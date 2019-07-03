My Dividend Growth Portfolio Q2 Update: 41 Holdings, 8 Buys, 8 Sells

I'm just shy of $10,000 in expected yearly dividends and I have my eye on $1,000/month next.

I ntroduction

Welcome to my monthly update for my dividend growth portfolio. This article series covers my investing journey as a father of two towards my eventual retirement. Any specific stocks or amounts are particular to my self-directed 401K plan.

The goal of my portfolio is to generate a growing income stream for me and my wife during our golden years. The aim is to live off dividends without touching the principal. Dividend growth stocks are the chosen vehicle to meet that goal. Now 34, I have approximately 25 years before I can (safely) touch any of this money.

For anyone interested in seeing changes in real time, I have my portfolio and dividends tracked on Dividend Derek. I also have a trimmed version that you can freely take for yourself if you wish, found here.

I've received some questions in the past, so you can save off a copy by selecting "File" -> "Make A Copy."

Change Log

I introduced a change log as a quick reference to highlight relevant non-data changes. Things like dividends collected, dividend increases and charts will all change each month regardless.

Revamped "Dividend Reinvestment" section

Reorganized "Buying Criteria" section

Commentary

June continued pushing new highs and I've felt increasing leery about it all. As I'll cover in the trade section, I began setting limits for both buys and sales as the tale of two markets seems to continue. Many stocks are pushing new all-time highs seemingly daily while others are in their own bear markets. Markets have now priced in a virtually 100% chance of a rate cut in July. I suppose it could be from below expected inflation figures but my fear is around the Fed using the tools now while times are supposedly good.

My sales this month can all be summed up as valuation plays. With new highs and historically low yields, I opted to set limit orders to take advantage of the hysteria. On the flip side, my buys were either at yearly lows or rotated into more diverse ETF concepts and reducing the individual holding risk. This all fits into the overarching theme that I don't trust this market and am grabbing at opportunities that I would kick myself for not taking when the next correction comes.

I ended the month with a balance of $322,896 which was up from $301,626 month over month. Cash was also boosted over last month by a few thousand to wait for a rainy day.

I don't have any pending buy orders though my CMI shares will probably sell over the next month.

2019 Goals

I want my dividend growth holdings to have an average dividend growth rate of at least 7%. (Currently 9.9%) By the end of 2019, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $10,000 (was $9,000 and accomplished in April. Originally $7,900 at start of 2019. Currently at $9,997). I want to suffer no dividend cuts. (Annaly cut in April)

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my dividend portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Investing Framework

This is the first round of questions to review during an initial filtering process of investments.

What is the opportunity here?

Am I excited about the business?

What are expected returns?

What are the risks and downside?

How does this fit into my portfolio?

Can I sell a cash secured put to lock in a stock at a particular price I want?

Is the opportunity here better than an ETF? There needs to be something materially different that isn't readily duplicated with another product. This could be a yield that I can't easily get or some major upside potential / limited downside that can be defined. This could be historically low P/E as an example.



Company Specific Factors

How long is their dividend growth streak?

Chowder rule > 10%. High yield investments may get a pass on this. Like mentioned above, I want some additional "kicker" that can provide additional upside with less risk.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required. A company with a moat should be analyzed to see how easily its moat can be disrupted.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management. This manifests in a healthy and rising dividend and a willingness to buy back shares. Often buybacks aren't always done at opportune times. Additionally, they are frequently established to just buy back stock options for employees. A good metric to look into is the "total shareholder yield." This aggregates net dividends, buybacks and debt reduction.

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (13+ years, if possible). With a longer time frame, I can see how shares fared during the Great Recession, and this also removes some of the recency bias that can come from only analyzing valuation during this extended bull market.

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Among a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range.

Selling Criteria

Here are my guidelines when I may consider a stock sale.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage and loss of credit ratings. These factors may come to light before a dividend cut manifests. This may also appear in a streak of less-than-expected dividend increases. The dividend increase is the more visible outward sign of a company's success. A paltry increase or two may underscore problems below the surface.

