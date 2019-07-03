Looking Beyond The Dividend Into Philip Morris

International cigarette giant Philip Morris International (PM) has become somewhat of an enigma with investors in recent years. On one hand, investors can look forward to a robust dividend yielding 5.85% from a company with a rich history of dividend growth (going back to pre-spinoff days). On the other hand, shares of Philip Morris are currently trading at just over $78 per share.

Shares have gone for a ride over the years, but the stock is back to where it traded in January 2012. This, of course, means that Philip Morris has significantly lagged the market over this time frame. While it can be tempting to hold the last seven years against the company, the reality is that the business does indeed offer more than just a large dividend. Its revenue mix is evolving, and its financial position has stabilized. We like Philip Morris moving forward as traction continues to take hold in key operating areas of the business.

Let's Start With The Dividend

Before we get into all of that, we want to touch on the most obvious and instantly gratifying aspect of Philip Morris, which is that huge dividend. Investors can look forward to quarterly payments totaling an annual sum of $4.56 per share. This results in a whopping yield of 5.85%. In other words, investors can generate income at a rate almost 3X higher than the current yield on 10-year US treasuries.

(Source: YCharts)

The dividend has seen a slowdown in growth over the past several years, growing at just a CAGR of 3.2% over the past five. This isn't as big a worry when the yield is so high, and management had to rein in the dividend because the payout ratio had gotten too high. If Philip Morris can hold a payout ratio equal to 80% or less of cash flow, that would be comfortable for the company's financials.

The tobacco business is very capital-light, which allows for high ratios of cash to be doled out as dividends and buybacks. Sister company Altria Group (MO) pays out 74% of its cash flow as dividends, underlining this concept. The payout ratio has stabilized since peaking in 2015 and has trended lower since. Management will raise the dividend in September, and we expect an increase in the 3-4% range. Anything higher would be a bit short-sighted as the company strives to continue strengthening its finances.

About The US Dollar And Finances

The company's finances have been the major driver behind the market's negative sentiment towards Philip Morris. When we consider all factors, it is a cocktail of misfortune. First, you have the always discussed impact of the US dollar on the company. As many already know, Philip Morris conducting international operations, yet reporting in the US, has resulted in FX headwinds because the US dollar is strong and suppresses those foreign revenues when they are converted over. This has put a crimp on free cash flow.

(Source: YCharts)

At the same time, Philip Morris has been investing billions into IQMS to research, develop, and scale reduced-risk products to become a notable portion of its business. This has put financial pressure on the company to the point that it had to cease buying back stock. It has yet to resume buybacks.

(Source: YCharts)

The good news is that Philip Morris' financials have stabilized since 2015. Interest rates are also still low, which will allow management to refinance its debt at advantageous rates. On the flip side, the leverage ratio has remained in the high 2.X EBITDA range for a few years without moving. We need to see this leverage ratio begin to break lower for positive momentum to sustain itself. While there are signs of progress within the company's operations, a weakened dollar would certainly help things. June's economic data came out, and the US is now officially enjoying its longest economic expansion in history. So, while investors may be growing old waiting for the FX headwinds to reverse, it's simply been a tough go for Philip Morris and its investors in this regard.

Operational Progress Is Visible

As a long-term investor, I am looking at the inherent performance of the company. There is no denying that Philip Morris has straight up lagged the markets in recent years, but as long as the organic performance of the company is strong, we like it as a long-term investment. Despite sounding like a broken record, those FX headwinds will eventually reverse, and investors can reinvest that dividend to compound those resulting income streams in the meantime.

Speaking of operational performance, there are some things to note. While everyone typically looks to IQMS to judge Philip Morris, it's important not to discard the traditional combustibles business. While traditional cigarettes continue to be stigmatized by society, revenue from combustibles is decreasing at a lesser rate than Altria's cigarette sales in the US market. Over the past three years, combustible product revenues have shrunk just $423 million (or just 1.6%).

(Source: Philip Morris International 2018 Annual Report)

This is due to a number of factors, including the presence of emerging markets, pricing power, as well as Philip Morris' ability to grow market share. In 2012, the company estimated its total international market share at 16.0%. Last year, that figure hit 27.4%.

Shifting to IQMS, we look at Philip Morris' bet on its own future. It's an interesting strategy that differs from Altria's approach to buy into Juul. IQMS has become perhaps the criterion that Philip Morris gets judged on every quarter, but when you step back, the growth is there.

(Source: Philip Morris International 2018 Annual Report)

Revenues of reduced-risk products have grown more than 5X since 2016 and now represent more than an eighth of total revenues. In the first quarter of 2019, Philip Morris crossed the 10 million milestone for global users of IQMS. It has set sights on its 2021 target of 90-100 billion HTU volumes. This would more than double the 2018 shipment volumes of 41.4 billion. The company is continuing to build a brand, which includes rollouts into new markets, as well as innovating the device itself (these actions include a myriad of logistical and inventory management issues). As long as growth continues, we will remain bullish. We feel that the proof-of-concept phase has been a success for Philip Morris.

Valuation Is Fair

The stock has traded at $78 per share many times over the years, but what does that mean today? Philip Morris is expecting reported earnings to contract in 2019, due mainly to de-consolidation of RBH and continued FX headwinds. If we choose to use adjusted EPS (neither RBH or FX rates reflect the organic strength of the business), we find shares trading at approximately 14.9X forecasted EPS of $5.23.

With a 10-year median P/E ratio of 17.0X, the stock appears slightly undervalued on an earnings basis. On a cash flow basis, the valuation becomes a bit more appealing.

(Source: YCharts)

With a current yield of 6.48%, Philip Morris is near the top end of where FCF yield has ranged over the past five years. Furthermore, with projected operating cash flow of $9.5 billion and CAPEX forecasted at $1.1 billion, the company's resulting projected FCF of approximately $8.4 billion results in a forward FCF yield of 6.92%. While it would be wonderful to snap up shares at the 52-week lows near $65 per share, the stock offers value even at the current price of $78.

Wrapping Up

Philip Morris has certainly been an exercise in investor patience over the years. The company's financials and FX headwinds have caused capital gains to stagnated. While the dividend is an obvious benefit to share ownership, there are signs that Philip Morris continues to operate with strength. As IQMS continues to ramp up and total revenues continue to grow, Philip Morris will trend in the right direction. Eventually, FX rates will reverse and speed things up, but that is admittedly difficult to predict.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.