100 million for the whole year, which will improve margins. Branches like Kroger Personal Finance and Media Business are working well. In addition, customers tend to fill up their cars more at Kroger, as gallon growth saw positive trends during the first quarter.

The talent development program seems also to be working well, and unlike some competitors, Kroger offers competitive hourly wages and benefits - things not all competitors do, and which increases Kroger's appeal and is likely to drive its attractiveness as an employer.

And of course, the core sentiment and reason for my overall long-term Kroger thesis remains.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

No amount of potential forward headwinds or failures to recover to historical company premiums warrants, in my mind, this sort of undervaluation for Kroger. The market is pricing Kroger as though something truly fundamental is wrong and the entire company is at risk going forward.

I don't believe that to be the case. The company's historical ID advantages and margins, and parts of its business model are at risk. Not being able to recapture them would mean that Kroger would have to change some things, but I see no signals that this would influence the company to such a degree that its core business is in jeopardy.

So, in exchange for the risk we take when investing our money in Kroger, we currently see the following potential upside based on the company's historical discount of 14.2 blended P/E.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

A 22.50% annual return from what I consider to be a long-term "safe" bet isn't exactly common in this excessively valued market. By safe I mean calculating very conservative forward metrics. This, in my view, causes Kroger to stand out.

Kroger could continue to deteriorate in stock price, trading as low as ~8.5 P/E without you losing money on the investment, provided nothing happens to its dividend or dividend growth. That, to me, represents ample margins of safety for this type of investment.

And this, combined with the fundamental nature of the company's business, continues to form the core of my bull stance on Kroger.

Thesis update

I see some people buying this stock impulsively and hoping for a "bounce" based on fundamental undervaluation in relation to historical premiums. I don't believe that is the way to enter this investment.

Buying Kroger should represent a long-term belief in the company, not a hope for a quick reversal to the company's valuational mean - I do not believe this to be coming in the near future. The fact is that the grocery space is changing, and companies like Kroger need to adapt to it.

I believe that Kroger is adapting to be a long-term competitor in the fight over people's grocery money, and I believe it is doing a good job at doing so. The cost for such a place going forward, in my mind, is continued margin compression upon already razor-thin margins. As long as the company can handle this while continuing to turn a profit, it can be considered a "decent" investment at normal valuations and a "good" one at an undervaluation.

My belief is that Kroger, due to its expertise, multi-faceted business model and upcoming and currently implemented changes, will be able to do so - and this causes me to rate the stock a "Buy" at current valuations. The company should be trading at these levels based on the challenges it is facing, and the best investors should hope for is a reversion to somewhat of a mean, perhaps around 13-14 in blended P/E.

As long as you enter the investment with this mindset, I believe you will be fine and a happy owner.

Recommendation

At this valuation of ~10 P/E, I continue to rate Kroger a "Buy", provided you understand the basic set of circumstances of this company and don't expect a strong "bounce" in the near future - and by near future, I mean potential year(s).

Please note that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of writing this article.