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds. I will admit that several things I have sold have continued to defy financial gravity, so I am more becoming of the mind of just ignoring overvaluation if the underlying business continues to operate well. I may put in a limit order to sell, tailing a stock upwards until financial gravity kicks in. I may write an out-of-the-money covered call.

I just don't want to own it. When I pull this card, I will more fully explain my reasoning. Part of the beauty of owning individual companies is choosing where I put my money. I can opt to not support companies, products, management, etc. that I do not agree with. An example of this could be companies with management issues or criminal/unethical business practices.

Based on known information, capital is better passively invested or focused into better ideas.

Timing

One tactic I've used is buying shares prior to the ex-dividend date after the company has announced its yearly increase (this also works for ETFs). The increase in amount gives a quick, "at a glance" look into how management thinks the company is operating. A large increase can be confirmation from management that the business is running quite well. Sometimes, the reverse can be true too - being snubbed with a "bad raise" can be a red flag that things are not as they seem and it's time to research what's up. I've front-run a dividend increase several times already with Altria Group, Starbucks (SBUX), Corning (GLW), Prudential Financial (PRU), Home Depot (HD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Most importantly, this was not done to chase dividends but to strategically add to a position that was worthy of being added to. Trees don't grow to the sky, and neither do dividend yields. A quality company that has a nice dividend increase should see its stock price rise by a similar amount over the course of the year, readjusting to the new and higher dividend amount. By jumping the gun, you can speed up the compounding process.

If this sounds interesting to you, you should check out my weekly article, where I give the full list of these companies.

Dividend Reinvestment

At the end of 2018 I turned off my dividend reinvestment as I wanted a continual cash flow coming in. As time goes on that continues to evolve. Analyzing my data I came up with a simple metric for determining whether to turn it on or off. If the current share price is below my cost basis, I may turn it on. I would do this as long as my cash is above my target (5% and it currently is).

So given that, I turned it on for the following this month: ABBV, EFAS, SDEM, SRET, SDIV, SPG, NLY, SKT

To keep track of this, I just added some basic conditional formatting to my spreadsheet. I'll highlight cells green if I have an opportunity to lower my cost basis.

I can quickly cross reference this with my upcoming dividend calendar for my dividend alerts. Additionally I added an extra column on my spreadsheet for whether it's on or off. I may look to add this as an extra feature on CSA.

The important note is that I always want cash on hand after the Q4 2018 meltdown left me with minimal ammo to take advantage of the sales.

Dividend Increases

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) declares $0.90/share quarterly dividend, 12.5% increase from prior dividend of $0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) declares $0.54/share quarterly dividend, 8% increase from prior dividend of $0.50.

Dividend Cuts

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) in April

The Portfolio

Name Ticker Percent of Portfolio CCC Status S&P Credit Rating Apple (AAPL) 4.05% Challenger AA+ AbbVie (ABBV) 1.12% Challenger A- Apple Hospitality (APLE) 0.48% None Cummins (CMI) 1.85% Contender A+ CVS Health (CVS) 1.87% None BBB Walt Disney (DIS) 3.34% Challenger A Global X MSCI SuperDividend (EFAS) 0.98% Challenger A First Global Dow Jones Global Dividend Index (FGD) 1.42% Corning (GLW) 2.98% Contender BBB+ Home Depot (HD) 2.40% Challenger A iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) 0.95% Iron Mountain (IRM) 1.92% Challenger BB- Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 2.92% Champion A+ Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.58% Champion AAA JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2.88% Challenger A- Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) 0.95% None BBB MasterCard (MA) 2.87% Challenger A+ Medtronic (MDT) 2.04% Champion A Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) 0.82% 3M (MMM) 1.10% Champion AA- Altria (MO) 2.85% Champion BBB Nike (NKE) 0.81% Contender AA- Annaly Capital Management (NLY) 0.84% None Invesco CEF Income ETF (PCEF) 0.70% Prudential Financial (PRU) 2.46% Challenger A iShares mREIT ETF (REM) 1.30% Starbucks (SBUX) 2.60% Challenger BBB+ Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) 3.34% Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging (SDEM) 0.85% Global X SuperDividend® ETF (SDIV) 2.12% Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) 2.04% Contender BBB Simon Property Group (SPG) 1.96% Contender A SPDR S&P High Dividend (SPYD) 1.17% Global X SuperDividend REIT (SRET) 0.91% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 2.61% Champion A AT&T (T) 3.39% Champion BBB T. Rowe Price (TROW) 1.43% Champion A+ Travelers Companies (TRV) 2.12% Contender A United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 1.85% Contender A- Visa (V) 2.95% Contender AA- Walgreens (WBA) 1.69% Champion BBB

