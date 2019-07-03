Medallia IPO: A Buy At 4x-5x Forward Sales

The float is not going to be large, so the share price may exhibit volatility. That is a risk to be kept in mind.

The company notes that it will use the proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes, and paying tax withholding obligations, among other purposes.

Medallia does not need new equity financing, so it will not sell its shares cheap.

The company’s financial performance is impressive. In terms of revenue, Medallia is growing faster than SurveyMonkey, Nice, and Verint Systems Inc.

With revenue growth and a decent amount of cash, Medallia (MDLA) is a name to be remembered. It reports more significant revenue growth than other well-known competitors. Growth investors should take a look at it. Market participants can expect Medallia to have an enterprise value of more than $2.73 billion and 7.3x sales. However, a buying opportunity will exist at 4x-5x forward sales or with an enterprise value of $1.5-1.87 billion.

(Source: Company Prospectus)

(Source: Company Prospectus)

Business And Market Opportunity

Founded in 2001, Medallia sells a SaaS platform called Medallia Experience Cloud. The company’s software receives experience data from clients and employees, and uses AI technology to deliver predictive insights.

Medallia presents its technology as follows:

“Using our technology, enterprises reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.”



(Source: Company Prospectus)

As shown in the images below, Medallia offers its platform for managing B2C customer experience, B2B employee experience, and product experience. The company serves clients in very different industries and gives insights to various professionals.

(Source: Company website)

(Source: Company website)

As shown in the image below, customers can provide feedback via email, SMS, calls, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, among other channels.

(Source: Company website)

Managers and users receive real-time information and alerts about the satisfaction of customers or employees. Notice that we are talking about millions of customers and employees providing feedback all over the world. Assessing all the data in real-time is an uphill task. See below an example of Medallia’s reporting:

(Source: Company website)

Besides, the company offers an Action Dashboard, which includes alerts and tools to respond to feedback. The software provides templates to react rapidly, and means to contact the right person within the organization. See below for more on this:

(Source: Company website)

Some of Medallia’s clients are large financial institutions, consumer companies, and large telecom operators, among others:

(Source: Company Prospectus)

In 2019, the company made 74% of the total amount of revenue in North America, but it also operates in the EMEA region and other locations. The table below offers further details:

(Source: Company Prospectus)

Medallia believes that the total market opportunity for all its products is equal to $68 billion in 2019. This figure was obtained using the number of global businesses with revenue greater than $150 million. Besides, Medallia used the average ACV of subscriptions of its top customers.

(Source: Company Prospectus)

$68 billion appears to be very optimistic. Perhaps the company could have used the median instead of the average ACV of subscriptions. Additionally, it is not clear why Medallia decided to use data from top customers. Using data from all customers seems to be a more appropriate method.

Statista notes that the total CRM software market revenue could reach $29 billion in 2022. Besides, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%. $29 billion appears to be a more realistic market size than $68 billion. The image below offers further information from Statista:

(Source: Statista)

Growing Faster Than Competitors

For the year ended January 31, 2019, Medallia reported revenue of $313 million, 20% more than that in the same period in 2018. Besides, in the three months ended April 30, 2019, it experienced some momentum. Notice that quarterly revenue growth approximated to 29%. The company’s financial performance is impressive. In terms of revenue, Medallia is growing faster than SurveyMonkey (SVMK), Nice (NICE), and Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT).

(Source: YCharts)

For the year ended January 31, 2019, gross profit margin was equal to 63%. SurveyMonkey’s gross profit margin approximates to 69%, which is approximately the same figure obtained by Medallia. With this in mind, investors will most likely assess the valuation of SurveyMonkey to get that of Medallia.

The chart below offers further information about gross profit margin of the peers:

(Source: YCharts)

The company’s most significant source of revenue is the sale of subscription. In the year ended January 31, 2019, it accounted for 78% of the total amount of revenue. Financial analysts appreciate subscription business models. Note that companies usually collect cash even before providing any service. As a result, many times, subscription sellers don’t need to receive financing from financial institutions.

