FX Weekly: ECB's Response To Low Inflation - More QE

The RBA continued its easing policy by cutting its cash rate by another 25bps to 1% in order to stimulate Australia's sluggish economy and generate some inflation.

Market seems to have reacted positively to the G-20 non-event with Asian equities up, slightly boosted by the little depreciation of the Japanese yen.

Macro News

Global: Even though nothing really interesting came out on the trade war update at the Osaka G-20 summit this weekend, market seems to have reacted positively to the non-event with Asian equities up, slightly boosted by the little depreciation of the Japanese yen. In China, the stock market has also been trending up despite Caixin Manufacturing PMI falling below 50 to 49.4, its lowest level since January (we saw lately that equities have been diverging from economic surprises in China). The RBA continued its easing policy by cutting its cash rate by another 25bps to 1%, for the second month in a row, in order to stimulate Australia's sluggish economy and generate some inflation which has been running well below target in recent quarters (annual inflation rate fell to 1.3% in Q1 vs. 2 to 3 percent target range).

Overall, we still think uncertainty remains high, especially after global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.4 according to JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) calculation, its lowest level in six-and-a-half years and its second consecutive print below 50 (figure 1, left frame). We remain vigilant on stocks in this current environment and would recommend a defensive allocation for the time being.

Euro: Tensions eased slightly in the periphery with Italian 10Y yield plunging back below 2% on Monday, as Brussels agreed to give more time to the populist government to reach a deal. With a debt-to-GDP ratio at 132%, EU officials were concerned that the level of LT nominal yield exceeding the level of nominal growth was eventually going to lead to a dramatic review of the Italian deficit. Eurozone growth remains sluggish and the persistence of geopolitical risks will weigh on the 19-nation economy in the second half of this year. Recruitment difficulties in core economies such as France have continued to increase in the past two years despite the high level of unemployment rate of 8.8%, pressuring wage inflation to the upside. This reflects the structural mismatch between the labour availability and the companies’ needs, questioning the achievability of President Macron’s 7-percent target by the end of his mandate in 2022.

US: In a recent speech in Helsinki, Vice Chair Clarida mentioned that the natural rate of interest, or r*, have started to fall in the US and globally, and that the decline is widely likely to persist for years due to factors such as ageing demographics, change in risk-taking behaviour and a slowdown in technology growth. Hence, even though the US economy is still growing at a fast pace relative to other major economies (GDP growth came in at 3.1% in Q1), the bond market may have been pricing in the next easing cycle with the Fed bringing rates down to 0 percent.

US Treasuries Net Specs

Speculative net shorts were roughly unchanged (down 6K) in the week ending June 25, as the increase in the 2Y contracts (+115.9K) was compensated by the decrease in the 10Y contracts (-121.9K). On aggregate, net shorts are currently at -895K, down almost 100K from June 9 and far below the 2.1M recorded in early October. Have LT yields bottomed in the US?

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The euro got strongly supported in June, rising by 3 figures from its 1.11 low reached in the end of May on the back of a sharp contraction in Italian-German 10Y spread and an overall USD weakness. We still think the single currency remains vulnerable in the short run and therefore went short at 1.1330 with a tight stop at 1.1450 (which represents the 50 Fibo retracement of the 1.0330 – 1.2550 range).

GBPUSD: The pair is slightly approaching its LT support at 1.25, where there seems to be a lot of interested buyers. We agree that the uncertainty around Brexit (October 31 deadline) will definitely generate some price volatility on the pound this summer; however, we mentioned in our previous publications that a pound below 1.25 (against the US dollar) offers attractive risk premia.

EURGBP: The pair did not manage to break through its psychological resistance at 0.90 and consolidated slightly towards 0.8920, its 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310–0.93 range. With Sterling trading at relatively low levels, we think that selling some EURGBP at 0.90 with a tight stop at 0.9110 for a retest of the 0.88 level could be an interesting ST trade.

USDJPY: After hitting its support at 106.90 (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 99.60–118.70) in the end of June, following two months of negative momentum, the Japanese yen has weakened against the dollar and other main crosses (AUD, GBP), levitating global equities in the past week. However, we are not confident on the recent trend on USDJPY as US yields have remained low at around 2%.

USDCHF: The franc also depreciated in recent days, up 2 figures and flirting with the 0.99 resistance. We would also stay out of it for the time being and wait for a trend confirmation.

Chart of the Week

The persistence of sluggish growth in the euro area combined with the elevated political uncertainty and the dramatic fall in the market measure of inflation expectations (5Y5Y inflation swap trading at 1.21%) questioned investors on the ECB’s response to those issues. Just 6 months after ending its QE bazooka (raising the size of the balance sheet by EUR 2.6tr), there are talks that policymakers could announce another round of easing by the end of this year. In order to respect the eligibility criteria (restricting the purchases to non-bank issuers and maintaining the limit per ISIN to 70%), Goldman (NYSE:GS) estimates the universe of eligible bonds at approximately EUR 400bn. The chart shows that the purchases will be heavily skewed towards French and German issuers (approx. EUR 225bn) with ratings of BBB+ and below exceeding EUR 150bn.

The Governing Council could also surprise market participants in the next meeting, announcing that the ECB will relax the issue and issuer limits to 50% (currently at 33%) in order to significantly increase the programme to EUR 1,500bn in case conditions remain tight in the euro area.