Here are the values behind the "CCC Status" category:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Performance

Ticker Owned Since Versus S&P Benchmark Versus Benchmark AAPL 4/13/2015 16.48% SPY 16.48% ABBV 1/28/2019 -17.99% SPY -17.99% APLE 1/28/2019 -8.17% VNQ -5.91% CMI 10/30/2015 32.43% SPY 32.43% CVS 10/7/2016 -75.14% SPY -75.14% DIS 12/28/2015 -16.86% SPY -16.86% EFAS 2/20/2019 -6.12% SPY -6.12% FGD 6/20/2019 0.90% SPYD 0.60% GLW 10/14/2015 54.76% SPY 54.76% HD 5/3/2016 15.61% SPY 15.61% IDV 6/20/2019 0.43% SPYD 0.13% IRM 4/25/2019 -3.70% VNQ -5.80% ITW 8/24/2018 10.01% SPY 10.01% JNJ 12/9/2015 -4.34% SPY -4.34% JPM 7/15/2016 42.90% SPY 42.90% KHC 4/10/2019 -7.01% SPY -7.01% MA 7/26/2018 21.90% SPY 21.90% MDT 11/22/2016 -0.51% SPY -0.51% MLPA 2/6/2019 -3.88% SPY -3.88% MMM 5/24/2018 -20.26% SPY -20.26% MO 10/31/2013 -21.99% SPY -21.99% NKE 5/3/2016 -6.06% SPY -6.06% NLY 4/3/2019 -8.89% REM -5.56% PCEF 2/15/2019 -0.40% SPY -0.40% PRU 4/7/2016 7.07% SPY 7.07% REM 6/20/2019 0.92% SPYD 0.62% SBUX 12/3/2015 -3.61% SPY -3.61% SCHD 9/24/2018 -0.31% SPY -0.31% SDEM 2/20/2019 -7.36% SPY -7.36% SDIV 2/20/2019 -11.90% SPY -11.90% SKT 7/26/2017 -56.10% VNQ -46.70% SPG 4/30/2019 -6.59% VNQ -8.59% SPYD 6/13/2019 -0.37% SPY -0.37% SRET 2/20/2019 -3.42% SPY -3.42% SWK 1/28/2016 1.11% SPY 1.11% T 11/3/2015 -30.94% SPY -30.94% TROW 9/29/2016 37.46% SPY 37.46% TRV 4/28/2014 14.38% SPY 14.38% UTX 1/28/2016 -1.97% SPY -1.97% V 7/26/2018 15.96% SPY 15.96% WBA 4/9/2019 -2.01% SPY -2.01%

Versus S&P: This is a measure of the alpha generated (or not) versus the S&P 500 as a benchmark. This is calculated using the stock return calculator here, and it uses the "Owned Since" column as the starting date. This may not reflect actual results, as multiple purchases would change the figure. I can also set the benchmark at the individual ticker level. This table is how shares have performed since I first purchased them. I am able to compare versus both the S&P and another benchmark for each holding. It's supported by the stock return calculator (there is also API access available for use in spreadsheets) that I built.