(Source: Company Prospectus)

Negative Free Cash Flow

Unlike SurveyMonkey, Medallia does not report positive free cash flow. The company reported a loss of -$82 million in 2019, CFO of -$15 million, and FCF of -$26 million. With these financial figures, growth investors will be more interested in Medallia than value investors.

The calculation of FCF is shown in the image below:

(Source: Company Prospectus)

As noted in the chart below, SurveyMonkey reports annual TTM FCF of $25 million, but it also shows significant losses. In 2019, losses were equal to -$154 million. With these figures in mind, the valuation of Medallia should be a bit larger than that of SurveyMonkey.

(Source: YCharts)

There is another relevant factor to appreciate Medallia over SurveyMonkey. In 2019 and 2018, the stock-based compensations were equal to $27 million and $18 million respectively. SurveyMonkey is making use of much more stock, which is not ideal. It reported stock-based compensation of $131 million in 2018. The image below offers further details in this regard:

(Source: YCharts)

Balance Sheet: Great Financial Shape

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.32x, Medallia’s financial situation is very appealing. Besides, the company reports $132 million in cash and marketable securities and no financial debt. Finally, as shown in the table below, 72% of the total amount of assets are current assets, which the market will appreciate.

(Source: Company Prospectus)

Thanks to Medallia’s subscription model, the company receives cash and does not need financing from banks. As a result, the most significant liability is current deferred revenue of $185 million. See below more on the company’s liabilities:

(Source: Company Prospectus)

The contractual obligations are not worrying either. Medallia may have to pay a total of $57 million, which is below its total amount of cash. The contractual obligations table is shown below:

(Source: Company Prospectus)

Use Of Proceeds

With a decent amount of cash, most investors will wonder why Medallia is organizing an IPO. The company notes that it will use the proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes, and paying tax withholding obligations, among other purposes. The lines below offer further information on the use of proceeds:

(Source: Company Prospectus)

With that, Medallia is organizing the IPO to permit shareholders to sell their stakes. With this in mind, investors should not expect the shares to be very cheap.

Shareholders: Sequoia Capital

Before the IPO, directors own 25.1% of the total amount of shares outstanding, Sequoia Capital holds 41% stake, and another shareholder has a 6.5% stake. As a result, the float is not going to be large, so the share price may exhibit volatility. That is a risk to be kept in mind. The table below offers further information on the most significant shareholders:

(Source: Company Prospectus)

Valuation And Competitors

Medallia competes with survey tools like Qualtrics, which was acquired by SAP for $8 billion, and SurveyMonkey. Besides, it competes with contact center technology companies like Nice, Verint Systems Inc., MaritzCX, and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW). The image below offers further information about the deal signed by SAP. Notice that Qualtrics was valued at $2.5 billion in 2016.

(Source: TechCrunch)

As mentioned earlier, most investors will use SurveyMonkey to assess the valuation of Medallia. If we assume forward revenue of $312 million for SurveyMonkey, its EV/Forward Revenue equals 7.3x. The table below includes some of the assumptions made:

(Source: Seeking Alpha, author)

For the year ended January 31, 2019, Medallia’s revenue was $313 million with a growth of 20%. Most investors will accept forward revenue of $375 million. With an EV/Forward Revenue of 7.3x, Medallia may have a total enterprise value of $2.73 billion. Qualtrics was acquired for $8 billion, so some investors may claim that Medallia's enterprise value could be much more than $2.73 billion.

Conservative growth investors should try to acquire the company at 4x-5x Forward Revenue or an enterprise value of $1.5-1.87 billion. It is an ideal ratio for a company growing revenue at 20% having a gross profit margin of more than 60%. Remember that Medallia was created in 2001. Market participants should not expect the company to grow massively in the future. With that said, it is not likely that Medallia accepts to sell shares at that valuation.

Conclusion

Medallia is a market leader in its industry and has operated for a long time. Additionally, it has excellent financial stability with cash and no debt. The company offers even better financial figures than SurveyMonkey, so it may trade at an EV/Forward Sales close to that of SurveyMonkey. Market participants should expect the company to sell shares at more than 7.3x sales. However, a buying opportunity could exist at 4x-5x forward revenue or with an enterprise value of $1.5-1.87 billion. Notice that Medallia does not need new equity financing, so it will not sell its shares cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.