The next column allows flexibility to define what my benchmark can be. For example, look at the REITs - I've set their benchmark to be VNQ for an apples-to-apples comparison. A utility could be compared to XLU for example. I need to flesh out what high yield ETF I want to be the benchmark for my high yielding ETFs.

In past editions, I highlighted just how quick these results can change. My former holding of Ventas (VTR) went from a major laggard of both VNQ and the S&P to beating both of them within a few months. I managed to also sell my shares at the top. ABT was one of the hottest stocks I owned and around the time I trimmed it, it was beating the S&P by 82% (down a little to 77% now).

Portfolio Yield

I've begun calculating a few aggregate statistics for my portfolio. I created a few metrics to look at the portfolio as a whole.

Projected Income $9,997.77 Cash Ratio 6.63% Total Value $326,349.28 YOC (Divi Companies) 4.99% Yield (Divi Companies) 3.72% Yield Ex-Cash 3.27% Yield w/Cash Drag 3.06%

Projected Income - the sum of all known dividends for all holdings

Cash Ratio - percentage of cash in the portfolio

Total Value - self explanatory

For these next batch, the numerator in each calculation is my "Projected Income".

YOC (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("sum of invested capital" - (cash + cost of all non-dividend paying companies)). This is my yield based on what I put in, this is separate from current market valuations.

Yield (Divi Companies) = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - (cash + value of all non-dividend paying companies)). Said another way, this is the yield from all my dividend paying companies.

Yield Ex-Cash = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value" - Cash). This is the yield based on all my invested money and their respective prices today.

Yield w/Cash Drag = "Projected Income" / ("Portfolio Value"). All in, this is the yield given my expected income divided by the full portfolio value.

My Sells

"Selling into strength" - I highlighted above that all of these sales were into strength and scoring great profits for me. My plan is to rotate some of the profits into their equivalent ETF at some point. For example, Dividend Champion Abbott has performed extraordinarily well and can be rolled into the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL).

Abbott Labs

I trimmed half my holding in ABT back in March @ $77 and at the time it was a double which let me with house money on the rest of my shares. I sold the rest @ $80 in June. This is another investment that performed better than it should have and has driven the yield to historical lows since they spun off AbbVie.

Cisco

Cisco was one of my first covered call experiences and while it locked in a juicy profit, it did leave some on the table. I was left with a token position that I decided to lock in at $56 by selling the remaining 31.x shares. This just closes out a small position that wasn't worth keeping an eye on.

Starbucks (Trim)

Another great company but again, I think it's gotten way ahead of itself.

Since bouncing off its low, the stock has gone virtually parabolic. I trimmed this one back, lowered my overall cost basis and got me to an even 100 shares.

W.P. Carey

While I do believe that the narrative around WPC has changed the past few years (closing of CPA:17 and simplifying the business model away from management), shares again are ahead of themselves driving down the current yield. Barely a sniff above 5% yield, I want to see this back around 6.5% to really get me interested once more.

Ameriprise Financial (2x)

With a similar story to Travelers, I first trimmed this position that I had added more to back in December. I sold the first tranche at $148.50 that I had recently bought back at $110. After a week I opted to close out the position with another great profit. This one tends to move closely with the overall market as they make their income off of assets managed. Structurally I think they will be OK but I do question how important their services are going forward with robo-advising accumulating more assets for other firms.

STAG

STAG follows a similar story with WPC where the shares have been extremely well and it's driven the current yield low.

With a yield well under 5% currently, I can easily get that from an ETF and remove the individual security risk. I want to see this one at least cross above 6% again for me to get interested once more.

Travelers (Trim)

I first bought Travelers back in 2016 and only added more in December of 2018. At the time I added 20 more shares $120 and due to my valuation concerns overall, I sold 12 of them at $149.

If you step back and look at just the yield of shares over time, the current yield is historically one of the worst. The recent peak was when I bought and after the current yield being driven down close to 2%, it was time to lock in some profits.

My Buys

The theme of my buys of either out-of-favor individual companies or broader and higher yielding dividend ETFs.

Global X SuperDividend ETF - SDIV

I added to my high-yield / broad basket of SDIV again this month, buying on the way down. With 130 holdings and globally focused, I'm content with just receiving monthly dividends to fuel my income generation. I also have the reinvestment now turned on to lower my cost basis with the current share price below my basis.

Iron Mountain - IRM

Having just bought back in April, I was willing to add another 100 shares at the right price. My limit set at $30.90 triggered over the month doubling my share count. The approximate 8% yield and low P/AFFO are the kicker with this investment thesis.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF - SPYD

The theme behind this dividend ETF is holding the 80 highest yielding companies in the S&P 500. Pretty simple concept and costs a measly 7 basis points to own it. I will play this like my other ETF holdings and look to add strategically at certain lows / lock in a yield target. I actually wrote two separate blog posts covering SPYD here and here.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index ETF - FGD

This international dividend ETF was put on my radar by Dividend Disco so I'll give him a shout out. The underlying index tracks 100 leading dividend-paying companies worldwide.

From Dow Jones, the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend™ Index follows some basic rules.

The company must have paid dividends in each of the past five years.

Dividend-per-share greater or equal to the five-year average dividend-per-share

Have a five-year average dividend coverage ratio of greater than or equal to 167% for U.S. and European companies; or greater than or equal to 125% for all other countries.

A non-negative trailing 12-month earnings-per-share (EPS).

Have a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least US$ 1 billion (US$ 750 million for current constituents).

Have a minimum three-month ADVT of US$ 3 million.

If it sounds similar to SDIV, it is. From Portfolio Visualiser here is a correlation matrix against SDIV.

SDIV has managed payouts which tries to keep the payments consistent each month while FGD will pay out whatever they receive. Based on the TTM of $1.44/share, the current yield is about 6.2%. It is pricey with an expense ratio of 0.58%.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF - IDV

This iShares ETF is very similar to FGD, this one just tracks a different Dow Jones index (the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index). This follows a similar rule set to the other index though companies only need a three year dividend history for potential inclusion versus five for FGD.

One difference versus FGD is this is all international where FGD is "global" and therefore holds some US companies. Based on the TTM of $1.85/share, the yield is also about 6.2% but once again, it'll bounce around.

The correlation with the aforementioned FGD is quite high as I sort out if I prefer one holding to the other.

The expense ratio is slightly lower than FGD at 0.50%.

Annaly - NLY

My own history is funny with Annaly, I just bought shares in April and it happened to be right before their dividend cut. Shares have sunk from around $10 where I purchased down to about $9. Previously yielding about 12%, the market has readjusted to a current yield of about 11%.

I think the trends for success are still there, most notable as rate hikes seem to be off the table and rate cuts will be good for Annaly and other mREITs. Rida Morwa recently had a very bullish article on Annaly.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF - REM

Speaking of rate cuts... I took the basket approach to the whole mREIT sector by buying the ETF that covers it more broadly. While Annaly is still the big fish in the ETF with about 16% of assets that leaves the other 84% in other mREITs where I can also position this holding accordingly larger than my individual holding in NLY.

REM tracks the FTSE Nareit US Real Estate Capped Index and sports an expense ratio of 0.48%. Based on current pricing the TTM yield is about 9%.

The timing of my buys in NLY and REM was not accidental (both on June 20th) but was directly related to the Fed policy minutes from June 19th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - SKT

Lastly is SA's beloved Tanger Outlets. This has become a huge battleground stock with many strong writers covering both sides of this story. Rather than continue to beat a dead horse, I'll cover my specific circumstances. I was willing to add more shares at a 9% yield which was $15.77. That order was filled on June 24th so now I have 400 purchased shares.

I also turned reinvestment back on for this investment since I believe it is undervalued. My basis is much lower than many investors who bought in the 30s and 40s, but it is still at just under $21/share.

Options

None this month

Charts and Graphs

Dividends

The purple bar in June representing 2019 was actually a little bit of a letdown. The $751 received was not only lower than 2018 but also 2017's amount by $9. That said, month to month nuances don't bother me and my growth calculations smooth out individual month variances.

Notes

My monthly ETF suite (EFAS, PCEF, SDEM, SDIV and SRET) provided $115.

This was my first time receiving the KHC and WBA dividends.

SCHD was pushed into July, lowering my June total by $84

I captured the payment of SPYD of $46 which did not appear in March

Here's the table of who paid me during the month.

Dividends By Position Size

May

June

I don't normally cover monthly changes to graphs unless there are some sizeable changes. In the June image, I highlighted IRM, SKT and SDIV all jumped up and to the right (meaning they are larger positions and also provide considerably more income). REM also appears for the first time and contributes a good bit of dividend income.

The bubble graph maps expected yearly dividends (y axis) by the percentage in my portfolio (x axis). The third data point, yield on cost, is represented by the size of the bubble.

Growth

Comparing June year over year, the $751 was 13% lower than the $867 received in 2018. To the right of that figure, the 9.70% is a rolling comparison to 2018 (a total of $4,090 versus $3,728). This smooths out monthly variations and highlights the underlying performance is up close to 10% so far this year.

With Q2 in the books, I can take a step up to the bird's eye view and compare quarterly figures versus last year. Both Q1 and Q2 have shown improvement over 2018 and the 9.7% ('cuz math) reiterates the yearly growth.

This last table is my forward looking 12-month dividend view. This is where I sum up what I would earn in the next 12 months based on the shares I own and the currently declared dividend rates.

January to February saw a huge jump from the high yield ETFs added and the moves made during April continued that trend. June was another big month in that direction and now my current dividend projection is $9,997 in dividends over the next rolling 12 months. I just missed the next stop of $10,000 (though that should be completed during July). After that is $12,000 (average $1,000/month) after that. $12,000 could be achievable this year but that is a stretch and would require a lot of high yield purchases to accomplish.

In aggregate, my "forward looking income" is 29.40% higher than it was this time last year and up nearly 50% for this year.

Target Portfolio

I created a target portfolio that captures my need for a lot of various dividend sources while also having allocation to growth. This is how I would like to allocate money across different equity (not asset) classes. I'm an equity guy and things like commodities, currencies or bonds don't really interest me.

I first allocated 20% to growth stocks. This scratches my itch for having shares in Berkshire and the FANGs of the world. I'm also optimistic that at least some will be the dividend growers of the future (I'm looking at you Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL)).

Next is 20% allocated to high yielding stocks. I use these as the income portion of my dividend machine. Dividends will not be reinvested but will be tactically allocated to the best investment idea at the time. Consider it "active compounding". It also helps me shore up my "balance sheet" by having more cash being generated alongside my regular 401K contributions.

The main portion of the portfolio at 55% is core dividend growth. This is where I am to pick names that I expect to surpass the high yielders decades down the road. I would consider names like Apple, Nike or Home Depot to be generational winners.

Lastly, the remaining 5% is allocated to cash. I think for any "active" investor there must be some cash on the sidelines at all times for opportunities that present themselves. Frequently these opportunities may only last a day and with no cash available either leads to a missed opportunity or a need to scramble to sell something else. This will help prevent FOMO.

Another way to view the core portfolio would be through a Venn diagram across the three equity categories.

For illustrative purposes, I specifically have the circles overlapping most of the area to highlight the main focus on dividend growth stocks.

Actual Portfolio

I'm essentially at my target allocation, there isn't enough deviation in any category to make trades to specifically try to even it out. I have a comfortable amount of cash that I can sit back and wait for some good pitches thrown my way.

The classifications are subjective, but I try to be logically consistent here is how I grouped them. One example of the subjective nature is Altria is pegged as a dividend growth stock but AT&T is high yield. Their current yields are about the same, but the growth rate of T's dividend is barely beating the rate of inflation, if at all.

Ticker Classification AAPL Dividend Growth ABBV Dividend Growth AMZN Growth APLE High Yield BRK.B Growth CMI Dividend Growth CVS Dividend Growth DIS Dividend Growth EFAS High Yield FB Growth FGD High Yield GLW Dividend Growth GOOG Growth HD Dividend Growth IDV High Yield IRM High Yield ITW Dividend Growth JNJ Dividend Growth JPM Dividend Growth KHC High Yield KWEB Growth MA Dividend Growth MDT Dividend Growth MLPA High Yield MMM Dividend Growth MO Dividend Growth NKE Dividend Growth NLY High Yield PCEF High Yield PRU Dividend Growth REM High Yield SBUX Dividend Growth SCHD Dividend Growth SDEM High Yield SDIV High Yield SKT High Yield SPG High Yield SPYD Dividend Growth SQ Growth SRET High Yield SWK Dividend Growth T High Yield TROW Dividend Growth TRV Dividend Growth UTX Dividend Growth V Dividend Growth WBA Dividend Growth $$$ Cash

Visualizations

Income By Sector

May

June

This is another example of wanting to include the prior month chart still to highlight some deltas. With all the money I plunked into ETFs this month, I jumped from about 20% to 30% of my income coming from that broad category. That basically broadly squeezed each of the remaining slices though REITs basically kept their allocation the same by adding to IRM and SKT. Again - it's about removing some individual equity exposure after gaining fantastic profits.

Sector Allocations

In a similar fashion to the previous pie chart, this one has now gained an "ETF" allocation slice. About 18% of my overall money is invested into an ETF. The rest is split appropriately across the rest of the sectors. REITs directly have about 10% allocation versus the 18% of income they provide.

Technology and communications are heavily spoken for, but these also contain most of my growth stock holdings too.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

I did sell companies this month that fit into these categories. Abbott is a Dividend Champion, Cisco and Ameriprise also have their own streaks of note. To reiterate an earlier point, my plan is to diversify those monies into NOBL and possibly the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) at some point in the future when prudence dictates.

Things Coming Up

Here are the upcoming dividend increase announcements I'm waiting for:

Walgreens

Cummins (if I'm still long by then)

Stanley Black & Decker

I'm watching the AbbVie / Allergan story develop, I was traveling and didn't see the initial massive stock drop down to the mid $60s. This story will take a while to develop so I see no urgency to commit any more money. If it drops under $70 again I'll take a closer look.

I like to run this screener to get some idea generation going and I've included it in case it helps anyone out. Here are the filters I start with:

$10 billion+ in size

US companies

Positive dividend yield

Forward P/E under 20

Sorted by their 52-week lows

Removing the P/E filter allows some REITs to show up including SPG. I only bought my first tranches in April and May but this stock has been in freefall. I revised my alerts should shares hit a 5.5% yield.

Conclusion

I wrapped up June with $751 dividends which brings the yearly total to $4,091. I collected 13% less dividends than June of 2018. In Q2 I collected $2,063 in dividends, up 6.6% over 2018. Year to date, I've collected 9.70% more than 2018.

I made 8 purchases and 8 sales in June which added $824 of projected income over the next year. Year to date, my projected income has grown 49% to $9,997. I finished with 41 dividend paying holdings, down 1.

JPM (12.5%) and MDT (8%) announced their dividend increases during the month.

Thanks for reading, I hope you've enjoyed reading it as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I encourage you to "follow me" if you don't already!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMZN, APLE, BRK.B, CMI, CVS, DIS, EFAS, FB, FGD, GLW, GOOG, HD, IDV, IRM, ITW, JNJ, JPM, KHC, KWEB, MA, MDT, MLPA, MMM, MO, NKE, NLY, PCEF, PRU, REM, SBUX, SCHD, SDEM, SDIV, SKT, SPG, SPYD, SQ, SRET, SWK, T, TROW, TRV, UTX, V, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.